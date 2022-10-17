Elliot Lee Kicks off Ivy League Foray into 2024 Recruiting with Verbal to Yale

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Local product Elliot Lee from Madison, Connecticut, has announced his verbal commitment to the application process at Yale University, effectively kicking off Ivy League recruiting for the class of 2024. He wrote on social media:

“I am honored and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process to further my athletic and academic career at Yale University! I look forward to joining the wonderful group of athletes and staff and am extremely thankful to be able to attend such an amazing academic institution. A HUGE thank you to my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for supporting me along the way. Go Bulldogs! #boolaboola”

Lee is a junior at Hand-Madison High School. He swims year-round with Bulldog Swimming in New Haven. (His former BULL teammate, Finn Henry, the son of Yale head coach Jim Henry, is a freshman at Yale this year.)

In high school swimming, Lee is the reigning Connecticut State Champion in the 100 free (45.72) and 200 IM (1:48.86). In club swimming, he is coming off a phenomenal summer in which he had back-to-back-to-back championship meets and dropped time in all of them. At the Connecticut Swimming LSC Long Course Senior Championships, he won the 200 free and 200 back, was runner-up in the 100/200 free and 200/400 IM, and placed 8th in the 100 fly. He left the meet with PBs in every single event he swam, including the 50 free (23.86), 100 free (52.40), 200 free (1:55.55), 200 back (2:07.00), 100 fly (57.87), 200 IM (2:07.45), and 400 IM (4:37.77). Two weeks later, he was even faster at Geneva Futures. There, he was 5th in the 100 free (51.82), 3rd in the 200 free (1:53.50), 16th in the 200 back (2:09.55), 19th in the 100 fly (56.75), 4th in the 200 IM (2:05.79), and 10th in the 400 IM (4:35.07). He also notched a PB in the 100 back leading off the 400 medley relay (59.47). Finally, at Speedo Junior Nationals, he competed in the 50/100 free, 200 back, and 200 IM and added a PB in the 100 breast (1:07.96) in time trials.

Most of his best SCY performance came at the ISCA International Senior Cup, just a couple of weeks after high school states. There, he won the 400 IM (3:56.25) and was 3rd in the 50 free (21.05), 4th in the 200 free (1:41.68), 3rd in the 200 back (1:50.22), 4th in the 50 breast (57.29), 4th in the 200 breast (2:06.35), and 4th in the 200 fly (1:53.01).

His best SCY times include:

50 free – 20.98

100 free – 45.72

200 free – 1:41.16

200 back – 1:50.22

100 fly – 50.00

200 fly – 1:53.01

200 IM – 1:48.86

400 IM – 3:56.25

Lee is highly versatile, and will give the Bulldogs a number of strategic options when he suits up in the fall of 2024. Already, his best 400 IM time would earn him a ticket to the C final, and he is within a second or so of scoring in the 200 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM.

