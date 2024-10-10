Brooke Bennett Adds Her Name To The UGA Women’s Growing 2026 Recruiting Class

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The commitments keep piling up for the University of Georgia women as “Best of the Rest” IM’er Brooke Bennett adds her verbal commitment to the Dawgs class of 2026.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Georgia!! I would like to thank my family, teammates and friends for their support. I would like to thank Coach Steve Morsilli and PLS for shaping me into the swimmer I am today. Lastly, I would like to thank Coach Stef, Fernando and Jerry for this amazing opportunity. GO DAWGS!! ❤️🖤🐾

Bennett is a Winter Juniors qualifier and at April’s PC Westerns Championships, she won the 500 freestyle (4:49.66) and 1000 freestyle (10:00.06), finished second in the 400 IM (4:16.65), third in the 200 IM (2:01.91), and fourth in the 200 breast (2:17.85).

Since then, she’s improved further in the 200 IM, lowering her best to 2:01.48 to take fourth in prelims at the CIF State Championships before finishing seventh for Granada.

Best Times (Yards):

200 IM: 2:01.48

400 IM: 4:16.65

200 free: 1:50.36

500 free: 4:49.66

200 breast: 2:16.81

Bennett chopped 1.91 seconds from her lifetime best 400-yard IM last season, swimming 4:16.65 to take second at the PC Westerns Championships. She would’ve been the second-fastest swimmer on the roster last season and 4:16.65 would’ve been fast enough for a lane in the 2024 SEC ‘B’ final, which was won by current Georgia senior Mia Abruzzo.

While she still needs to drop time to final at SECs in the 200 IM—especially with Texas joining the conference this season—Bennett’s 2:01.48 is a welcome addition to their IM group as well. The Dawgs only had two swimmers sub-2:00 last season; they’ve graduated one (Zoie Hartman) and the other (Olivia Della Torre) will graduate a few months before Bennett gets to campus.

Additionally, her 500 freestyle time is intriguing; she could develop it into a strong third event for herself, especially because mid-distance is one of the Georgia women’s biggest strengths.

She most recently swam at the Speedo Summer Championships in July, setting lifetime bests in the 800-meter freestyle, 200-meter IM, and 400-meter IM. Her best finish came in the 400 IM, where she finished 18th in 4:52.88.

Bennett joins #10 Virginia Hinds and BOTR Grace Hunt in the UGA women’s class of 2026.

