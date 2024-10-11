Breaststroke/IM Specialist Abby King Verbally Commits to UGA for Fall of 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ridgefield Aquatic Club’s Abby King of Ridgefield, Connecticut, will head south to swim for the University of Georgia in the fall of 2026. King is a Summer Juniors qualifier that excels in the breaststrokes and IMs, and she is currently a junior at the School of the Holy Child Rye.

I am absolutely excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Georgia!! I would love to say thank you to my family, my friends and my coaches at RAC, especially Emmanuel for the constant encouragement and support! Finally, the biggest thank you to all of the coaches at UGA, Stef, Fernando and Jerry for this amazing opportunity! So excited to be part of a team that already feels like home!! Go Dawgs

While several of King’s personal bests come from 2022-2023, she wasn’t far off those times this past season. At the Connecticut Senior Championships in March of 2024, King was a 2x runner up. She placed 2nd in the 100 breast, with her 1:04.09 just half a second off her personal best of 1:03.55, and she was 2nd in the 200 IM, where her time of 2:04.88 was a new best time. King did take home a win, in the 200 breast, where by swimming a 2:17.57, she was slightly off her PB of 2:14.50 from the 2022 Winter Junior Championships. There, she won the C-final after qualifying in 24th from prelims.



More recently, King swam at the TYR 18&under Spring Cup in Fort Lauderdale in May, where she recorded 3 top 5 finishes. She took 5th in the 100 breast in 1:13.19, 3rd in the 200 IM in 2:22.00, and 3rd in the 200 breast in 2:37.75. All three swims were season bests.

Best times:

100 breast: 1:03.55

200 breast: 2:14.50

200 IM: 2:04.88

400 IM: 4:22.07

200 fly: 2:02.06

At the 2024 SECs Georgia came in fifth, but the Bulldogs will lose their top scorer, Zoie Hartman, who just finished up her 5th year at UGA. Abby McCulloh, the NCAA Champion in the 1650 free, is a senior, and will also have graduated once King arrives on campus. To score at the 2024 SECs, it took times of 1:01.39/2:13.85 in the 100/200 breast and a 2:00.24 in the 200 IM.

King is the 4th verbal commit for UGA’s class of 2030, as SwimSwam’s #10 ranked recruit Virginia Hinds, ‘BOTR’ breastroker Grace Hunt, and ‘BOTR’ IM’er Brooke Bennett will join King in Athens in the fall of 2026. UGA is quickly building a strong recruiting class, with Hinds being an Olympic Trials qualifier, Hunt a 2x YMCA National Champion, and Bennett a US Open qualifier.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.