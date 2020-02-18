Dressel Clocks 48.6 100 FR, Lochte Wins 200 IM on Day 3 of Florida OT Qualifier

FLORIDA SWIMMING OT QUALIFIER

Saturday, February 15 – Monday, February 17

Orlando, FL

Long Course Meters

2020 Olympic Trials Cuts

Live Results (meet mobile, search “Orlando”)

The 2020 Florida OT Qualifier concluded on Monday night as Caeleb Dressel picked up a win in the 100 free. Dressel, the American Record holder and 2-time World Champion, swam a 48.63 to dominate the race. That’s his 5th fastest in-season swim ever, and the fastest he’s ever been at this point in a season. Dressel also swam the 200 IM prelims, cruising to a 2:05.63, but scratched out of the final. Fellow Gator postgrad Ryan Lochte went on to win that race. Lochte finished in 2:00.05, about a second off his season best 1:58.89 from the U.S. Open in December.

Sarasota’s 14-year-old Gracie Weyant went another best time to win the women’s 200 IM. Weyant swam a best by over half a second in 2:18.71, but is still a little over a second away from the Trials cut (2:17.39). Older sister Emma Weyant swam in the 200 back final tonight, placing 4th in 2:16.85. That event was won by Canadian Olympic bronze medalist Kylie Masse in 2:09.01.

Sarasota Tsunami’s Arik Katz, who placed 5th in the mile at 2019 World Juniors, won the 1500 free in 15:38.87. That’s his fastest in-season swim by a second. Gator postgrad Mitch D’Arrigo finished 2nd in 15:43.68. Gator Swim Club teammate True Sweetser, the 2019 Pan Ams Champion in this event, was 4th in 15:58.03.

Additional Event Winners