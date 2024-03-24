Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Emma Sticklen at the 125 of the 200 Butterfly: “I’m behind… let’s do this”

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Emma Sticklen defended her 200 Butterfly NCAA title last night, coming from behind on the last 25 using a very good turn and underwater dolphin kick. Sticklen describes the work and mental fortitude it takes to not only win the 200 fly but simply race it, with it occurring last on the last day of competition.

