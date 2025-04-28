2026 “Honorable Mention” Alyce Lehman Verbally Commits to Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alyce Lehman from Haddonfield, New Jersey, will head across the country to swim and study at Stanford University beginning in the fall of 2026.

“After careful consideration, I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Stanford University! First, I would like to thank God and my amazing family, friends, teammates, and coaches, especially Coach Paul and Allie, who help me both in and out of the pool everyday. I am grateful to all the coaches and teams I had the privilege to meet throughout this process. Special shoutout to Greg, Katie, and Kim for giving me this incredible opportunity to be a part of the farm. I am so excited for what’s to come!! FEAR THE TREE 🌲❤️🤍”

A junior at Bishop Eustace Preparatory School in Pennsauken Township, NJ, she swims for her school and the club team Jersey Wahoos. She was one of our “honorable mention” swimming recruits from the class of 2026 in our “Way Too Early” ranking of the cohort. At the time of our rankings, she was the #2 200 flyer in the class with 1:56.79 from a Jersey Wahoos meet in February 2024. She has since bettered that time, clocking a 1:56.46 in March of this year at 2025 Speedo Southern Premier. That meet also produced lifetime bests in the 100 free (51.29), 200 free (1:49.97), and 400 IM (4:19.31).

Most recently, she kicked off long course season with PBs in the 100 free (58.05), 200 free (2:04.35), and 200 IM (2:20.82) at Indy Sectionals.

Lehman will suit up for the Cardinal with fellow class of 2030 commits Clare Watson, KC Braeger, Taylor Klein, and Tanni Stevenato.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:56.46

100 fly – 53.46

200 IM – 2:02.16

200 free – 1:49.97

100 free – 51.29

50 free – 23.47

