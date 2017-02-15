Dressel Drops 200 IM on Day 2 of the 2017 SEC Championships

2017 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Caeleb Dressel is the fastest short course sprinter in the history of swimming. And yet, there’s a lingering inclination that he could be more than that, driven by a combination of his coach Gregg Troy and a few flashes of brilliance like swimming breaststroke on Florida’s medley relays, and once setting the national high school record in the 100 fly.

So whenever psych sheets come out for college championship meets, with their 3 individual event cap, one of the peaks of interest is seeing what event Dressel will add to his lineup alongside the 50 and the 100 free.

Last year at NCAAs, it was the 100 fly, in which he finished 2nd in 44.40. At SECs it was the same race, with a 44.80 title the result.

When this year’s psych sheets came out, Dressel was entered in 6 events, leaving lots of questions about which ones he might. After the reveal of the psych sheets for Wednesday’s preliminary session, we now know that the tantalizing 200 IM won’t be one of them. That event comes immediately before the 50 free, his best event, in the meet schedule, and he’s chosen to focus on the latter.

Day 2 heat sheets here.

Here’s Dressel’s possible individual schedule pushing forward:

Wednesday:

200 IM

50 free

Thursday:

100 fly

200 free

Friday:

100 breast

Saturday:

100 free

The 100 fly and 100 free are the obvious choices with an eye on NCAAs. While Dressel wouldn’t be the favorite in either the 100 breaststroke or 100 fly, if he has a good meet, he’s a good bet for top 3 in the 100 fly, where even on a good swim, he could slip to 5th in the 100 breaststroke as a much lesser-known quantity.