European Jr Championships Medalist Liebmann Cranks Out 14:57.00 1500 Free German Age Record

2025 GOTHAER & FRIENDS SWIM MEET (GER)

The final day of action at the 2025 Gothaer & Friends Swim Meet unfolded with several big swimmer names mingling with rising stars in the Magdeburg pool.

Representing the latter segment, 18-year-old Johannes Liebmann fired off a new German Age Record en route to topping the men’s 1500m freestyle podium.

The teen from the host city ripped a lifetime best of 14:57.00 to beat the field by well over a minute.

The next-closest competitor was Melvin Jonas who touched in 16:24.10 while Lennox Hoffmann rounded out the podium in 16:34.98.

Entering this competition, Liebmann’s career-quickest result rested at the 15:04.04 he notched at last year’s European Junior Championships to reap the silver medal. That means this evening’s outing was his first time under the 15:00 barrier, clearing the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 15:01.89 needed for the World Championships.

Liebmann slides himself into the list of all-time German performers in slot #6.

The teen ranks 9th in the world this season.

The women’s 200m free saw 22-year-old Olympian Isabel Gose get it done for gold, producing a podium-topping outing of 1:58.38.

That marked the sole swim of the field under the 2:02 barrier, falling just shy of the ‘A’ standard of 1:58.23 needed for Singapore.

Gose’s lifetime best remains at the 1:56.66 notched at last year’s German Championships.

Newly minted 400m free world record holder on the men’s side, Lukas Märtens collected two victories already here, courtesy of his 100m free and 100m back golds last night. This evening, however, he tried the 200m free on for size, where he put up another decisive performance.

Märtens stopped the clock at 1:46.16 to represent the sole competitor to delve under the 1:51 threshold.

The 23-year-old split 51.44/54.72 on his way to the top prize. His time was within striking distance of the season-best 1:45.55 marker he put up last month at the Swim Open Stockholm to rank 6th in the world this season.

