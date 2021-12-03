ENS’ Ben Proud Busts Out Fastest 50 Free In British History – 20.40

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 18 – LEAGUE FINAL

The 2021 International Swimming League (ISL) season 3 final kicked off today and British swimmer Ben Proud made his presence known big-time here in Eindhoven.

Representing Energy Standard in the men’s 50m freestyle final, 27-year-old Proud posted the fastest time of his career, clocking a mark of 20.40 to easily defeat the field by over half a second. Not only did that beat the field handily, but Proud’s new PB checked in as a new British national record.

Entering this final, Proud’s career-quickest and British national record stood at the 20.66 he produced at the 2017 European Short Course Championships. Tonight, however, the man originally from Malaysia managed to hack off .26 from that result to further set himself apart as a British sprinting legend.

With his result tonight, Proud beat out Aussie speedster and multi-Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers of Australia who touched in 20.96 as the runner-up for London Roar in the only other sub-21 second time of the field. Rounding out the top 3 was American Justin Ress of Cali Condors who clocked 21.00.

Proud’s 50m free victory here when it counted most in the final is a redemption of sorts from the racer who averaged just 3.66 points per match last season. This swim alone tonight garnered 12.0 points for the Brit to raise his average enormously to 19.66/match.

Proud now owns the 17 fastest short course 50 freestyle performances in history for his nation of Great Britain.

Ironically, the #2 Brit in history is also here in Eindhoven, albeit on the sidelines. Mark Foster, ISL poolside announcer, owns a lifetime best of 21.13 from the 2001 FINA World Cup stop in Paris.

As another demonstration of Proud’s dominance, his 21.11 PB and British national record in long course still beats Foster’s 231.13 in short course.