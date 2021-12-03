Duncan Scott Crushes New British Record To Grab 200 IM Gold For Roar

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

London Roar’s Duncan Scott broke the 2nd British Record of the day on Friday as his team opened up the 2021 International Swimming League grand finale.

He swam 1:51.53 to get to the wall first in the men’s 200m IM, a result which clipped his own British Record of 1:51.66 that was set during the 2020 ISL season. His outing tonight was enough to capture 15 points and easily overtake runner-up Tomoe Hvas of LA Current. Hvas placed runner-up in 1:53.46, nearly 2 solid seconds back.

Just before Scott took to the pool, Energy Standard’s Ben Proud ripped a massive 20.40 to reap the most points in the men’s 50m free, establishing a new Britsh record in that event as well.

His 2IM time tonight of 1:51.53 now renders versatile Scott as the 9th fastest performer in history, tying American Andrew Seliskar.

Scott is Great Britain’s most successful Olympic swimmer in history, owning 6 Olympic medals in all. In Tokyo. the University of Stirling ace won gold as a member of GBR’s men’s 4x200m free relay while also taking silver in the men’s 200m free, 200m IM and medley relay.