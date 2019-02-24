Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Erika Brown on SEC’s: “It’s been kind of a tough one” (Video)

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE:

  1. GOLD: Erika Brown, Tennessee, 46.41
  2. SILVER: Anna Hopkin, Arkansas, 47.10
  3. BRONZE: Veronica Burchill, Georgia, 47.30

Tennessee’s Erika Brown is now 5th on the all-time top performers list, sweeping the SEC sprint titles as she broke her own SEC Meet Record from prelims. Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin was just hundredths shy of her lifetime best from midseason to take silver in 47.10. Georgia’s Veronica Burchill clipped her best for bronze in 47.37.

Auburn had a string of A finalists finish 4th-6th with Claire Fisch (47.62), Julie Meynen (47.80), and 100 back champion Aly Tetzloff (48.04).

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!