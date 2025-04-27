2025 Berlin Swim Open: Köhler Clocks 56.33 100 Fly, Lee Rips 21.99 50 Free For SGP

2025 Berlin Swim Open

Friday, April 25th – Sunday, April 27th

Prelims at 9:30am local (3:30am ET)/Finals at 4pm local (10am ET)

Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark, Berlin, Germany

LCM (50m)

The final day of the 2025 Berlin Swim Open wrapped up but not before 24-year-old Angelina Köhler did additional damage, this time in the women’s 100m fly.

Reigning world champion Köhler clocked a time of 56.33 to win the event with ease, scoring the sole time of the field under the minute mark.

Köhler opened in 25.82 and closed in 30.51 to register the 3rd-best time of her career. She’s been as fast as 56.11, the German national record she established in the semi-finals last year in Doha before ultimately winning World Championships gold in 56.28.

Of note, her 25.82 opener was just .20 outside the new German national record of 25.62 she turned in last night in the 50m fly individual event.

Already this season, Köhler posted a speedy time of 56.93 at last month’s Swim Open Stockholm. However, tonight’s performance now renders her the #1 swimmer the world right now.

Köhler doubled up tonight with a victory in the women’s 50m free. She punched a result of 25.07 to clear the field by over a second.

The next-closest competitor was Klara Beierling who touched in 26.14 followed by Selina Müller‘s outing of 26.26.

Making his mark in the men’s 50m free was 22-year-old Mikkel Lee of Singapore.

The Indiana University athlete ripped a personal best of 21.99 to take the splash n’ dash, producing the sole performance of the field under 22 seconds.

Samyar Abdoli was next to the wall in 22.60, while last night’s 100m free winner Rafael Miroslaw rounded out the podium in 22.73.

Lee’s personal best entering this competition sat at the 22.13 logged at last year’s Singapore Championships. He now represents just the 3rd man ever from his nation to go sub-22, joining national record holder Jonathan Tan (21.91, 2023) and Teong Tzen Wei (21.93, 2022).

Lee’s result was under the World Aquatics ‘A’ standard of 22.05 needed to qualify for his native country-hosted World Championships.