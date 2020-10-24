Junior Drayden Bell Swims Fastest 50 Free in HSClass of 2022

2020-2021 Air Cap Circuit Leg 1

October 8th – 24th, 2020

Garvey Aquatic Center, Wichita, KS

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020-2021 Air Cap Circuit Leg 1”

High school junior Drayden Bell lit up the pool in Wichita, Kansas with a best time in the 50 free of 20.10.

For the Wichita Swim Club product, that time makes him the fastest 50 freestyler in the high school class of 2022. The previous fastest 50 free time in the class of ‘22 was a 20.17, swum by Dawson Joyce.

This swim earns Bell a spot in the top 30 all-time fastest 50 free times among 15-16 year-olds at #29. Bell, the defending Kansas 6A State Champion in the 50 and 100 free, is also competing in stroke and mid-distance events at the Air Cap Circuit meet:

100 fly – 51.09

100 free – 45.30

100 back – 53.42

200 free

His victories in both the 100 fly and 100 free were also best times, as he dropped an entire second in the 100 fly and .10 seconds in the 100 free. His previous best 100 free time was only from July of this year, while his 100 fly time was from December, 2019. Bell also placed 1st in the 100 back, adding .57 seconds to his best time from Sectionals in March of 2019.

Other Notable Swims: