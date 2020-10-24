Ellie Waldrep Just-Misses PB in 200 Back, Breaks 12-Year Old Pool Record

2020 October Baylor Swim Club Intrasquad Meet

October 24, 2020

Baylor School, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

National High School Record breaker Ellie Waldrep of the Baylor Swim Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee, just missed a new lifetime best in the 200 yard backstroke on Friday, racing at a Baylor Swim Club’s intrasquad meet.

The meet saw just 6 races, swum as mixed-gender events, across two days. On Friday, the team raced the 200 free and 200 back, and then on Saturday morning, raced a 200 fly, 200 breast, 500 free and 2000 free.

Waldrep’s swim was the highlight of the meet. For the rising senior and Auburn commit, a time of 1:56.79 missed her lifetime best in the event by .03 seconds. The swim also broke the Baylor School Natatorium Pool Record, beating out a 1:57.22 done by Arden Pitman in 2008.

Among the top male performers at the meet were 15-year old boys Josean Massucco and Drew Hitchcock, who swam 1:42.15 and 1:42.73 in the 200 free, respectively. Hitchcock, a new freshman swimmer with the program, closed hard in the 200 free, but Massucco’s opening 100 split of 48.69 gave him plenty of cushion.

Massucco’s previous best time was and Hitchcock’s previous best time was 1:47.79. Both times enter the all-time top 25 in the history of the storied program, with Massucco now ranking 18th and Hitchcock now ranking 21st in Baylor Swimming history.

Hitchcock also won the 200 back in 1:52.28, which knocked a second off his previous best time of 1:53.23. That former best time was also done earlier this month, and in total he’s now dropped over 6 seconds off his best time in the 200 back coming out of quarantine.

He then picked up a win in the 200 fly as well in 1:50.79, beating Massucco by a tenth, which is a best time by more than 5 seconds.

Massucco led the boys’ 2000 yard free with a 19:27.11. That’s the equivalent of swimming back-to-back 9:43.5s in the event,

