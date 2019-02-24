2019 Big East Championship Scoring Breakdown

Big East – Men and Women
First a few notes
The main excitement came from the men’s meet where Xavier claimed the title by 35.5 over Georgetown. Georgetown had the better top end, winning individual 6 events to Xavier’s 2, but Xavier was deeper. Xavier put 35 men into A finals while Georgetown only got 30 in.
The women’s meet was all Villanova. They won by over 300 points over Xavier and won all 15 individual events.
Showing their top end depth, despite winning all 15 events the Villanova women didn’t have any 3 event wimmers. Individual women’s scorers were led by Rayann Jaryszak with 57,
Kelly Montesi with 56 and Alexandra Fabbri with 56. Men’s scorers were led by triple event winner Andrew Carbone of Georgetown (60 points). He was followed by
Justin Cucchi of Villanova (54 points), Michael Wheeler of Georgetown (53), and Matthew Dyer of Xavier (53).
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Score Progression, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores Men
1. Xavier: 779.5
2. Georgetown: 744
3. Seton Hall: 660
4. Villanova: 585.5
5. Providence: 227 Final Scores Women
1. Villanova: 1007.5
2. Xavier: 662
3. Georgetown: 643.5
4. Seton Hall: 427
5. Butler: 232
6. Providence: 220 Score Progression Men
What the score was after each event
Xavier
Georgetown
Seton Hall
Villanova
Providence
800 Free Relay
34
40
30
32
28
1 mtr Diving
34
81
54
85
28
200 Medley Relay
74
112
88
116
28
500 Free
93
163
116
147
43
200 IM
139
193
152
177
56
50 Free
190.5
231
185
205.5
60
200 Free Relay
230.5
263
219
235.5
88
400 IM
249.5
294
270
274.5
103
100 Fly
297.5
307
315
320.5
106
200 Free
342.5
359
347
331.5
121
100 Breast
382.5
414
371
336.5
146
100 Back
460.5
445
396
352.5
151
3 mtr Diving
460.5
488
419
404.5
151
400 Medley Relay
500.5
522
451
434.5
179
1650 Free
535.5
560
490
472.5
183
200 Back
602.5
596
496
507.5
194
100 Free
669.5
635
530
520.5
196
200 Breast
702.5
684
575
532.5
211
200 Fly
739.5
710
628
555.5
227
400 Free Relay
779.5
744
660
585.5
227
Score Progression Women
What the score was after each event
Villanova
Xavier
Georgetown
Seton Hall
Butler
Providence
800 Free Relay
40
34
30
32
26
28
200 Medley Relay
74
74
30
64
56
56
500 Free
136
95
76
90
56
56
200 IM
224
109
112
107
56
56
50 Free
298
151
125
123
62
60
3 mtr Diving
338
151
197
149
62
67
200 Free Relay
378
185
227
181
90
93
400 IM
435
236
248
202
91
97
100 Fly
469.5
290
292.5
208
100
104
200 Free
557.5
329
306.5
222
100
104
100 Breast
591.5
356
328.5
249
126
123
100 Back
631.5
415
358.5
263
131
130
400 Medley Relay
671.5
449
390.5
293
159
156
1650 Free
720.5
486
427.5
323
161
156
200 Back
772.5
517
456.5
360
163
160
100 Free
851.5
558
474.5
369
169
162
200 Breast
871.5
595
505.5
392
193
171
200 Fly
935.5
628
544.5
395
202
178
1 mtr Diving
967.5
628
611.5
427
202
192
400 Free Relay
1007.5
662
643.5
427
232
220
Points in Each Event Men
What each team scored in each event
Xavier
Georgetown
Seton Hall
Villanova
Providence
800 Free Relay
34
40
30
32
28
1 mtr Diving
0
41
24
53
0
200 Medley Relay
40
31
34
31
0
500 Free
19
51
28
31
15
200 IM
46
30
36
30
13
50 Free
51.5
38
33
28.5
4
200 Free Relay
40
32
34
30
28
400 IM
19
31
51
39
15
100 Fly
48
13
45
46
3
200 Free
45
52
32
11
15
100 Breast
40
55
24
5
25
100 Back
78
31
25
16
5
3 mtr Diving
0
43
23
52
0
400 Medley Relay
40
34
32
30
28
1650 Free
35
38
39
38
4
200 Back
67
36
6
35
11
100 Free
67
39
34
13
2
200 Breast
33
49
45
12
15
200 Fly
37
26
53
23
16
400 Free Relay
40
34
32
30
0
Points in Each Event Women
What each team scored in each event
Villanova
Xavier
Georgetown
Seton Hall
Butler
Providence
800 Free Relay
40
34
30
32
26
28
200 Medley Relay
34
40
0
32
30
28
500 Free
62
21
46
26
0
0
200 IM
88
14
36
17
0
0
50 Free
74
42
13
16
6
4
3 mtr Diving
40
0
72
26
0
7
200 Free Relay
40
34
30
32
28
26
400 IM
57
51
21
21
1
4
100 Fly
34.5
54
44.5
6
9
7
200 Free
88
39
14
14
0
0
100 Breast
34
27
22
27
26
19
100 Back
40
59
30
14
5
7
400 Medley Relay
40
34
32
30
28
26
1650 Free
49
37
37
30
2
0
200 Back
52
31
29
37
2
4
100 Free
79
41
18
9
6
2
200 Breast
20
37
31
23
24
9
200 Fly
64
33
39
3
9
7
1 mtr Diving
32
0
67
32
0
14
400 Free Relay
40
34
32
0
30
28
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Men
Villanova
Xavier
Seton Hall
Georgetown
Providence
1
3
2
4
6
0
2
6
3
3
3
0
3
2
7
3
3
0
4
3
5
1
3
3
5
3
5
1
6
0
6
4
5
4
2
1
7
0
3
5
5
1
8
2
5
5
2
0
9
1
3
3
5
1
10
2
1
4
5
1
11
2
1
6
2
2
12
3
3
5
0
2
13
4
3
0
4
3
14
2
3
0
2
4
15
2
3
2
1
4
16
2
0
3
2
4
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events) Women
Seton Hall
Villanova
Butler
Xavier
Georgetown
Providence
1
0
15
0
0
0
0
2
0
5
1
3
6
0
3
3
5
0
4
3
0
4
2
8
0
4
2
0
5
3
5
0
2
4
0
6
1
3
0
3
8
0
7
2
2
1
6
4
0
8
4
3
0
3
3
1
9
4
4
2
2
3
1
10
1
1
2
8
2
1
11
2
1
0
4
6
2
12
4
2
2
4
1
2
13
4
1
0
2
2
4
14
2
0
2
3
2
4
15
4
0
5
2
0
2
16
4
0
3
0
3
3
Individual Breakdown Men
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Xavier
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Dyer, Matthew S
22
53
200 IM
3
1:50.45
480
100 Breast
1
54.29
602
200 Breast
2
2:00.11
545
Johanns, Samuel R
22
50
50 Free
3
20.57
506
100 Back
2
48.34
551
100 Free
2
44.81
542
Clark, Charles L
21
47
100 Fly
5
49.07
483
100 Back
6
49.64
445
200 Fly
1
1:49.20
481
Runyon, Nathan D
21
46
200 IM
5
1:51.00
457
100 Back
3
48.46
542
200 Back
3
1:45.93
557
Abboud, Brandon A
21
41
200 IM
8
1:52.30
401
100 Fly
4
49.06
484
200 Fly
4
1:50.63
418
Weese, Cameron N
20
40
400 IM
6
3:59.61
396
100 Breast
8
56.94
389
200 Breast
3
2:00.84
521
Sironen, Alexander J
19
38
50 Free
9
20.61
497
100 Back
5
48.69
523
200 Back
4
1:46.65
531
Bunnell, David T
22
38
100 Fly
3
49.02
488
100 Back
11
50.11
405
100 Free
3
45.26
494
Thomas, Christian A
19
37
50 Free
8
21.07
386
100 Back
7
49.71
439
100 Free
5
45.49
468
Quon, Benjamin B
18
37
500 Free
9
4:30.11
496
200 Free
4
1:39.55
479
200 Back
6
1:49.98
399
Hernandez, Enrique
22
35.5
50 Free
6
20.86
437
200 Free
7
1:40.76
412
100 Free
8
45.94
416
Mahoney, Nicholas P
20
31
500 Free
12
4:36.23
373
1650 Free
4
15:51.3
355
200 Back
8
1:55.78
187
Ritz, Jared P
19
22
500 Free
14
4:37.1
356
200 Free
5
1:39.83
464
100 Free
12
46.19
387
Baldwin, Chase B
21
21
200 IM
12
1:53.13
365
400 IM
13
4:05.52
266
200 Back
7
1:51.05
355
Hackett, Patrick H
20
17
500 Free
15
4:37.50
348
1650 Free
6
16:07.63
263
200 Fly
15
1:53.24
306
Lundal, Roark D
19
12
100 Fly
14
50.3
363
100 Breast
9
56.71
408
Geraghty, Matthew J
19
11
50 Free
14
21.31
327
200 Free
13
1:42.97
292
100 Free
13
46.39
363
Watko, Cothalee G
18
9
500 Free
18
4:41.00
281
400 IM
15
4:08.64
206
1650 Free
10
16:19.21
207
Georgetown
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Carbone, Andrew M
19
60
200 IM
1
1:47.05
611
100 Back
1
48.27
557
200 Back
1
1:43.77
630
Wheeler, Michael A
19
53
500 Free
2
4:23.75
610
200 Free
3
1:39.09
503
1650 Free
1
15:19.18
541
Sherman, Brett M
19
49
500 Free
1
4:23.63
612
400 IM
2
3:54.06
517
200 Fly
7
1:51.20
393
Kohlhoff, Jacob D
22
42
500 Free
10
4:33.31
432
200 Free
1
1:38.45
536
100 Free
4
45.46
471
Temple, Carlson D
19
41
400 IM
5
3:58.61
418
100 Breast
7
56.9
392
200 Breast
4
2:01.92
484
Devlin, Sean P
18
36
50 Free
2
20.42
539
200 Free
10
1:41.85
352
100 Free
7
45.8
432
Goldfarb, Nathaniel D
20
33.5
200 IM
13
1:53.6
345
100 Breast
3
55.06
544
200 Breast
5
2:02.34
469
Edmonds, Griffen
28
1 mtr Diving
7
435.15
3 mtr Diving
3
504.2
Werner, Matthew
28
1 mtr Diving
4
447.45
3 mtr Diving
6
443.95
Blom, Ryan
28
1 mtr Diving
5
441.35
3 mtr Diving
5
473.4
Johnson, Terry K
21
26
500 Free
11
4:35.58
386
200 Free
9
1:41.58
367
200 Fly
8
1:52.52
336
Wang, Arthur Z
22
25.5
200 IM
13
1:53.6
345
100 Breast
6
56.58
419
200 Breast
9
2:03.33
434
Szilagyi, Matthew S
20
25
500 Free
20
4:43.29
241
100 Breast
5
56.57
420
200 Breast
8
2:03.55
426
Calderwood, John F
20
23
50 Free
10
21.04
393
100 Back
10
50.0
414
100 Free
9
45.84
427
Maslowski, Seth R
21
21
50 Free
5
20.75
464
100 Fly
13
50.28
365
100 Free
14
46.76
321
Hollinshead, Henry C
21
14
200 IM
16
1:55.07
284
100 Back
13
51.54
289
200 Back
9
1:50.73
368
Braviak, Matthew P
19
13
500 Free
17
4:40.22
295
1650 Free
11
16:19.23
207
200 Back
10
1:50.94
360
Powers, William P
20
13
500 Free
16
4:42.32
257
1650 Free
7
16:10.15
250
200 Back
17
2:03.69
41
Summers, Justin M
21
12
50 Free
18
21.69
242
100 Fly
9
49.71
421
200 Fly
14
1:52.85
322
Lynch, John T
20
2
200 IM
15
1:53.71
340
Seton Hall
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Tosoni, Josh R
20
49
200 IM
7
1:52.26
403
100 Breast
2
54.95
553
200 Breast
1
1:58.72
589
Cosgrove, Liam R
20
46
100 Fly
1
48.41
545
100 Back
9
49.65
444
200 Fly
2
1:49.34
475
Grubert, Lior
25
44
200 IM
4
1:50.78
467
400 IM
3
3:57.64
440
200 Fly
6
1:51.12
397
Williams, Dakota F
21
42
50 Free
1
20.05
616
200 Free
15
1:43.63
259
100 Free
1
44.24
600
Laclair, Benjamin P
18
40
500 Free
3
4:28.19
532
200 Free
2
1:38.88
514
100 Free
10
46.06
402
Gibson, Joseph R
21
34
500 Free
7
4:35.21
394
200 Free
6
1:40.53
425
1650 Free
9
16:17.26
216
Puglessi, Ben P
18
27
100 Fly
11
49.91
401
100 Back
12
50.8
347
200 Fly
3
1:50.26
435
Smith, Caleb B
18
26
400 IM
7
4:01.44
355
1650 Free
5
15:54.11
338
Lynch, Tim
25
1 mtr Diving
6
435.55
3 mtr Diving
7
419.05
Michalovic, Ivan A
21
23
400 IM
8
4:02.03
341
1650 Free
8
16:13.33
235
200 Fly
16
1:53.31
303
Ianelli, Joseph
22
1 mtr Diving
8
424.15
3 mtr Diving
8
396.5
Tucker, Christopher W
22
22
50 Free
12
21.28
334
100 Back
8
50.06
409
200 Back
11
1:51.06
355
Staes, Thomas
19
20
200 IM
19
1:54.79
295
100 Breast
10
57.06
379
200 Breast
6
2:02.64
459
Haflich, Kyle W
19
19
200 IM
9
1:52.13
408
400 IM
12
4:01.73
348
200 Breast
12
2:05.08
371
Hendrix, Samuel T
21
19
50 Free
11
21.07
386
100 Fly
10
49.78
414
100 Free
11
46.14
392
Nash, Kyle C
21
18
200 IM
20
1:55.68
261
100 Fly
7
49.76
416
200 Fly
11
1:51.61
375
Bar-Eli, Jonathan S
26
13
200 IM
18
1:54.07
325
400 IM
11
4:01.11
362
200 Breast
10
2:03.36
433
Kopecki, Christian J
19
6
500 Free
22
4:45.61
204
400 IM
16
4:10.13
180
1650 Free
12
16:25.59
179
Kantzler, Mark G
19
3
50 Free
15
21.43
299
200 Free
18
1:44.52
218
100 Free
16
47.38
255
Villanova
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Cucchi, Justin M
20
54
200 IM
2
1:48.73
550
400 IM
1
3:52.98
538
200 Back
2
1:44.91
593
Krecsmar, Stephen A
21
45
50 Free
4
20.59
501
100 Fly
2
48.79
510
100 Free
6
45.75
438
Kelley, Andrew R
21
41.5
50 Free
6
20.86
437
100 Back
4
48.66
526
200 Back
5
1:47.98
480
Chernik, Noah
20
41
500 Free
5
4:30.73
483
200 Free
8
1:41.31
382
1650 Free
3
15:47.44
377
Perra, Michael
40
1 mtr Diving
1
584.2
3 mtr Diving
1
617.7
Davidson, John K
20
35
500 Free
6
4:31.41
470
1650 Free
2
15:43.21
403
200 Fly
12
1:51.77
368
Ackert, Michael
34
1 mtr Diving
2
519.75
3 mtr Diving
2
564.9
Sabal, Luke T
22
31
500 Free
13
4:36.51
367
100 Fly
6
49.58
433
200 Fly
5
1:50.83
410
Swindal, Joe
31
1 mtr Diving
3
454.1
3 mtr Diving
4
499.2
Prikasky, Francis M
19
21
200 IM
11
1:52.62
387
400 IM
9
3:59.52
398
200 Breast
11
2:04.72
384
Kabas, Jackson S
21
18
200 IM
10
1:52.49
393
400 IM
10
3:59.82
391
200 Breast
13
2:07.18
299
Marsh, Jesse A
18
16
50 Free
16
21.45
295
100 Fly
8
50.16
376
200 Fly
13
1:52.61
332
Klippel, Alexander M
20
8
400 IM
14
4:06.51
246
1650 Free
14
16:39.44
128
200 Breast
15
2:12.31
157
Hultgren, Lars E
20
7
500 Free
27
4:54.97
93
100 Breast
12
1:01.33
111
1650 Free
15
17:10.55
53
Ritchie, William H
21
5
500 Free
26
4:49.47
151
100 Back
16
52.6
215
200 Back
13
1:53.86
249
Fetterman, Jordan R
19
5
200 IM
17
1:54.04
326
100 Fly
12
50.22
370
200 Fly
17
1:54.58
253
Garvey, Francis
22
0
500 Free
25
4:49.18
154
100 Fly
19
52.88
156
200 Fly
18
1:57.22
165
Providence
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Viotto, Justin A
19
39
500 Free
4
4:30.72
484
400 IM
4
3:58.09
430
200 Fly
9
1:50.12
441
Trammell, Ryan E
21
27.5
100 Fly
16
51.19
280
100 Breast
4
55.84
481
200 Breast
7
2:03.17
440
Ferrell, Andrew B
19
22
200 IM
6
1:51.28
445
100 Fly
15
50.56
338
200 Fly
10
1:50.74
414
McElrath, Ian T
18
10
500 Free
19
4:42.16
260
200 Free
12
1:42.75
304
200 Back
12
1:52.58
295
Keane, Matt V
18
9
200 IM
22
2:03.55
60
100 Breast
11
59.7
189
200 Breast
14
2:11.59
173
Brannigan, Patrick K
20
7
50 Free
13
21.3
330
200 Free
16
1:44.46
221
100 Free
15
47.15
279
Freeman, John T
19
6
50 Free
17
21.64
252
200 Free
11
1:42.48
318
100 Free
17
47.62
232
McLaughlin, Mark W
19
5
100 Fly
17
51.87
225
100 Back
14
52.2
242
200 Back
15
1:54.50
227
Lydon, Kevin B
19
4
100 Breast
13
1:01.72
96
200 Breast
18
2:14.75
109
Magazine, Jerod E
21
4
500 Free
23
4:45.99
198
200 Free
19
1:47.35
116
1650 Free
13
16:38.14
132
Straker, Liam D
22
3
500 Free
21
4:45.21
210
200 Free
14
1:43.01
290
100 Free
18
48.03
195
Batista, Jonathan J
22
3
200 IM
21
1:56.4
234
100 Back
17
53.9
143
200 Back
14
1:54.39
230
Billig, Richard E
21
3
200 Free
17
1:44.47
220
100 Back
15
52.43
226
200 Back
16
1:54.56
225
Michaels, Matthew J
19
0.5
500 Free
28
5:00.61
53
100 Fly
16
51.62
244
200 Fly
19
1:58.00
143
Lenchik, Joshua E
19
0
100 Fly
22
54.81
68
200 Free
21
1:51.21
39
200 Fly
20
1:59.44
109
Macaulay, Patrick M
22
0
500 Free
24
4:48.74
160
200 Free
20
1:47.80
103
200 Breast
17
2:14.09
121
Hawkins, Michael J
18
0
100 Fly
20
53.23
135
100 Back
18
55.08
94
200 Fly
21
2:00.98
79
Eigner, Jamie M
19
0
50 Free
19
22.05
174
100 Fly
21
54.3
86
100 Free
19
49.13
115
Individual Breakdown Women
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Villanova
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Jaryszak, Rayann M
19
57
200 IM
2
2:00.23
632
100 Breast
1
1:02.75
567
200 Breast
1
2:18.41
490
Montesi, Kelly M
18
56
200 IM
3
2:00.24
632
400 IM
1
4:10.25
691
200 Fly
1
1:58.6
637
Fabbri, Alexandra M
22
56
50 Free
3
23.22
569
200 Free
1
1:47.92
621
100 Free
1
49.86
629
Welch, Nicole E
18
55
500 Free
1
4:49.63
605
200 Free
4
1:50.54
509
1650 Free
1
16:35.21
556
Goodwin, Darby E
22
55
200 IM
4
2:01.54
591
100 Back
1
54.61
587
200 Back
1
1:59.09
564
Pidutti, Elise D
22
54
200 IM
1
1:59.73
647
400 IM
2
4:15.99
605
200 Fly
2
2:00.38
578
Wilson, Taylor N
22
53
50 Free
1
22.87
632
200 Free
3
1:48.28
606
100 Free
2
50.0
617
Routledge, Millicent
19
46
50 Free
5
23.41
533
200 Free
2
1:47.97
619
100 Free
4
50.25
596
Provenzo, Emily S
19
45
500 Free
5
4:54.75
527
400 IM
4
4:25.35
435
1650 Free
3
16:57.43
447
Els, Tarryn C
21
40.5
200 IM
5
2:03.98
508
100 Fly
4
55.5
512
200 Fly
7
2:03.4
466
Dunn, Bridie
40
3 mtr Diving
1
525.6
1 mtr Diving
1
532.0
Grassi, Micaela S
20
40
500 Free
12
5:00.26
432
100 Fly
1
54.49
587
200 Fly
4
2:01.93
522
Fong, Andrea L
19
40
500 Free
3
4:54.45
532
200 Free
8
1:51.46
466
1650 Free
6
17:04.4
410
Cheruk, Samantha M
21
37
50 Free
9
23.29
556
100 Breast
5
1:04.88
425
100 Free
5
50.77
550
Berloco, Abbey A
18
37
50 Free
4
23.3
554
200 Free
9
1:50.68
502
100 Free
6
50.89
539
Miszkiewicz, Kathleen
22
29
500 Free
10
4:59.87
439
100 Back
9
56.58
452
200 Back
6
2:01.63
481
Wielar, Gracie E
18
26
100 Back
8
56.79
437
200 Back
4
2:00.99
503
Holtz, Andrea
21
3 mtr Diving
9
219.7
1 mtr Diving
7
414.45
Kontrimas, Anastasia
20
15
200 IM
11
2:05.27
460
400 IM
12
4:31.00
320
200 Back
13
2:05.07
354
Daine, Shannon
11
3 mtr Diving
8
399.85
Xavier
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Gaertner, Caroline F
22
50
100 Fly
2
54.51
585
100 Back
3
55.3
543
200 Back
2
2:00.15
531
Conners, Emily A
21
47
50 Free
2
23.01
607
200 Free
5
1:50.68
502
100 Free
3
50.01
616
Hogan, Taylor E
19
46
400 IM
5
4:25.75
427
100 Fly
3
55.31
527
200 Fly
3
2:01.79
528
Saugstad, Emily M
21
31
200 IM
10
2:05.26
460
200 Free
6
1:50.69
502
100 Free
8
50.97
532
Herman, Alison R
19
31
200 IM
12
2:05.50
451
400 IM
6
4:27.57
390
200 Breast
6
2:24.3
297
Titterton, Rebecca M
22
30
100 Breast
7
1:05.3
395
1650 Free
14
17:40.09
225
200 Breast
4
2:20.74
415
Cummins, Anne M
21
27
100 Fly
7
55.79
489
100 Back
13
57.99
347
200 Fly
8
2:05.09
398
Baldwin, Tilly M
18
27
500 Free
11
4:59.98
437
400 IM
11
4:30.74
325
1650 Free
4
17:01.28
426
Kauffeld, Emma C
19
26
500 Free
14
5:02.64
389
400 IM
8
4:30.47
330
1650 Free
7
17:12.11
368
Kerr, Kathleen R
21
26
500 Free
7
4:57.73
477
200 Free
10
1:51.4
468
1650 Free
10
17:23.95
305
Schaeffer, Lydia D
18
26
200 IM
15
2:08.57
332
100 Breast
4
1:04.46
455
200 Breast
9
2:22.1
369
Fort, Ali M
21
24
50 Free
20
24.57
294
100 Back
4
55.64
520
200 Back
9
2:00.62
515
Dicus, Laura A
21
21
50 Free
10
23.49
517
100 Fly
15
58.11
298
100 Back
7
56.64
448
Vozar, Tianna A
22
19
50 Free
7
23.48
519
100 Fly
26
1:00.75
131
100 Free
10
51.67
465
Locker, Anne E
22
17
100 Fly
10
57.29
365
100 Back
12
57.31
398
200 Back
12
2:04.38
380
Cummins, Maureen E
19
16
50 Free
11
23.65
484
100 Back
10
57.29
399
100 Free
14
52.06
426
Kauffeld, Maggie R
21
13
500 Free
17
5:04.68
353
400 IM
10
4:30.58
328
200 Fly
11
2:05.77
370
Garner, Abigail C
20
9
500 Free
18
5:05.01
347
200 Free
12
1:51.68
455
100 Free
13
52.02
430
Georgetown
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Barrett, Cristina R
20
48
500 Free
2
4:50.85
587
1650 Free
2
16:42.33
523
200 Fly
5
2:02.55
499
Henasey, Lauren C
20
38
400 IM
7
4:28.57
369
100 Fly
6
55.66
499
200 Fly
6
2:02.88
486
Rieker, Alexandra A
19
35
200 IM
9
2:04.29
497
100 Breast
9
1:05.39
389
200 Breast
2
2:19.57
453
Mauze, Eve E
19
33
500 Free
13
5:00.6
426
100 Back
6
56.45
462
200 Back
3
2:00.18
530
Morgan, Dorothy L
22
31.5
200 IM
8
2:07.19
385
100 Fly
4
55.5
512
100 Free
11
51.78
454
Donohoe, Belinda J
20
31
50 Free
6
23.43
529
200 Free
11
1:51.41
468
100 Free
7
50.91
538
Miller, Elizabeth
31
3 mtr Diving
5
494.25
1 mtr Diving
2
522.45
Fujioka, Riley
31
3 mtr Diving
3
505.25
1 mtr Diving
4
508.25
Smith, Megan E
19
30
200 IM
14
2:07.27
382
100 Breast
6
1:04.89
424
200 Breast
5
2:21.71
382
Peng, Naomi
30
3 mtr Diving
2
507.85
1 mtr Diving
6
481.55
Barnhorst, Margaret
29
3 mtr Diving
6
481.75
1 mtr Diving
3
513.55
Fimbres, Noelle M
19
28
500 Free
6
4:57.39
483
200 Free
16
1:54.62
312
1650 Free
5
17:03.71
413
Slaughter, Phoebe B
20
27
200 IM
7
2:05.61
447
400 IM
9
4:29.91
342
200 Back
11
2:03.62
408
Chen, Enlin
18
24
50 Free
18
24.24
360
100 Back
2
55.05
559
200 Back
10
2:03.52
412
Meringolo, Gabriella
19
18
200 IM
17
2:10.52
260
100 Fly
8
56.31
446
200 Fly
10
2:05.61
377
Cox, Rebecca
18
3 mtr Diving
7
450.95
1 mtr Diving
11
181.75
Clisham, Lillian G
18
15
500 Free
8
5:01.55
409
200 Free
13
1:53.01
390
100 Free
22
53.18
315
Cox, Lauren E
18
12
200 IM
16
2:09.68
290
100 Fly
11
57.49
348
200 Fly
12
2:06.46
343
Bonfield, Caroline E
22
6
500 Free
22
5:09.86
264
200 Free
23
1:58.46
160
1650 Free
11
17:27.59
286
Rutledge, Lauren H
20
4
500 Free
16
5:03.91
367
200 Free
14
1:53.43
369
100 Free
18
52.84
348
Sun, Grace
20
0
50 Free
23
24.69
271
200 Free
19
1:56.26
240
100 Free
21
53.17
316
Seton Hall
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Sargent, Elizabeth H
20
41
200 IM
6
2:04.84
476
400 IM
3
4:24.54
452
200 Back
7
2:02.03
466
Stankiewicz, Julie A
19
34
500 Free
4
4:54.55
530
100 Back
5
56.14
485
1650 Free
12
17:36.18
244
McCardle, Courtney N
21
32
50 Free
8
23.57
501
200 Free
7
1:51.35
471
100 Free
9
51.3
501
Jackson, Taylor
29
3 mtr Diving
4
500.25
1 mtr Diving
5
486.45
Ouellette, Sara M
20
25
500 Free
9
4:59.24
450
200 Free
15
1:54.25
330
200 Back
5
2:01.41
488
Kolodgie, Alexa R
19
25
400 IM
14
4:32.16
296
100 Breast
11
1:05.9
354
200 Breast
3
2:19.66
450
Decker, Jordan E
21
21
50 Free
12
23.81
451
100 Breast
3
1:04.42
457
100 Free
23
53.3
303
Diekemper, Ashley
17
3 mtr Diving
11
169.2
1 mtr Diving
8
403.1
Calocino, Jillian M
20
17
100 Fly
12
57.83
320
1650 Free
8
17:16.08
347
200 Fly
16
2:12.19
153
Molloy, Marianne
20
13
400 IM
15
4:33.32
274
200 Back
8
2:05.22
348
200 Fly
21
2:13.65
119
Miller, Riley
12
3 mtr Diving
12
169.05
1 mtr Diving
10
183.55
Van Tassell, Gabriell
20
9
500 Free
20
5:08.57
285
200 Free
21
1:58.24
167
1650 Free
9
17:22.49
312
Hutton, Theresa A
20
9
50 Free
24
24.79
253
100 Back
9
57.3
398
Wootton, Amelia E
19
8
200 IM
13
2:05.86
437
100 Breast
18
1:08.09
218
200 Breast
13
2:27.78
196
Dickson, Heidi R
18
8
500 Free
15
5:03.50
374
1650 Free
13
17:38.12
234
200 Fly
15
2:10.35
204
Endersby, Grace K
21
7
50 Free
21
24.6
288
100 Breast
13
1:06.75
297
200 Breast
14
2:27.96
191
Young, Cassandra E
20
2
500 Free
23
5:11.58
237
100 Breast
16
1:08.71
186
1650 Free
16
17:53.00
170
Ross, Genevieve E
18
1
100 Fly
16
58.51
268
100 Back
21
1:01.86
118
200 Fly
20
2:13.1
131
Kilgallon, Amanda N
20
0
500 Free
29
5:23.91
92
200 Free
25
2:00.96
94
1650 Free
19
18:27.38
70
Capone, Clara J
21
0
50 Free
21
24.6
288
200 Free
20
1:57.97
176
100 Free
24
53.8
258
Butler
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Spotts, Emma L
19
29
200 IM
22
2:12.50
195
100 Breast
2
1:03.99
486
200 Breast
7
2:25.3
266
Van Gheem, Annah R
19
21
50 Free
14
24.05
400
100 Fly
9
56.81
405
200 Fly
9
2:05.53
380
Rohweder, Natalie E
20
14
200 IM
18
2:10.8
250
100 Breast
10
1:05.52
380
200 Breast
10
2:23.17
334
Horton, Victoria L
21
10
50 Free
15
24.09
391
100 Back
14
58.06
341
100 Free
12
51.94
438
Allen, Olivia C
19
8
400 IM
16
4:33.88
263
1650 Free
15
17:41.56
219
200 Breast
12
2:27.47
204
Hanson, Megan M
19
4
500 Free
24
5:13.62
206
100 Back
15
59.06
270
200 Back
15
2:08.1
245
Davies, Harriet E
20
2
50 Free
16
24.2
368
100 Fly
18
58.78
248
100 Free
16
52.32
399
Middlebrook, Carson E
21
2
200 IM
24
2:14.22
148
100 Breast
15
1:07.87
230
200 Breast
17
2:30.58
131
Heitmeyer, Isabel S
19
0
50 Free
19
24.33
342
100 Fly
24
1:00.31
152
100 Free
19
52.94
338
Faith, Alexis E
19
0
200 IM
21
2:12.48
196
400 IM
19
4:45.87
90
200 Fly
19
2:11.72
165
Mastrandrea, Claire E
18
0
100 Fly
21
59.36
208
100 Back
19
1:00.45
184
200 Fly
24
2:16.9
64
Camarillo, Sofie G
20
0
200 IM
27
2:19.65
52
100 Back
20
1:01.32
141
200 Back
19
2:13.08
109
Gurry, Sydney E
20
0
50 Free
28
25.9
102
100 Breast
19
1:10.25
121
200 Breast
19
2:35.51
57
Klafta, Olivia K
19
0
500 Free
28
5:16.44
169
200 Free
24
2:00.83
97
1650 Free
17
18:00.19
144
Klemptner, Emily N
18
0
50 Free
27
25.63
131
100 Fly
23
1:00.22
157
100 Breast
20
1:11.15
92
Harris, Emma H
20
0
500 Free
26
5:14.78
191
100 Fly
17
58.66
257
200 Fly
17
2:08.31
272
Shrader-Goetz, Jacque
20
0
500 Free
25
5:13.84
204
200 Back
18
2:09.98
186
200 Fly
22
2:14.23
107
Dumdey, Mattea
19
0
50 Free
25
24.91
232
100 Breast
21
1:11.73
76
100 Free
25
53.89
251
Providence
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Czerniecki, Abigail E
22
17
100 Breast
8
1:05.9
354
200 Breast
11
2:26.25
238
Pisani, Avery
16
3 mtr Diving
10
184.15
1 mtr Diving
9
189.8
McGlaughlin, Juliet E
21
13
100 Fly
13
57.85
319
100 Back
11
57.3
398
200 Back
14
2:05.64
332
Snow, Madeline E
22
8
500 Free
19
5:07.59
302
400 IM
13
4:31.43
311
200 Fly
13
2:06.59
338
Zawacki, Lauren E
19
6
50 Free
13
23.88
436
200 Free
18
1:55.79
260
100 Free
15
52.19
412
Gaccione, Amanda G
21
5
100 Breast
12
1:06.59
308
Rehak, Sarah
5
1 mtr Diving
12
169.8
Presley, Kathryn E
18
3
200 IM
26
2:14.9
132
100 Breast
14
1:06.76
297
200 Breast
18
2:31.05
122
Thornton, Katherine R
19
3
50 Free
17
24.21
366
100 Fly
14
58.01
306
100 Free
20
53.15
318
Coughlin, Mackenzie M
22
3
200 IM
23
2:14.00
154
100 Fly
20
59.1
226
200 Fly
14
2:09.73
224
Aquadro, Natalie G
20
2
200 IM
20
2:12.22
204
400 IM
17
4:42.05
132
200 Breast
15
2:28.92
168
Delago, Paige M
21
1
100 Fly
22
1:00.07
166
100 Back
18
1:00.36
189
200 Back
16
2:10.07
183
Brillantes, Angela B
19
1
100 Fly
19
58.9
239
100 Back
16
59.37
249
200 Back
17
2:09.87
189
Desernia, Kathryn A
21
1
200 IM
25
2:14.44
143
100 Breast
17
1:07.79
234
200 Breast
16
2:29.19
161
Rigas, Antigone E
21
0
200 IM
19
2:11.16
238
400 IM
18
4:42.42
128
200 Fly
18
2:08.73
258
Ditolla, Rachel L
19
0
100 Fly
25
1:00.4
148
100 Back
22
1:03.14
74
200 Fly
23
2:14.65
99
Keenan, Margery K
19
0
50 Free
26
24.99
219
200 Free
22
1:58.27
166
100 Free
26
54.37
212
Bigham, Abigail E
20
0
500 Free
27
5:16.16
172
400 IM
20
4:47.23
78
1650 Free
18
18:06.06
124
Bankes, Jennifer P
18
0
500 Free
21
5:09.81
265
200 Free
17
1:55.49
273
100 Free
17
52.76
355
Leave a Reply