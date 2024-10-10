Fluidra Race Video of the Week: Shaine Casas Hits 1:41.95 200 IM At Texas Intrasquad

While University of Texas swimmers got the college season underway at the Longhorns’ Orange v. White intrasquad meet last week, some of the professional swimmers who train in Austin also got in on the action, including two of the best IMers in the world.

Shaine Casas and Carson Foster, the two American representatives in the men’s 200 IM at the Paris Olympic Games, raced head-to-head in the short course yards version of the event and delivered some noteworthy performances for early October.

Casas led the way throughout the race, and opened up the gap on Foster over the back half to touch in a time of 1:41.95, coming home with a quick 24.65 freestyle split.

Casas was exactly three seconds shy of his best time, having gone 1:38.95 at the 2020 Art Adamson Invitational during his time with Texas A&M, but his clocking at the intrasquad meet was still faster than what was required to earn a second swim at the 2024 NCAA Championships. Additionally, he would rank 1st in the NCAA this season by nearly three seconds.

Foster was over a second and a half back in 1:43.60, which was just shy of the top times produced by the collegiate swimmers. Texas sophomore Nate Germonprez led the field in 1:43.32, narrowly out-touching Arizona State transfer Hubert Kos (1:43.37).

Foster and Casas went 1-2 in the men’s 200 IM at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in June, both qualifying for their first Olympic teams (Foster had qualified earlier in the competition in the 400 IM).

In Paris, Foster finished 4th, a tenth of a second shy of a medal, while Casas placed 9th, six one-hundredths off of making the final.

ABOUT FLUIDRA

At Fluidra, our mission is to create the perfect pool experience for all aquatic enthusiasts, from recreational swimmers to competitive athletes. We believe the perfect race starts with the perfect pool, which is why we provide superior, high-performance equipment and accessories. Whether for racing or relaxation, our leading brands — including S.R. Smith, Jandy, and Polaris and more — ensure an optimal aquatic environment, enhancing every swim experience.

SOCIAL

LINKEDIN: @Fluidra North America

FACEBOOK: @Fluidra North America

YOUTUBE: @FluidraNorthAmerica

INSTAGRAM @jandypool

FACEBOOK: @srsmithpools

INSTAGRAM: @srsmithpools

YOUTUBE: @srsmith

Fluidra is a SwimSwam Partner.