Colorado Time Systems Unveils Record Board Image Generator Software for LED Scoreboards

Loveland, CO – Colorado Time Systems (CTS), a leader in sports timing and display solutions, proudly announces the launch of its newest software innovation, the Record Board Image Generator. Designed to enhance swim timing operations and streamline record board creation, this tool empowers users to craft professional, customized displays for LED video scoreboards.

The Record Board Image Generator software is tailored to meet the needs of swim coaches, event organizers, and facility managers, offering unmatched versatility and ease of use. Showcasing swim timing records on your facility’s video scoreboard has never been easier. This tool makes it simple to create stunning visuals that reflect your team’s achievements.

Key Features:

Customizable Display Dimensions: Tailor record board layouts to fit your video scoreboard perfectly.

Tailor record board layouts to fit your video scoreboard perfectly. Effortless Data Import: Import record times seamlessly from XLSX, CSV, and Hy-Tek Team Manager files.

Import record times seamlessly from XLSX, CSV, and Hy-Tek Team Manager files. Design Flexibility: Adjust background and text colors, fonts, and formatting to suit your team’s branding.

Adjust background and text colors, fonts, and formatting to suit your team’s branding. Versatile Export Options: Export your designs in PNG, JPEG, or BMP formats for easy sharing and display.

Export your designs in PNG, JPEG, or BMP formats for easy sharing and display. Seamless Integration: Works effortlessly with CTS DisplayLink+ software to ensure compatibility with your LED video scoreboard.

“We’re excited to introduce a tool that transforms the way facilities present swim records,” said Rick Connell, Vice President & General Manager. “The Record Board Image Generator embodies our commitment to providing user-friendly, professional solutions that elevate the experience for swimmers, coaches, and spectators alike.”

With this software, users can save time and effort, creating visually stunning record boards without the need for complex design software. The Record Board Image Generator is now available for purchase online at: shop.coloradotime.com.

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS)

Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more at www.coloradotime.com.

About PlayCore

PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play through research, programs, and partnerships. They infuse this learning into their complete family of brands.

PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve. Learn more at www.playcore.com.