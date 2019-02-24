Erika Brown on SEC’s: “It’s been kind of a tough one” (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

Tennessee’s Erika Brown is now 5th on the all-time top performers list, sweeping the SEC sprint titles as she broke her own SEC Meet Record from prelims. Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin was just hundredths shy of her lifetime best from midseason to take silver in 47.10. Georgia’s Veronica Burchill clipped her best for bronze in 47.37.

Auburn had a string of A finalists finish 4th-6th with Claire Fisch (47.62), Julie Meynen (47.80), and 100 back champion Aly Tetzloff (48.04).