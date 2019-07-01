Emma Spotts Set to Transfer from Butler to New Mexico

Rising junior Emma Spotts, who spent her first two years at Butler, is heading west to swim at the University of New Mexico.

The breaststroke/freestyle specialist from Littleton, Colorado, earned the silver medal in the 100 breast (1:03.99) at the Big East Championships, while also finishing seventh in the 200 breast (2:25.30) and 22nd in the 200 IM (2:12.50). She also was part of Butler’s fourth place 200 medley relay and fifth place 400 medley relay team at the Big East Championships. She had the top time among the Bulldogs in both the 100 breast and 200 breast.

Spotts had a standout freshman year in 2017-18, setting the Butler record in the 100 breast (1:03.71) and 200 breast (2:21.88) and swimming on the school record-breaking 400 medley and 200 medley relay teams. She finished sixth in the 100 breast (1:03.71), eighth in the 200 breast (2:23.60) and 25th in the 50 free (24.78) at the Big East Championships. Spotts also was a member of the Bulldogs’ fourth place 200 free relay and fifth place 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay teams.

Spotts has achieved the 2019 Futures meet standard in the 200 breast.

As a prepster at Heritage High School, Spotts was named an All-American her senior year after finishing third in the 100 breast and sixth in the 50 free at the Colorado Girls 4A State Championship. She also was part of the school record setting 200 medley relay and 200 free relays.

“I absolutely fell in love with the campus and the team,” Spotts said. “The coaching staff is incredible and I can see myself achieving my academic and athletic goals at UNM! I can’t wait to be a Lobo!”

Top Times (SCY):

50 free – 24.50

100 breast – 1:03.71

200 breast – 2:20.10

200 IM – 2:12.50

Spotts’ top 100 breast time would have ranked third among New Mexico swimmers in 2018-19 behind junior Asami Terada (1:02.98) and freshman Katie Pollock (1:03.09). In the 200 breast, she would have ranked fourth behind Pollack (2:18.70), freshman Raine Gavino (2:18.86) and sophomore Matea Sumajstorcic (2:19.96).