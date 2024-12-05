Do You Love Swimming? See 512 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 512 Swim Jobs.

Bitterroot Swim Team Head Coach and Assistant Coach

Are you passionate about swimming, coaching, and building team spirit in a competitive yet close-knit environment? The Bitterroot Swim Team (BST) in Hamilton, Montana, is seeking dynamic individuals to fill the roles of Head Coach and Assistant Coach for the 2025 summer swim season.

Head Coach

Eagle Swimming Association is a coach-run program of 200+ in northeast Houston (TX). The LSC (Gulf Swimming) is very competitive and our community is ripe for growing swimming. Our team has a rich age group history at the state level (TAGS), and our high schoolers have shown promise at both club (Zones, Sectionals & Jrs) and interscholastic (high school state) levels.

Head Swim Coach – Preserve Piranhas

The Preserve Piranhas Swim Team is accepting applications for the position of Head Swim Coach for Summer 2025. Candidates should have a strong background in High School or College Swimming, be well-organized, and be strong communicators to both students and adults.

HEAD COACH, SWIMMING ACADEMY & NATIONAL YOUTH TRAINING CENTRE (Singapore Sports School)

The Singapore Sports School (SSP) is a specialised independent school dedicated to providing the optimal sports development and academic learning of our talented student-athletes anchored on building strong character qualities of an athlete.

Aquatics Coordinator (McBurney YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches.

Head Swim Coach

Are you passionate about swimming and working with youth? Do you enjoy helping young athletes develop confidence and skills in the pool? Aronimink Golf Club is seeking an enthusiastic and experienced Head Coach for our upcoming summer 2025 season.

LSC Competition Coordinator (Pacific Swimming)

Pacific Swimming is looking for an LSC Competition Coordinator to help tailor the services provided to ensure that we are fully benefiting all LSC athletes. The primary area of focus for this position is to analyze information from swim meets to suggest changes to the meet schedule that increases participation and performance for all athletes.

Aquatic Sales Customer Service Manager

Daland Swim School is seeking a dynamic and results-driven Sales Customer Service Manager to lead office operations, drive sales growth, and ensure exceptional customer experiences. The ideal candidate is a proactive leader who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is passionate about exceeding sales targets.

AGUA Assistant Coach PT

Asphalt Green Unified Aquatics (AGUA) is looking to hire an experienced and energetic part-time coach to assist our lead coaches at our Upper East Side location (1750 York Avenue at East 91st St.). AGUA is a USA Swimming Gold Club that has achieved Level 4 Club Recognition and is home to 300+ athletes.

Full Time Age Group Coach – Alto Swim Club

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

Head Coach for Summer Team – Swarthmore Swim Club

The Swarthmore Swim Club (SSC) Seasharks are seeking an experienced Head Coach for the 2025 Suburban Swim League (SSL) (http://www.ssl-summer.com/) swim season. We are looking for an energetic, motivated individual to lead approximately 125 swimmers of all ability levels in our developmental and competitive summer swim league, as well as coordinate and manage our assistant and volunteer coaches.

Innovative Assistant Head Swim Coach

We are looking for a dynamic, motivated, professional coach with strong experience working with and developing Age Group swimmers. Experience working with Junior and Senior level swimmers is preferred. This person will work with the Head Coach to develop the stream of AG swimmers, coming from the swim lesson program associated with the team, into a strong Junior and Senior program as well.

Competitive Aquatics Director – Harrisburg Area YMCA

The Competitive Aquatics Director will deliver association-wide high-quality competitive team programs that promote achievement, create a sense of belonging and foster positive relationships. The Competitive Aquatics Director will provide programmatic and staff leadership, coaching expertise and volunteer activation while ensuring the safety of all participants.

Club Swim Coach – Thousand Oaks, California

Daland is looking for fun and energetic individuals to join our team. Do a job worth doing! This is a chance to make a difference in someone’s life, to build a personal connection and help kids and adults alike accomplish something significant.

Masters Swim Coach – Thousand Oaks, California

Daland is looking for fun and energetic individuals to join our team. Do a job worth doing! This is a chance to make a difference in someone’s life, to build a personal connection and help kids and adults alike accomplish something significant.

Water Fitness Instructor – Thousand Oaks, California

Daland Swim School is seeking a skilled and experienced Water Fitness Instructor to teach groups of all ages and skill levels in water fitness. The instructor will be responsible for conducting safe and effective water fitness lessons that align with the needs and abilities of our swimmers.

Assistant Club Swim Coach – Thousand Oaks, California

Lucile Cowle is looking for fun and energetic individuals to join our team. Do a job worth doing! This is a chance to make a difference in someone’s life, to build a personal connection and help kids and adults alike accomplish something significant.

BAY CLUB PANTHERS | PART-TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH NEEDED

Under the direction of the Aquatics Director and Head Swim Team Coach, the Assistant Swim Coach is responsible for managing and coaching the year round Panthers USA swim team, coaching upper level athletes, providing oversight to all the swim teams and stroke schools; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

Kiefer Aquatics Team & Retail Assistant Manager – Roswell

The Team & Retail Assistant Manager will assist with aspects of effectively running our Kiefer Aquatics retail store including attending and providing sales and service at related swim meet events and teams affiliated with this location. This is a full-time position, 5 varying days per week. Some weekends will be required.

Kiefer Aquatics Team & Retail Assistant Manager – Spring

The Team & Retail Assistant Manager will assist with aspects of effectively running our Kiefer Aquatics retail store including attending and providing sales and service at related swim meet events and teams affiliated with this location. This is a full-time position, 5 varying days per week. Some weekends will be required.

Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach

This position offers the opportunity for a coach to immediately impact the entire aquatics program at De La Salle High School. To enhance the synergy between all aquatic sports (Swimming, Diving, and Water Polo), we are seeking an Assistant Coach who believes in the value of High School Swimming & Diving for athletes at all levels.

Head Coach

The 661 Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to enabling infrastructure that promotes positive habits, creating and providing access to recreational facilities and activities, and improving community engagement, with a strong emphasis on supporting underserved and underprivileged youth and communities. We offer financial assistance and grants to charitable organizations and individuals, and develop programs that foster education, health, and community development.

Head Swim Coach

The Village of Pleasant Prairie’s RecPlex, the largest municipal recreation facility in the U.S., is seeking a Head Swim Coach of the Pleasant Prairie Patriots to take charge of our swim program! Nestled on the shores of beautiful Lake Andrea in Prairie Springs Park, the RecPlex offers a vibrant, teamwork-centered environment where your expertise in swimming can make a splash.

Caltech Assistant Swimming Coach

The part-time, regular Assistant Coach, Men’s and Women’s Swimming is responsible for assisting in the coaching and teaching of students, game and practice preparation and execution, compliance with NCAA and conference rules/regulations, assisting with appropriate recruitment of scholar-athletes, and assisting with general team administrative work.

Technical Director (Swimming)

Singapore Aquatics is seeking an experienced and visionary Technical Director (TD) to lead the technical development of coaches, athletes, and programs across the nation. The TD will be instrumental in fostering a high-performance environment, enhancing coaching standards, and ensuring a clear pathway for athlete progression.

National Training Centre (NTC) Senior Co-Lead Coach

Singapore Aquatics is seeking an experienced and dynamic NTC Senior Co-Lead Coach to lead one of our three main squads within the National Training Centre (NTC) Squad. The NTC Senior Co-Lead Coach will play a pivotal role in guiding elite and developing athletes, driving their preparation for national and international competitions such as the Southeast Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and the Olympics.

Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics Head Upper St. Clair Site Coach

5+ years of coaching experience, with coaching experience in a leadership role preferred. College swimmers are also preferred.

Aquatic Director – Campo Family YMCA

Let the next steps in your career be a footprint in the sands of sunny Tampa Bay, Florida. Come join out team!

Age Group Coach

Time commitment TBD based on group: 3-6 practice sessions per week after school and/or Saturdays, 60 to 120 minutes per session. Additional practice for the Summer Season, including possible AM sessions

Graduate Assistant, Swimming and Diving

Responsible for the usual and customary duties associated with assisting in the coaching of an athletic program; responsible for knowledge and skills entailed in the sport being represented.

Part-Time Senior Assistant Coach – Long Island Aquatic Club

Long Island Aquatic Club is a Nationally ranked competitive swimming club that operates out of Eisenhower Park in the Freedom Pool and the Nassau County Aquatic Center. LIAC has consistently been the top-performing New York City Metropolitan Area swim club for the past 20 years. Recognized as one of the most elite competitive swim programs in the United States, we consistently field one of the top 10 teams in USA Swimming’s Virtual Club Championships, and our teams have won Junior National, Sectional, Senior Metropolitan, and Junior Olympic titles.

Open Water Program Lead

Swimming is Australia’s most successful Olympic and Paralympic sport and there has never been a more exciting time to join our sport. Following a successful Paris campaign and with the green and gold runway to Brisbane 2032, we have created this new role to lead the design and delivery of Swimming Australia’s High Performance Endurance and Open Water strategy.

Team Manager – Alto Swim Club

Alto Swim Club is seeking a Team Manager / Administrator. This is a full-time position. The Team Administrator will assist with all team and business administrative responsibilities.

Assistant Swim Team Coach

The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is seeking a Full Time Assistant Coach. We are a member of the New England Swimming LSC and operate our own 25y by 25m pool with 11scy lanes and upper deck bleacher seating for 400. The facility includes an updated gym plus specialized fitness rooms and classrooms which the team has full access to. We host multiple meets throughout the year.

Lakeside Swim Team Seeks Lead Coach For The Developmental Group

Lakeside Swim Team in Louisville, KY has been a nationally prominent swim team since 1928, producing 12 US Olympians and being named a Gold Medal Club 20 times. The team currently has 400+ members and strives to provide outstanding instruction and training to all levels of swimmers. For more information on our program https://lakesideseahawks.org/

Full Time Age Group Coach – Alto Swim Club

Alto Swim Club is seeking a full-time coach. Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

Head Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach at Centenary College

Head coach is a full time position and has one full time assistant coach and one volunteer assistant currently. There are 25 swimmers on roster with 85% of those freshmen or sophomores.

Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming Coach – COLLEGE

The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach reports directly to the Head Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach and is responsible for assisting in the organization and administration of the swim program in accordance with the rules and regulations of the University, Horizon League and NCAA .

Assistant Swim Coach

Location: 3700 Coldwater Canyon Avenue, Studio City, CA, USA

Los Angeles Swim Club is a Bronze Medal Club in the Studio City area of Los Angeles

Assistant Women’s Swimming Coach

The assistant coach is charged with working with the head coach in many facets of the program, including the recruitment of prospective student-athletes, game-day coaching and practice preparation, the maintenance of the program’s budget and the development and implementation of a strategic plan for fund raising activities to supplement the operating budget of both the program and the Department of Athletics.

Aquatics Supervisor

Are you passionate about aquatics, water safety, and inspiring others? We’re on the lookout for a dynamic Aquatics Supervisor to lead our vibrant MAC Swim School and Lifeguard programs! This is your chance to make a splash in a role that combines leadership, community engagement, and skill development in a fun, energetic environment.

The Race Club Seeks Full Time Swim Coach

The Race Club teaches the most advanced science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology. We achieve this through our swim camps, online subscription (consultation) and private lessons. We are currently seeking a full time coaching position. This unique coaching position primarily entails teaching swimmers ages nine and up of all abilities through camps, private instruction and online coaching. The position requires basic computer skills, daily social media engagement on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube with incentives for achieving channel growth goals and being a positive team player who brings creative energy to the table.

Executive Director

COM Aquatics Center is seeking an Executive Director to lead and manage all aspects of the aquatic and physical therapy facility. This dynamic individual will drive strategic initiatives, foster community engagement, and ensure operational excellence. The Executive Director will collaborate with stakeholders, staff, and the board to enhance the center’s impact and uphold its mission.

Swim Director

Directs and supervises program activities to meet the needs of the community and fulfill YCM objectives. Establishes new program activities and expands program within the community in accordance with strategic and operating plans. Develops and maintains collaborative relationships with community organizations.

Lead Age Group Coach

We are seeking a dedicated Age Group Swim Coach to lead our 11-14 age group swimmers. This coach will be responsible for a diverse group of athletes, ranging from state champions/finalists to swimmers working towards divisional standards. The ideal candidate will embody our motto of “Whatever It Takes,” demonstrating a commitment to supporting, motivating, and inspiring our swimmers both in the pool and in life.

Deck Supervisor

Join our Aquatics team! Under the supervision of the Aquatics Director, this position is responsible for managing the deck operations, ensuring the safety of all patrons, enforcing pool rules, and implementing the branch emergency protocols as needed. Seeking applicant for weekdays 3pm-7pm as well as Saturday mornings to early afternoon hours.

Senior/Senior Prep Coach

Develop and execute comprehensive training programs for the Senior Prep group. Provide individual and group coaching to enhance swimmers’ technique, endurance, and competitive skills.

Assistant Swim Coach – Senior Prep Coach

The University Place Aquatic Club (UPAC) is a community-oriented swim club dedicated to developing athletes and fostering a love for the sport. The team consists of 120 swimmers from novice to National qualifiers.

