El ecuatoriano Tomás Peribonio, finalista en el mundial de Hangzhou

Ilya Shymanovich Moves To #7 All-Time With Belarusian 50 BR Record Ilya Shymanovich broke his Belarusian Record in the men’s 50 breast to win the silver medal.

Huseyin Emre Sakci Lowers Own Turkish 50 Breast Record In 25.89 Huseyin Emre Sakci placed 5th in the men’s 50 breast final in a new Turkish Record of 25.89.