2019 Big East Championship Scoring Breakdown

Big East – Men and Women

Wednesday, February 20– Saturday, February 23

Nassau Aquatic Center, East Meadow, New York

Champion: Villanova women (6x) & Xavier men (1x)

Live results

Championship Central

Recap

First a few notes

The main excitement came from the men’s meet where Xavier claimed the title by 35.5 over Georgetown. Georgetown had the better top end, winning individual 6 events to Xavier’s 2, but Xavier was deeper. Xavier put 35 men into A finals while Georgetown only got 30 in.

The women’s meet was all Villanova. They won by over 300 points over Xavier and won all 15 individual events.

Showing their top end depth, despite winning all 15 events the Villanova women didn’t have any 3 event wimmers. Individual women’s scorers were led by Rayann Jaryszak with 57, Kelly Montesi with 56 and Alexandra Fabbri with 56.

Men’s scorers were led by triple event winner Andrew Carbone of Georgetown (60 points). He was followed by Justin Cucchi of Villanova (54 points), Michael Wheeler of Georgetown (53), and Matthew Dyer of Xavier (53).

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores Men

1. Xavier: 779.5

2. Georgetown: 744

3. Seton Hall: 660

4. Villanova: 585.5

5. Providence: 227

Final Scores Women

1. Villanova: 1007.5

2. Xavier: 662

3. Georgetown: 643.5

4. Seton Hall: 427

5. Butler: 232

6. Providence: 220

Score Progression Men

What the score was after each event

Xavier Georgetown Seton Hall Villanova Providence 800 Free Relay 34 40 30 32 28 1 mtr Diving 34 81 54 85 28 200 Medley Relay 74 112 88 116 28 500 Free 93 163 116 147 43 200 IM 139 193 152 177 56 50 Free 190.5 231 185 205.5 60 200 Free Relay 230.5 263 219 235.5 88 400 IM 249.5 294 270 274.5 103 100 Fly 297.5 307 315 320.5 106 200 Free 342.5 359 347 331.5 121 100 Breast 382.5 414 371 336.5 146 100 Back 460.5 445 396 352.5 151 3 mtr Diving 460.5 488 419 404.5 151 400 Medley Relay 500.5 522 451 434.5 179 1650 Free 535.5 560 490 472.5 183 200 Back 602.5 596 496 507.5 194 100 Free 669.5 635 530 520.5 196 200 Breast 702.5 684 575 532.5 211 200 Fly 739.5 710 628 555.5 227 400 Free Relay 779.5 744 660 585.5 227

Score Progression Women

What the score was after each event

Villanova Xavier Georgetown Seton Hall Butler Providence 800 Free Relay 40 34 30 32 26 28 200 Medley Relay 74 74 30 64 56 56 500 Free 136 95 76 90 56 56 200 IM 224 109 112 107 56 56 50 Free 298 151 125 123 62 60 3 mtr Diving 338 151 197 149 62 67 200 Free Relay 378 185 227 181 90 93 400 IM 435 236 248 202 91 97 100 Fly 469.5 290 292.5 208 100 104 200 Free 557.5 329 306.5 222 100 104 100 Breast 591.5 356 328.5 249 126 123 100 Back 631.5 415 358.5 263 131 130 400 Medley Relay 671.5 449 390.5 293 159 156 1650 Free 720.5 486 427.5 323 161 156 200 Back 772.5 517 456.5 360 163 160 100 Free 851.5 558 474.5 369 169 162 200 Breast 871.5 595 505.5 392 193 171 200 Fly 935.5 628 544.5 395 202 178 1 mtr Diving 967.5 628 611.5 427 202 192 400 Free Relay 1007.5 662 643.5 427 232 220

Points in Each Event Men

What each team scored in each event

Xavier Georgetown Seton Hall Villanova Providence 800 Free Relay 34 40 30 32 28 1 mtr Diving 0 41 24 53 0 200 Medley Relay 40 31 34 31 0 500 Free 19 51 28 31 15 200 IM 46 30 36 30 13 50 Free 51.5 38 33 28.5 4 200 Free Relay 40 32 34 30 28 400 IM 19 31 51 39 15 100 Fly 48 13 45 46 3 200 Free 45 52 32 11 15 100 Breast 40 55 24 5 25 100 Back 78 31 25 16 5 3 mtr Diving 0 43 23 52 0 400 Medley Relay 40 34 32 30 28 1650 Free 35 38 39 38 4 200 Back 67 36 6 35 11 100 Free 67 39 34 13 2 200 Breast 33 49 45 12 15 200 Fly 37 26 53 23 16 400 Free Relay 40 34 32 30 0

Points in Each Event Women

What each team scored in each event

Villanova Xavier Georgetown Seton Hall Butler Providence 800 Free Relay 40 34 30 32 26 28 200 Medley Relay 34 40 0 32 30 28 500 Free 62 21 46 26 0 0 200 IM 88 14 36 17 0 0 50 Free 74 42 13 16 6 4 3 mtr Diving 40 0 72 26 0 7 200 Free Relay 40 34 30 32 28 26 400 IM 57 51 21 21 1 4 100 Fly 34.5 54 44.5 6 9 7 200 Free 88 39 14 14 0 0 100 Breast 34 27 22 27 26 19 100 Back 40 59 30 14 5 7 400 Medley Relay 40 34 32 30 28 26 1650 Free 49 37 37 30 2 0 200 Back 52 31 29 37 2 4 100 Free 79 41 18 9 6 2 200 Breast 20 37 31 23 24 9 200 Fly 64 33 39 3 9 7 1 mtr Diving 32 0 67 32 0 14 400 Free Relay 40 34 32 0 30 28

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men

Villanova Xavier Seton Hall Georgetown Providence 1 3 2 4 6 0 2 6 3 3 3 0 3 2 7 3 3 0 4 3 5 1 3 3 5 3 5 1 6 0 6 4 5 4 2 1 7 0 3 5 5 1 8 2 5 5 2 0 9 1 3 3 5 1 10 2 1 4 5 1 11 2 1 6 2 2 12 3 3 5 0 2 13 4 3 0 4 3 14 2 3 0 2 4 15 2 3 2 1 4 16 2 0 3 2 4

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women

Seton Hall Villanova Butler Xavier Georgetown Providence 1 0 15 0 0 0 0 2 0 5 1 3 6 0 3 3 5 0 4 3 0 4 2 8 0 4 2 0 5 3 5 0 2 4 0 6 1 3 0 3 8 0 7 2 2 1 6 4 0 8 4 3 0 3 3 1 9 4 4 2 2 3 1 10 1 1 2 8 2 1 11 2 1 0 4 6 2 12 4 2 2 4 1 2 13 4 1 0 2 2 4 14 2 0 2 3 2 4 15 4 0 5 2 0 2 16 4 0 3 0 3 3

Individual Breakdown Men

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Xavier

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Dyer, Matthew S 22 53 200 IM 3 1:50.45 480 100 Breast 1 54.29 602 200 Breast 2 2:00.11 545 Johanns, Samuel R 22 50 50 Free 3 20.57 506 100 Back 2 48.34 551 100 Free 2 44.81 542 Clark, Charles L 21 47 100 Fly 5 49.07 483 100 Back 6 49.64 445 200 Fly 1 1:49.20 481 Runyon, Nathan D 21 46 200 IM 5 1:51.00 457 100 Back 3 48.46 542 200 Back 3 1:45.93 557 Abboud, Brandon A 21 41 200 IM 8 1:52.30 401 100 Fly 4 49.06 484 200 Fly 4 1:50.63 418 Weese, Cameron N 20 40 400 IM 6 3:59.61 396 100 Breast 8 56.94 389 200 Breast 3 2:00.84 521 Sironen, Alexander J 19 38 50 Free 9 20.61 497 100 Back 5 48.69 523 200 Back 4 1:46.65 531 Bunnell, David T 22 38 100 Fly 3 49.02 488 100 Back 11 50.11 405 100 Free 3 45.26 494 Thomas, Christian A 19 37 50 Free 8 21.07 386 100 Back 7 49.71 439 100 Free 5 45.49 468 Quon, Benjamin B 18 37 500 Free 9 4:30.11 496 200 Free 4 1:39.55 479 200 Back 6 1:49.98 399 Hernandez, Enrique 22 35.5 50 Free 6 20.86 437 200 Free 7 1:40.76 412 100 Free 8 45.94 416 Mahoney, Nicholas P 20 31 500 Free 12 4:36.23 373 1650 Free 4 15:51.3 355 200 Back 8 1:55.78 187 Ritz, Jared P 19 22 500 Free 14 4:37.1 356 200 Free 5 1:39.83 464 100 Free 12 46.19 387 Baldwin, Chase B 21 21 200 IM 12 1:53.13 365 400 IM 13 4:05.52 266 200 Back 7 1:51.05 355 Hackett, Patrick H 20 17 500 Free 15 4:37.50 348 1650 Free 6 16:07.63 263 200 Fly 15 1:53.24 306 Lundal, Roark D 19 12 100 Fly 14 50.3 363 100 Breast 9 56.71 408 Geraghty, Matthew J 19 11 50 Free 14 21.31 327 200 Free 13 1:42.97 292 100 Free 13 46.39 363 Watko, Cothalee G 18 9 500 Free 18 4:41.00 281 400 IM 15 4:08.64 206 1650 Free 10 16:19.21 207

Georgetown

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Carbone, Andrew M 19 60 200 IM 1 1:47.05 611 100 Back 1 48.27 557 200 Back 1 1:43.77 630 Wheeler, Michael A 19 53 500 Free 2 4:23.75 610 200 Free 3 1:39.09 503 1650 Free 1 15:19.18 541 Sherman, Brett M 19 49 500 Free 1 4:23.63 612 400 IM 2 3:54.06 517 200 Fly 7 1:51.20 393 Kohlhoff, Jacob D 22 42 500 Free 10 4:33.31 432 200 Free 1 1:38.45 536 100 Free 4 45.46 471 Temple, Carlson D 19 41 400 IM 5 3:58.61 418 100 Breast 7 56.9 392 200 Breast 4 2:01.92 484 Devlin, Sean P 18 36 50 Free 2 20.42 539 200 Free 10 1:41.85 352 100 Free 7 45.8 432 Goldfarb, Nathaniel D 20 33.5 200 IM 13 1:53.6 345 100 Breast 3 55.06 544 200 Breast 5 2:02.34 469 Edmonds, Griffen 28 1 mtr Diving 7 435.15 3 mtr Diving 3 504.2 Werner, Matthew 28 1 mtr Diving 4 447.45 3 mtr Diving 6 443.95 Blom, Ryan 28 1 mtr Diving 5 441.35 3 mtr Diving 5 473.4 Johnson, Terry K 21 26 500 Free 11 4:35.58 386 200 Free 9 1:41.58 367 200 Fly 8 1:52.52 336 Wang, Arthur Z 22 25.5 200 IM 13 1:53.6 345 100 Breast 6 56.58 419 200 Breast 9 2:03.33 434 Szilagyi, Matthew S 20 25 500 Free 20 4:43.29 241 100 Breast 5 56.57 420 200 Breast 8 2:03.55 426 Calderwood, John F 20 23 50 Free 10 21.04 393 100 Back 10 50.0 414 100 Free 9 45.84 427 Maslowski, Seth R 21 21 50 Free 5 20.75 464 100 Fly 13 50.28 365 100 Free 14 46.76 321 Hollinshead, Henry C 21 14 200 IM 16 1:55.07 284 100 Back 13 51.54 289 200 Back 9 1:50.73 368 Braviak, Matthew P 19 13 500 Free 17 4:40.22 295 1650 Free 11 16:19.23 207 200 Back 10 1:50.94 360 Powers, William P 20 13 500 Free 16 4:42.32 257 1650 Free 7 16:10.15 250 200 Back 17 2:03.69 41 Summers, Justin M 21 12 50 Free 18 21.69 242 100 Fly 9 49.71 421 200 Fly 14 1:52.85 322 Lynch, John T 20 2 200 IM 15 1:53.71 340

Seton Hall

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Tosoni, Josh R 20 49 200 IM 7 1:52.26 403 100 Breast 2 54.95 553 200 Breast 1 1:58.72 589 Cosgrove, Liam R 20 46 100 Fly 1 48.41 545 100 Back 9 49.65 444 200 Fly 2 1:49.34 475 Grubert, Lior 25 44 200 IM 4 1:50.78 467 400 IM 3 3:57.64 440 200 Fly 6 1:51.12 397 Williams, Dakota F 21 42 50 Free 1 20.05 616 200 Free 15 1:43.63 259 100 Free 1 44.24 600 Laclair, Benjamin P 18 40 500 Free 3 4:28.19 532 200 Free 2 1:38.88 514 100 Free 10 46.06 402 Gibson, Joseph R 21 34 500 Free 7 4:35.21 394 200 Free 6 1:40.53 425 1650 Free 9 16:17.26 216 Puglessi, Ben P 18 27 100 Fly 11 49.91 401 100 Back 12 50.8 347 200 Fly 3 1:50.26 435 Smith, Caleb B 18 26 400 IM 7 4:01.44 355 1650 Free 5 15:54.11 338 Lynch, Tim 25 1 mtr Diving 6 435.55 3 mtr Diving 7 419.05 Michalovic, Ivan A 21 23 400 IM 8 4:02.03 341 1650 Free 8 16:13.33 235 200 Fly 16 1:53.31 303 Ianelli, Joseph 22 1 mtr Diving 8 424.15 3 mtr Diving 8 396.5 Tucker, Christopher W 22 22 50 Free 12 21.28 334 100 Back 8 50.06 409 200 Back 11 1:51.06 355 Staes, Thomas 19 20 200 IM 19 1:54.79 295 100 Breast 10 57.06 379 200 Breast 6 2:02.64 459 Haflich, Kyle W 19 19 200 IM 9 1:52.13 408 400 IM 12 4:01.73 348 200 Breast 12 2:05.08 371 Hendrix, Samuel T 21 19 50 Free 11 21.07 386 100 Fly 10 49.78 414 100 Free 11 46.14 392 Nash, Kyle C 21 18 200 IM 20 1:55.68 261 100 Fly 7 49.76 416 200 Fly 11 1:51.61 375 Bar-Eli, Jonathan S 26 13 200 IM 18 1:54.07 325 400 IM 11 4:01.11 362 200 Breast 10 2:03.36 433 Kopecki, Christian J 19 6 500 Free 22 4:45.61 204 400 IM 16 4:10.13 180 1650 Free 12 16:25.59 179 Kantzler, Mark G 19 3 50 Free 15 21.43 299 200 Free 18 1:44.52 218 100 Free 16 47.38 255

Villanova

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Cucchi, Justin M 20 54 200 IM 2 1:48.73 550 400 IM 1 3:52.98 538 200 Back 2 1:44.91 593 Krecsmar, Stephen A 21 45 50 Free 4 20.59 501 100 Fly 2 48.79 510 100 Free 6 45.75 438 Kelley, Andrew R 21 41.5 50 Free 6 20.86 437 100 Back 4 48.66 526 200 Back 5 1:47.98 480 Chernik, Noah 20 41 500 Free 5 4:30.73 483 200 Free 8 1:41.31 382 1650 Free 3 15:47.44 377 Perra, Michael 40 1 mtr Diving 1 584.2 3 mtr Diving 1 617.7 Davidson, John K 20 35 500 Free 6 4:31.41 470 1650 Free 2 15:43.21 403 200 Fly 12 1:51.77 368 Ackert, Michael 34 1 mtr Diving 2 519.75 3 mtr Diving 2 564.9 Sabal, Luke T 22 31 500 Free 13 4:36.51 367 100 Fly 6 49.58 433 200 Fly 5 1:50.83 410 Swindal, Joe 31 1 mtr Diving 3 454.1 3 mtr Diving 4 499.2 Prikasky, Francis M 19 21 200 IM 11 1:52.62 387 400 IM 9 3:59.52 398 200 Breast 11 2:04.72 384 Kabas, Jackson S 21 18 200 IM 10 1:52.49 393 400 IM 10 3:59.82 391 200 Breast 13 2:07.18 299 Marsh, Jesse A 18 16 50 Free 16 21.45 295 100 Fly 8 50.16 376 200 Fly 13 1:52.61 332 Klippel, Alexander M 20 8 400 IM 14 4:06.51 246 1650 Free 14 16:39.44 128 200 Breast 15 2:12.31 157 Hultgren, Lars E 20 7 500 Free 27 4:54.97 93 100 Breast 12 1:01.33 111 1650 Free 15 17:10.55 53 Ritchie, William H 21 5 500 Free 26 4:49.47 151 100 Back 16 52.6 215 200 Back 13 1:53.86 249 Fetterman, Jordan R 19 5 200 IM 17 1:54.04 326 100 Fly 12 50.22 370 200 Fly 17 1:54.58 253 Garvey, Francis 22 0 500 Free 25 4:49.18 154 100 Fly 19 52.88 156 200 Fly 18 1:57.22 165

Providence

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Viotto, Justin A 19 39 500 Free 4 4:30.72 484 400 IM 4 3:58.09 430 200 Fly 9 1:50.12 441 Trammell, Ryan E 21 27.5 100 Fly 16 51.19 280 100 Breast 4 55.84 481 200 Breast 7 2:03.17 440 Ferrell, Andrew B 19 22 200 IM 6 1:51.28 445 100 Fly 15 50.56 338 200 Fly 10 1:50.74 414 McElrath, Ian T 18 10 500 Free 19 4:42.16 260 200 Free 12 1:42.75 304 200 Back 12 1:52.58 295 Keane, Matt V 18 9 200 IM 22 2:03.55 60 100 Breast 11 59.7 189 200 Breast 14 2:11.59 173 Brannigan, Patrick K 20 7 50 Free 13 21.3 330 200 Free 16 1:44.46 221 100 Free 15 47.15 279 Freeman, John T 19 6 50 Free 17 21.64 252 200 Free 11 1:42.48 318 100 Free 17 47.62 232 McLaughlin, Mark W 19 5 100 Fly 17 51.87 225 100 Back 14 52.2 242 200 Back 15 1:54.50 227 Lydon, Kevin B 19 4 100 Breast 13 1:01.72 96 200 Breast 18 2:14.75 109 Magazine, Jerod E 21 4 500 Free 23 4:45.99 198 200 Free 19 1:47.35 116 1650 Free 13 16:38.14 132 Straker, Liam D 22 3 500 Free 21 4:45.21 210 200 Free 14 1:43.01 290 100 Free 18 48.03 195 Batista, Jonathan J 22 3 200 IM 21 1:56.4 234 100 Back 17 53.9 143 200 Back 14 1:54.39 230 Billig, Richard E 21 3 200 Free 17 1:44.47 220 100 Back 15 52.43 226 200 Back 16 1:54.56 225 Michaels, Matthew J 19 0.5 500 Free 28 5:00.61 53 100 Fly 16 51.62 244 200 Fly 19 1:58.00 143 Lenchik, Joshua E 19 0 100 Fly 22 54.81 68 200 Free 21 1:51.21 39 200 Fly 20 1:59.44 109 Macaulay, Patrick M 22 0 500 Free 24 4:48.74 160 200 Free 20 1:47.80 103 200 Breast 17 2:14.09 121 Hawkins, Michael J 18 0 100 Fly 20 53.23 135 100 Back 18 55.08 94 200 Fly 21 2:00.98 79 Eigner, Jamie M 19 0 50 Free 19 22.05 174 100 Fly 21 54.3 86 100 Free 19 49.13 115

Individual Breakdown Women

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Villanova

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Jaryszak, Rayann M 19 57 200 IM 2 2:00.23 632 100 Breast 1 1:02.75 567 200 Breast 1 2:18.41 490 Montesi, Kelly M 18 56 200 IM 3 2:00.24 632 400 IM 1 4:10.25 691 200 Fly 1 1:58.6 637 Fabbri, Alexandra M 22 56 50 Free 3 23.22 569 200 Free 1 1:47.92 621 100 Free 1 49.86 629 Welch, Nicole E 18 55 500 Free 1 4:49.63 605 200 Free 4 1:50.54 509 1650 Free 1 16:35.21 556 Goodwin, Darby E 22 55 200 IM 4 2:01.54 591 100 Back 1 54.61 587 200 Back 1 1:59.09 564 Pidutti, Elise D 22 54 200 IM 1 1:59.73 647 400 IM 2 4:15.99 605 200 Fly 2 2:00.38 578 Wilson, Taylor N 22 53 50 Free 1 22.87 632 200 Free 3 1:48.28 606 100 Free 2 50.0 617 Routledge, Millicent 19 46 50 Free 5 23.41 533 200 Free 2 1:47.97 619 100 Free 4 50.25 596 Provenzo, Emily S 19 45 500 Free 5 4:54.75 527 400 IM 4 4:25.35 435 1650 Free 3 16:57.43 447 Els, Tarryn C 21 40.5 200 IM 5 2:03.98 508 100 Fly 4 55.5 512 200 Fly 7 2:03.4 466 Dunn, Bridie 40 3 mtr Diving 1 525.6 1 mtr Diving 1 532.0 Grassi, Micaela S 20 40 500 Free 12 5:00.26 432 100 Fly 1 54.49 587 200 Fly 4 2:01.93 522 Fong, Andrea L 19 40 500 Free 3 4:54.45 532 200 Free 8 1:51.46 466 1650 Free 6 17:04.4 410 Cheruk, Samantha M 21 37 50 Free 9 23.29 556 100 Breast 5 1:04.88 425 100 Free 5 50.77 550 Berloco, Abbey A 18 37 50 Free 4 23.3 554 200 Free 9 1:50.68 502 100 Free 6 50.89 539 Miszkiewicz, Kathleen 22 29 500 Free 10 4:59.87 439 100 Back 9 56.58 452 200 Back 6 2:01.63 481 Wielar, Gracie E 18 26 100 Back 8 56.79 437 200 Back 4 2:00.99 503 Holtz, Andrea 21 3 mtr Diving 9 219.7 1 mtr Diving 7 414.45 Kontrimas, Anastasia 20 15 200 IM 11 2:05.27 460 400 IM 12 4:31.00 320 200 Back 13 2:05.07 354 Daine, Shannon 11 3 mtr Diving 8 399.85

Xavier

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gaertner, Caroline F 22 50 100 Fly 2 54.51 585 100 Back 3 55.3 543 200 Back 2 2:00.15 531 Conners, Emily A 21 47 50 Free 2 23.01 607 200 Free 5 1:50.68 502 100 Free 3 50.01 616 Hogan, Taylor E 19 46 400 IM 5 4:25.75 427 100 Fly 3 55.31 527 200 Fly 3 2:01.79 528 Saugstad, Emily M 21 31 200 IM 10 2:05.26 460 200 Free 6 1:50.69 502 100 Free 8 50.97 532 Herman, Alison R 19 31 200 IM 12 2:05.50 451 400 IM 6 4:27.57 390 200 Breast 6 2:24.3 297 Titterton, Rebecca M 22 30 100 Breast 7 1:05.3 395 1650 Free 14 17:40.09 225 200 Breast 4 2:20.74 415 Cummins, Anne M 21 27 100 Fly 7 55.79 489 100 Back 13 57.99 347 200 Fly 8 2:05.09 398 Baldwin, Tilly M 18 27 500 Free 11 4:59.98 437 400 IM 11 4:30.74 325 1650 Free 4 17:01.28 426 Kauffeld, Emma C 19 26 500 Free 14 5:02.64 389 400 IM 8 4:30.47 330 1650 Free 7 17:12.11 368 Kerr, Kathleen R 21 26 500 Free 7 4:57.73 477 200 Free 10 1:51.4 468 1650 Free 10 17:23.95 305 Schaeffer, Lydia D 18 26 200 IM 15 2:08.57 332 100 Breast 4 1:04.46 455 200 Breast 9 2:22.1 369 Fort, Ali M 21 24 50 Free 20 24.57 294 100 Back 4 55.64 520 200 Back 9 2:00.62 515 Dicus, Laura A 21 21 50 Free 10 23.49 517 100 Fly 15 58.11 298 100 Back 7 56.64 448 Vozar, Tianna A 22 19 50 Free 7 23.48 519 100 Fly 26 1:00.75 131 100 Free 10 51.67 465 Locker, Anne E 22 17 100 Fly 10 57.29 365 100 Back 12 57.31 398 200 Back 12 2:04.38 380 Cummins, Maureen E 19 16 50 Free 11 23.65 484 100 Back 10 57.29 399 100 Free 14 52.06 426 Kauffeld, Maggie R 21 13 500 Free 17 5:04.68 353 400 IM 10 4:30.58 328 200 Fly 11 2:05.77 370 Garner, Abigail C 20 9 500 Free 18 5:05.01 347 200 Free 12 1:51.68 455 100 Free 13 52.02 430

Georgetown

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Barrett, Cristina R 20 48 500 Free 2 4:50.85 587 1650 Free 2 16:42.33 523 200 Fly 5 2:02.55 499 Henasey, Lauren C 20 38 400 IM 7 4:28.57 369 100 Fly 6 55.66 499 200 Fly 6 2:02.88 486 Rieker, Alexandra A 19 35 200 IM 9 2:04.29 497 100 Breast 9 1:05.39 389 200 Breast 2 2:19.57 453 Mauze, Eve E 19 33 500 Free 13 5:00.6 426 100 Back 6 56.45 462 200 Back 3 2:00.18 530 Morgan, Dorothy L 22 31.5 200 IM 8 2:07.19 385 100 Fly 4 55.5 512 100 Free 11 51.78 454 Donohoe, Belinda J 20 31 50 Free 6 23.43 529 200 Free 11 1:51.41 468 100 Free 7 50.91 538 Miller, Elizabeth 31 3 mtr Diving 5 494.25 1 mtr Diving 2 522.45 Fujioka, Riley 31 3 mtr Diving 3 505.25 1 mtr Diving 4 508.25 Smith, Megan E 19 30 200 IM 14 2:07.27 382 100 Breast 6 1:04.89 424 200 Breast 5 2:21.71 382 Peng, Naomi 30 3 mtr Diving 2 507.85 1 mtr Diving 6 481.55 Barnhorst, Margaret 29 3 mtr Diving 6 481.75 1 mtr Diving 3 513.55 Fimbres, Noelle M 19 28 500 Free 6 4:57.39 483 200 Free 16 1:54.62 312 1650 Free 5 17:03.71 413 Slaughter, Phoebe B 20 27 200 IM 7 2:05.61 447 400 IM 9 4:29.91 342 200 Back 11 2:03.62 408 Chen, Enlin 18 24 50 Free 18 24.24 360 100 Back 2 55.05 559 200 Back 10 2:03.52 412 Meringolo, Gabriella 19 18 200 IM 17 2:10.52 260 100 Fly 8 56.31 446 200 Fly 10 2:05.61 377 Cox, Rebecca 18 3 mtr Diving 7 450.95 1 mtr Diving 11 181.75 Clisham, Lillian G 18 15 500 Free 8 5:01.55 409 200 Free 13 1:53.01 390 100 Free 22 53.18 315 Cox, Lauren E 18 12 200 IM 16 2:09.68 290 100 Fly 11 57.49 348 200 Fly 12 2:06.46 343 Bonfield, Caroline E 22 6 500 Free 22 5:09.86 264 200 Free 23 1:58.46 160 1650 Free 11 17:27.59 286 Rutledge, Lauren H 20 4 500 Free 16 5:03.91 367 200 Free 14 1:53.43 369 100 Free 18 52.84 348 Sun, Grace 20 0 50 Free 23 24.69 271 200 Free 19 1:56.26 240 100 Free 21 53.17 316

Seton Hall

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Sargent, Elizabeth H 20 41 200 IM 6 2:04.84 476 400 IM 3 4:24.54 452 200 Back 7 2:02.03 466 Stankiewicz, Julie A 19 34 500 Free 4 4:54.55 530 100 Back 5 56.14 485 1650 Free 12 17:36.18 244 McCardle, Courtney N 21 32 50 Free 8 23.57 501 200 Free 7 1:51.35 471 100 Free 9 51.3 501 Jackson, Taylor 29 3 mtr Diving 4 500.25 1 mtr Diving 5 486.45 Ouellette, Sara M 20 25 500 Free 9 4:59.24 450 200 Free 15 1:54.25 330 200 Back 5 2:01.41 488 Kolodgie, Alexa R 19 25 400 IM 14 4:32.16 296 100 Breast 11 1:05.9 354 200 Breast 3 2:19.66 450 Decker, Jordan E 21 21 50 Free 12 23.81 451 100 Breast 3 1:04.42 457 100 Free 23 53.3 303 Diekemper, Ashley 17 3 mtr Diving 11 169.2 1 mtr Diving 8 403.1 Calocino, Jillian M 20 17 100 Fly 12 57.83 320 1650 Free 8 17:16.08 347 200 Fly 16 2:12.19 153 Molloy, Marianne 20 13 400 IM 15 4:33.32 274 200 Back 8 2:05.22 348 200 Fly 21 2:13.65 119 Miller, Riley 12 3 mtr Diving 12 169.05 1 mtr Diving 10 183.55 Van Tassell, Gabriell 20 9 500 Free 20 5:08.57 285 200 Free 21 1:58.24 167 1650 Free 9 17:22.49 312 Hutton, Theresa A 20 9 50 Free 24 24.79 253 100 Back 9 57.3 398 Wootton, Amelia E 19 8 200 IM 13 2:05.86 437 100 Breast 18 1:08.09 218 200 Breast 13 2:27.78 196 Dickson, Heidi R 18 8 500 Free 15 5:03.50 374 1650 Free 13 17:38.12 234 200 Fly 15 2:10.35 204 Endersby, Grace K 21 7 50 Free 21 24.6 288 100 Breast 13 1:06.75 297 200 Breast 14 2:27.96 191 Young, Cassandra E 20 2 500 Free 23 5:11.58 237 100 Breast 16 1:08.71 186 1650 Free 16 17:53.00 170 Ross, Genevieve E 18 1 100 Fly 16 58.51 268 100 Back 21 1:01.86 118 200 Fly 20 2:13.1 131 Kilgallon, Amanda N 20 0 500 Free 29 5:23.91 92 200 Free 25 2:00.96 94 1650 Free 19 18:27.38 70 Capone, Clara J 21 0 50 Free 21 24.6 288 200 Free 20 1:57.97 176 100 Free 24 53.8 258

Butler

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Spotts, Emma L 19 29 200 IM 22 2:12.50 195 100 Breast 2 1:03.99 486 200 Breast 7 2:25.3 266 Van Gheem, Annah R 19 21 50 Free 14 24.05 400 100 Fly 9 56.81 405 200 Fly 9 2:05.53 380 Rohweder, Natalie E 20 14 200 IM 18 2:10.8 250 100 Breast 10 1:05.52 380 200 Breast 10 2:23.17 334 Horton, Victoria L 21 10 50 Free 15 24.09 391 100 Back 14 58.06 341 100 Free 12 51.94 438 Allen, Olivia C 19 8 400 IM 16 4:33.88 263 1650 Free 15 17:41.56 219 200 Breast 12 2:27.47 204 Hanson, Megan M 19 4 500 Free 24 5:13.62 206 100 Back 15 59.06 270 200 Back 15 2:08.1 245 Davies, Harriet E 20 2 50 Free 16 24.2 368 100 Fly 18 58.78 248 100 Free 16 52.32 399 Middlebrook, Carson E 21 2 200 IM 24 2:14.22 148 100 Breast 15 1:07.87 230 200 Breast 17 2:30.58 131 Heitmeyer, Isabel S 19 0 50 Free 19 24.33 342 100 Fly 24 1:00.31 152 100 Free 19 52.94 338 Faith, Alexis E 19 0 200 IM 21 2:12.48 196 400 IM 19 4:45.87 90 200 Fly 19 2:11.72 165 Mastrandrea, Claire E 18 0 100 Fly 21 59.36 208 100 Back 19 1:00.45 184 200 Fly 24 2:16.9 64 Camarillo, Sofie G 20 0 200 IM 27 2:19.65 52 100 Back 20 1:01.32 141 200 Back 19 2:13.08 109 Gurry, Sydney E 20 0 50 Free 28 25.9 102 100 Breast 19 1:10.25 121 200 Breast 19 2:35.51 57 Klafta, Olivia K 19 0 500 Free 28 5:16.44 169 200 Free 24 2:00.83 97 1650 Free 17 18:00.19 144 Klemptner, Emily N 18 0 50 Free 27 25.63 131 100 Fly 23 1:00.22 157 100 Breast 20 1:11.15 92 Harris, Emma H 20 0 500 Free 26 5:14.78 191 100 Fly 17 58.66 257 200 Fly 17 2:08.31 272 Shrader-Goetz, Jacque 20 0 500 Free 25 5:13.84 204 200 Back 18 2:09.98 186 200 Fly 22 2:14.23 107 Dumdey, Mattea 19 0 50 Free 25 24.91 232 100 Breast 21 1:11.73 76 100 Free 25 53.89 251

Providence