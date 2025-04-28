Ella Antoniewski, #8 Swimming Recruit in the Class of 2026, Commits to Georgia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ella Antoniewski from Big Bend, Wisconsin, has committed to the University of Georgia for 2026-27. At the time of her verbal, she wrote on social media:

“I am excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to The University of Georgia where I will be continuing my athletic and academic career! I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me throughout my journey and pushing me to reach my goals! I especially want to thank my mom and dad for always supporting me and providing me with all the resources I needed to achieve my dreams! I want to also thank Coach Stefanie, Coach Fernando, and Coach Jerry along with the rest of the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to join the Bulldog family! Go Dawgs!!! 🐾🐾🐾”

Antoniewski is a junior at Waukesha South High School; she swims year-round with Waukesha Express Swim Team. In high school swimming, where she represents the Waukesha South/Mukwonago Co-Op, she is a three-time Wisconsin High School Division 1 state champion in the 200/500 free combo. Antoniewski has an incredibly versatile lineup, competing in back, fly, and IM, as well as the full range of freestyle events. We ranked her the #8 recruit on our Way Too Early list of swimming recruits from the high school class of 2026. At the time, she was #2 in the 500 free and #3 in the 200 free in the cohort with 4:44.60/1:46.52 in the respective events from her performances at 2023 Winter Juniors West.

In the 2024 long course season, she hit lifetime bests in the 50 free (26.61), 200 free (2:02.86), 400 free (4:23.16), 100 back (1:02.46), 200 back (2:18.00), 100 fly (1:01.88), and 200 fly (2:18.40).

Most recently, she competed at NCSA Spring Championships and finaled in the 50/100/200/500 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 free – 1:46.52

500 free – 4:44.60

1650 free – 16:33.81

100 free – 49.72

50 free – 23.10

100 back – 53.61

200 back – 1:57.86

100 fly – 54.74

200 fly – 2:00.53

200 IM – 2:01.71

Antoniewski will join the Bulldogs’ class of 2030 with #10 Virginia Hinds, Brooke Bennett, Grace Hunt, Abby King, and Maddie Thornton.

