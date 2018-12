Mundial: récords del mundo de Ariarne Titmus y el 4×200 brasileño

Race Video: Brazilian Beasts Crank Out 4×200 World Record In Hangzhou Want to get pumped up? Let the World Record-setting men’s 4x200m free relay from Brazil show you how.

Race Video Of American Men’s 4×50 Free Relay World Record Watch the foursome of Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Jack Conger and Michael Chadwick crush a new World Record in the men’s 4x50m freestyle relay.

Watch Teen Titmus Slide Under World Record Mark In 400 Free Teen Ariarne Titmus of Australia shut down two Chinese swimmers en route to gold in a new World Record time in tonight’s 400 free race.

Watch Kolesnikov’s 100 IM World Junior Record From Hangzhou Russian teen Kliment Kolesnikov continues his red-hot performances with a 100 IM gold medal and Championship Record.

2018 SC Worlds: Day 4 Finals Live Recap It’ll be a star-studded field in the final of the men’s 50 free tonight, as British sprint star Ben Proud will be squaring off against a field that includes Caeleb Dressel and Vladimir Morozov.

Ben Proud Seconda Squalifica Quest’Anno In Un Evento Internazionale CAMPIONATO MONDIALE IN VASCA CORTA FINA 2018 11/16 Dicembre 2018 Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center Swimswam Italia…