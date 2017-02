Australische Schwimmlegende Grant Hackett wurde festgenommen

Swim Off Requires Another Swim Off After Double Tie At SECs Both Adam Koster of Teas A&M and Cobe Garcia of Kentucky tied for 16th overall in the men’s 50 freestyle this morning with a time of 19.81.

Clayton Forde Wins Swim-Off At SECs For Spot In 500 Free ‘B’ Final In their swim off, Forde managed to get his hand on the wall first to guarantee his spot in the ‘B’ final.