BOTR Breaststroker Grace Hunt Sends Verbal To UGA For 2026

The University of Georgia added to their class of 2026 last week as Grace Hunt verbally committed to joining the Dawgs in the fall of 2026. On our Way To Early Class of 2026 rankings, we listed Hunt as a “Best of the Rest” recruit for her breaststroke prowess.

I am extremely excited and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Georgia! I want to thank God, my coaches, friends, family, and everyone who helped me get to where I am today. Huge thanks to Coach Stefanie, Coach Fernando, and Coach Jerry for this amazing opportunity to continue my swimming career at the next level! GO DAWGS! ❤️🐾

Based in South Carolina, Hunt swims year-round for the Y-Spartaquatics club and competes for her school, Southside Christian, during the high school swimming season. Hunt’s speciality is breaststroke—she’s a 2x South Carolina High School State Champion in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Best Times (Yards):

100 breaststroke: 1:02.62

200 breaststroke: 2:13.25

400 IM: 4:28.10

Hunt swam those three lifetime bests earlier this year. She won the South Carolina Senior Championships with her 200 breast time and placed third at the 2024 YMCA National SCY Championships with her 1:02.62 in the 100 breast.

Hunt has made finals at both Summer and Winter Juniors and won the 50 and 200 LCM breaststroke at the 2024 YMCA National Long Course Championships. She owns the South Carolina state record in the 100-meter breast for the 15-16 age group, and the 200-meter breast for the 17-18 age group.

Hunt will be a welcome addition to the UGA breaststroke group. While they’ve made a name for themselves in the mid-distance/distance freestyle events over the past couple of seasons, they’ve reliably gotten points out of their breaststroke group as well, led by the now-graduated Zoie Hartman.

Hunt’s lifetime best 2:13.25 in the 200-yard breaststroke would’ve been second on the team last season, behind only Hartman, and would’ve landed her in the ‘C’ final at the 2024 SEC Championships. Her 1:02.62 in the 100-yard breast would’ve been the fourth fastest, and all three of the women ahead of her will have graduated by the time Hunt gets to Athens.

Georgia opened recruiting for the class of 2026 by getting a verbal commitment from #10 Virginia Hinds, their second ranked commitment in the last five recruiting classes.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

