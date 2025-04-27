Aquajets’ Frances Muir Verbally Commits To Harvard For Fall 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aquajets’ Frances Muir has announced her verbal commitment to the Harvard admissions process as part of the Crimson’s class of 2030. In addition to swimming for the Aquajets, Muir a former Winter Juniors qualifier, races for Edina High School.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Harvard!!! Thank you so much to my family, Coach Kate and Coach Mace, and my friends for all of their support and encouragement, and a big thank you to Coach Amanda and Coach Geordie for the opportunity to become a part of such an incredible team. Go Crimson!!

Muir is a versatile pick up for the Crimson as she could develop a variety of events. She ended her high school season with a 3rd place finish in the 500 freestyle and a ninth-place effort in the 200 IM, helping her school to a second-place overall finish at the 2024 MSHSL Girls Class AA State Championship.

Arguably, she is best at distance freestyle, but her lifetime bests in those events come from 2023, while she has recently been dropping time in the IMs. At her most recent meet, the NCSA Spring Championship, Muir swam lifetime bests in the 200 and 400 IM, finishing 22nd in the former and 25th in the latter. Her 400 IM personal best of 4:22.68 is one of many events she now has Ivy League Championship scoring potential.

Best Times (SCY):

500 freestyle: 4:54.94

1000 freestyle: 10:00.86

1650 freestyle: 17:06.60

200 backstroke: 2:00.19

400 IM: 4:22.68

Muir’s 500 freestyle personal best would have placed the highest at the 2025 Women’s Ivy League Championships, making the ‘B’ final and earning 16th place. Her personal bests in the 1650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, and 400 IM would all have scored in the ‘C’ final range at this year’s championships. Her 1650 freestyle would have placed 18th, her 400 IM 20th, and 200 backstroke 21st.

That gives Muir an interesting choice for her postseason event lineup, assuming she wants to avoid a 1650 freestyle/200 backstroke double. Both are worthy events to pursue, especially as neither had over 30 competitors at this year’s championships, giving those swimmers are strong chance at making the 24-strong swimmer final.

In terms of the Harvard women’s depth chart, Muir’s lifetime bests in the 500/1000/1650 freestyle all would rank second behind this season’s breakout Alexandra Bastone. She’ll be a senior when Muir arrives, so she and Muir could make a strong pair in those events. Meanwhile, Muir’s 200 backstroke and 400 IM bests would both rank fourth.

The Harvard women finished second to Princeton at the Ivy League Championships for the third-straight season.

