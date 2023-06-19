Do You Love Swimming? See 4,361 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 4,361 Swim Jobs.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Houston Cougar Aquatics Sports Inc (COOG’s), located in Houston, Texas is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Head Age Group Coach. This position reports directly to the Head Coach.

PENN STATE SEEKS ASSISTANT COACH MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics, a Division I and Big Ten Conference Institution, is seeking an Assistant Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving program. The Assistant Coach is responsible to the Head Coach for assisting in all aspects of the Men’s and Women’s Swimming program.

ASSISTANT COACH – SWIMMING

Who is Saint Louis University? Founded in 1818, Saint Louis University is one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious Catholic universities. SLU, which also has a campus in Madrid, Spain, is recognized for world-class academics, life-changing research, compassionate health care, and a strong commitment to faith and service.

GATOR SWIM CLUB – 3 PART TIME 1 FULL TIME POSITIONS AVAILABLE FOR 8/14/23

Gator Swim Club (Gainesville, FL) has vacancies in multiple positions that we wish to fill prior to August 14, 2023. We are looking for three part-time age group coaches. Hours are limited to Monday-Friday 4:30-7:30pm and Saturday 7-10am. Limited meet requirements, roughly one to two days every other month locally. Previous coaching experience is not required. We are looking for energetic, punctual individuals who love to TEACH!

TRITONWEAR INC. SEEKS CANADIAN TEAM SALES MANAGER JOB DESCRIPTION

At TritonWear, we are the #1 swimming analytics platform helping coaches coach better, and swimmers swim faster. Our patented wearable devices and AI-coaching tools guide swim teams on precisely what they need to do to improve. We’ve started with the swimming vertical and will continue to focus here until we exhaust the market and perfect our offering. However, the long-term vision is to utilize our AI-coaching platform to consume data collected by any wearable and provide much-needed feedback to athletes across any sport.

SWIMMAC CAROLINA AGE GROUP AND SENIOR POSITIONS OPEN

SwimMAC Carolina is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that offers swimming programs for people of all ages and experience levels. Established as the Mecklenburg Aquatic Club in 1977, we’ve grown from a small competitive team into one of the top USA Swimming Clubs in the country! We provide aquatic instruction and training for nearly 10,000 people in the Charlotte region each year. Our mission is to empower young people to be champions in life through excellence in swimming.

LIQUID LIGHTNING HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Liquid Lightning, located in Lake Orion, Michigan, is actively seeking a highly motivated and committed Head Age Group coach to work with swimmers ages 12 & younger. The right candidate will have strong technical knowledge, great work ethic, motivating demeanor, and a competitive nature. The position will entail working with specific groups, create passion, and empower young swimmers to live the ideals of swimming through life.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC AQUATICS – HEAD COACH

Florida Atlantic Aquatics is looking for a Head Coach who is eager to continue to expand our program and develop our athletes, while instilling their vision of the program in consortium with FAU’s coaches and vision.

SACRAMENTO MASTERS HEAD COACH SEARCH

Sacramento Masters “SACMA” in the North Natomas community of Sacramento, California is seeking an experienced and motivated Head Coach to lead the club to new heights. The Head Coach will play a critical role in creating a positive and competitive swimming environment for adult swimmers of all levels.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

California State University, East Bay’s beautiful main campus is located in the Hayward hills with panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay shoreline. Situated above the city of Hayward, the campus offers an ideal setting for teaching and learning and yet easy access to the many cities along the bay.

FIU VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING (TWO POSITIONS)

The Florida International University Women’s Swimming and Diving Team is seeking two qualified candidates for Volunteer Assistant Coach Positions (one for diving and one for swimming). The positions will assist with the organizing, planning and coaching of the Swimming and Diving team.

AGE GROUP COACH

North Hills Aquatics in Pittsburgh, PA is searching for an age-group coach. The position is part-time, 4 days a week in the evenings at North Hills High School. Meet coaching opportunities are also available. The anticipated start date is as soon as possible.

ASSISTANT COACH AT TOP RANKED DII OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY

Assist with normal coaching duties of a top ranked DII men’s (10th) and women’s (24th) swim team of planning sets, recruiting and administrative help. Need to know Team Manager/Meet Manager. Full time w benefits starting at $30k. Summers are super flexible. Season runs Aug 1 thru May 1st. Send resume to or request more info from head coach Josh Davis at [email protected]

CHATTAHOOCHEE GOLD SEEKS FULL TIME STAFF MEMBER

Chattahoochee Gold is a growing coach owned top 30 VCC team located in the north suburbs of Atlanta GA. We have 3 sites and roughly 800 swimmers on the team of all levels up to Olympic Trials. We are looking to hire a full time staff member to join the Gold Family at our Marietta, GA location.

ASSISTANT COACH OF SWIMMING & DIVING

Williams College, a Division III institution and member of the New England Small College Athletics Conference (NESCAC), is seeking applicants for a part-time assistant swimming coach for the Women’s and Men’s teams. This position will have a 6-month appointment, with the possibility of renewal, and provides benefits as well as full tuition-remission of graduate school after six months of employment.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The graduate assistant swim coach will assist and support the head coach to create the most comprehensive development program possible for student-athletes to reach their potential as individuals. Manage a diverse set of responsibilities including but not limited to coaching at practices and meets, assisting with travel arrangements, recruiting, and other duties as assigned.

REGIONAL TEAM SALES REPRESENTATIVE – MUST RESIDE IN MINNESOTA OR WISCONSIN

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and a leading U.S. ecommerce retailer. Spiraledge operates through two primary online stores SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga.com. Headquarters are located in Campbell, California with offices in Ohio, Massachusetts and Vietnam. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

COMPETITIVE COACHING POSITIONS- NATION’S CAPITAL SWIM CLUB

Nation’s Capital Swimming, Inc is looking to hire part-time and full-time coaches in the D.C. and Bethesda, MD areas. These positions would report directly to the head site coach and work closely with him/her on the preparation of our swimmers. We have opportunities with 7–9-year-old, 9–12-year-old and 13–16-year-old age groups.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT WHITTIER COLLEGE

The Department of Athletics at Whittier College (NCAA Division III) is now accepting applications for the Graduate Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach position beginning the 2021-2022 school year.

SEEKING LEAD GROUP COACHES FOR THE 23-24 SCY SEASON. ALL FULL TIME WITH BENEFITS

Waterloo Swimming is a USA Swimming Bronze Medal swim club located in North Austin, TX. Currently operating out of one location featuring an Olympic sized, 50M pool, WLOO is home to just over 400 athletes ranging from Junior National finalists to beginning club swimmers. WLOO has finished in the top-five of the Texas Age Group State Championships for the last five seasons.

EXPERIENCED SWIM INSTRUCTORS AT RUTHERFORD SWIM ASSOCIATION

Conducts group and private swim lessons in a safe and fun teaching environment. Teaches members ages 3-12 abilities appropriate skills according to the RSA swim lesson program. This is a part-time position with variable schedule and hours. Weekday group class are held Monday – Thursday, 3:30 – 5:15 PM. Weekend private classes are held Saturdays from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM and Sundays from 9:30 AM – 11:15 AM. Starting wage from $18 per hour.

EXPERIENCED SWIM INSTRUCTORS AT WEEHAWKEN SWIM ASSOCIATION

Conducts group swim lessons in a safe and fun teaching environment. Teaches members ages 3-12 abilities appropriate skills according to the WSA swim lesson program. This is a part-time position with fixed schedule and hours. Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM. Starting wage from $18 per hour.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH- FULL TIME WITH TEACHER RETIREMENT BENEFITS

Oversee the Longhorn Aquatics Junior Longhorn and Longhorn swim training groups as well as manage team tryouts and placements.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics (PEAQ), with over 400 registered swimmers and a dynamic coaching staff, is the largest club in Allegheny Mountain. PEAQ is a growing, competitive swim club for swimmers ages 6-18 with locations at Canon McMillian HS, Chartiers Valley HS, Upper St Clair HS, and the University of Pittsburgh.

WOMEN’S AND MEN’S ASSISTANT SWIMMING & DIVING/COMMUNICATIONS, PROMOTIONS & MARKETING ASSISTANT

In collaboration with the Mary Frances Wagley Head Coach, assist in leading a high-quality, nationally-competitive varsity program that is challenging, well-organized and administered based on sound coaching techniques and instructional strategies and has a positive retention rate.

SWIM COACH

Provide leadership, instruction and motivation for swim team participants, attend swim meets/team functions, promote the swim team program within association guidelines, and maintain a safe environment. Understands that the team purpose is to develop swimmers’ skills, teach good sportsmanship, and demonstrate a high level of integrity in a caring and nurturing environment.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR

Reporting to the Assistant Director of Youth Programs and the Assistant Director of Competitive Programs, the Aquatics Coordinator is responsible for the University of Denver’s Learn to Swim program and the Denver Master’s Swim Team.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

The Davis Aquatic Masters (DAM) is seeking a part-time assistant coach who can help carry on the great tradition and mission of our nearly 50 yr.-old club, having been recognized in the past as USMS Club of the Year (2011), USMS Coach of the Year (1990, 2012)

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

AquaKids Sharks Swim Team (proud member of the South Florida Aquatic Club), located in Palmetto Bay, Florida is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Age Group Coach. This position reports directly to the AKS-SOFLO Head Age Group Coach & Head Coach/CEO.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH COACH/ASSISTANT AQUATIC DIRECTOR

Luther College offers an excellent benefit package including competitive health insurance premiums, generous retirement contribution, short- and long-term disability, life insurance, and tuition benefits for employee, spouse and dependents. Additionally, Luther College offers an outstanding PTO program.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS, FAYETTEVILLE

University of Arkansas, NCAA Division I member of the Southeastern Conference, is searching for qualified candidates for open positions with our women’s swimming & diving programs located in Fayetteville: an Assistant Swimming Coach and Assistant Diving Coach (both Graduate Assistant).

SMITH COLLEGE GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Smith College Swimming and Diving is seeking applicants for the Graduate Assistant position. Applicants must also apply for the Masters of Exercise and Sport Studies program. This is a full-time two-year position in which graduate assistants will receive multiple monetary benefits, including a stipend ranging from $6,000-$12,000 and discounted tuition fees.

HEAD WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING COACH

At IWU we are committed to disciple-making – to influencing each other to become more like Jesus in every area of life. Disciple-making leaders are Kingdom seekers committed to Christ, compassionate friends committed to their peers, and world changers committed to the broken world around them.

SWIM LESSONS DIRECTOR / HEAD MASTERS COACH

Sienna Premier Aquatics, located in Missouri City, TX, is seeking a passionate, experienced and positive full time Swim Lessons Director / Head Masters Coach to lead the SPA SwimAmerica lesson program and the SPA Masters program. This position will start as soon as possible

FULL TIME / PART TIME ASSISTANT COACHES – SIENNA PREMIER AQUATICS

Sienna Premier Aquatics, located in Missouri City, TX, is seeking passionate, experienced, and positive full time and part time assistant coaches to work primarily in their age group program. These positions will start as soon as possible.

AGE GROUP COACH

NOVA of Virginia Aquatics is an 750 member Gold Medal USA Swimming Club Team located in Richmond, Virginia. Additionally the SwimNOVA Lessons program teaches 2,000 youth annually. NOVA operates out of two Club owned and managed facilities in the western suburbs of the fast growing Richmond metropolitan area.

CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY HEAD COACH MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING/AQUATICS DIRECTOR

The head men’s and women’s swimming & diving coach leads and directs an intercollegiate NCAA Division III S&D program and duties include but are not limited to: effective programmatic vision, planning and

implementation; all coaching and instruction; sound business and financial management; recruitment, supervision

of assistant coaches; individual and team leadership and achievement

ASSISTANT COACH – AGE GROUP/SENIOR

The Tigard Tualatin Swim Club has a long history of excellence in swimming, earning Club Excellence recognition as recently as 2021. As a non-profit club, TTSC is led by a parent run Board of Directors and Head Coach. TTSC is looking for a competent and enthusiastic coach with strong leadership skills to teach and coach our athletes and enhance our program.

HEAD ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Greater Tampa Swim Association (GTSA), is seeking an Assistant Swim Coach with relevant experience for our year-round swim program. This individual reports to the Aquatic Director, and Head Coach and assists in the design, planning, and implementation of the GTSA program with primary responsibility for teaching and coaching developmental and age group swimmers.

WEBSTER BLUEFINS HEAD COACH – GREATER ROCHESTER, NEW YORK (50M POOL)

The Webster BlueFins, a competitive swim club that aims to develop strong athletes in a welcoming environment, is seeking to hire a full time Head Coach/CEO. The successful applicant will become an integral part of a premier and growing team, leading it to new heights within the LSC, Eastern Zone and nation.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $125, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 113,600+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 712,000+ fans) and @SwimJobs on Instagram (with 364,000 followers). Follow Swim Jobs on Instagram at @SwimJobs. I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 28,000+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 342,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.