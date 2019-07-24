McKeon Bounces Back From 200 Free Withdrawal With Mixed Medley Gold

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Yesterday’s 200m freestyle saw a sudden withdrawal of 3 of the event’s top seeds, as American Katie Ledecky, Canadian Taylor Ruck and Australia’s Emma McKeon all removed themselves from the field.

For McKeon, we reported that the 25-year-old was dealing with illness and intended on using the day as a ‘resting’ day after her 100m fly bronze and 4x100m women’s free relay gold. The Griffith University swimmer won individual bronze in the 200m free event at the 2016 Olympic Games, as well as placed 2nd in the event at the last edition of the World Championships. As such, her withdrawal caused concern throughout the Australian swimming community.

However, just a day later, McKeon returned the pool seemingly in good health, rocking a split of 56.14 on the fly leg of Australia’s mixed medley relay. That helped propel the Aussies into contention, handing off the reins to teammate Cate Campbell who wound up surging to the wall just .02 ahead of American Simone Manuel for gold.

For perspective, McKeon’s 56.14 split after illness outperformed all other female fly swimmers in the mixed medley contest, with the next closest represented by the 100m fly gold medalist here, Maggie MacNeil of Canada. MacNeil’s leg saw a 56.74 clocking.

McKeon still has the individual 100m fly on her agenda in addition to relays.

Oceanic Swimming Medal Table Through Day 4: