Dutch Mixed Medley DQs on 15-Meter Violation From Kira Toussaint

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Netherlands saw their mixed 4×100 medley relay disqualified out of the World Championships final due to a 15-meter violation from backstroker Kira ToussaintThat’s her third such DQ this year.

The Dutch team was 7th coming out of heats, and swam the same lineup in the final. They were DQ’d, though, in the final. Results only show Toussaint’s reaction time off the start, and we’re told the disqualification came immediately after on a 15-meter violation.

That’s notable because it’s the third time this year Toussaint has been called for that violation, specifically. At the 2019 Swim Cup in Eindhoven in April, Toussaint set a Dutch national record in the 100 back, but was later DQ’d for a 15-meter violation. She time trialed the event again at the meet and was again disqualified. One DQ was for a violation off the start; the other for a violation off the turn.

The Dutch team has yet to win a swimming medal at these 2019 World Championships. They missed bronze by one place in the women’s 4×100 free relay, one of their better chances, though the individual women’s sprint races should provide more opportunities.

The Netherlands won 4 total swimming medals at the last edition of the World Championships in 2017 – silvers in the women’s 50 free and 50 fly (both from Ranomi Kromowidjojo) and the mixed free relay, plus bronze in the women’s 4×100 free relay.

1
Swimmer

She needs to be more cautious and learn from her mistakes. She had a great swim in the morning though.

1 hour ago

