Do You Love Swimming? See 4,298 Swim Jobs You Might Love

HEAD COACH/ CITY LIFEGUARD

The Craig Waverunner Swim Club is in search of a new Head Swim Coach. The Waverunners are a parent owned and operated USA Swimming Club. The position is hired through the City of Craig, Alaska and the job position includes being the Head Swim Coach, Lifeguard and Swim Lesson Instructor at the Craig Aquatic Center.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Under the direction and guidance of the Head Coach, the Head Age Group Coach will lead and direct the Age Group Program. This is a leadership position that will support and carry out the Vision, Values, and Behaviors of the club through leadership, development, and setting the direction of the Age Group Program.

ASSISTANT COACH – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

UMass Amherst, the Commonwealth’s flagship campus, is a nationally ranked public research university offering a full range of undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The University sits on nearly 1,450-acres in the scenic Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts, and offers a rich cultural environment in a bucolic setting close to major urban centers.

UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO ASSISTANT MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

The University of Chicago is one of the nation’s leading institutions of higher education and research. Campus and Student Life (CSL) is comprised of 20 departments that serve the University’s 15,000 college, graduate, and professional school students, as well as the campus community more broadly.

FEMALE GRAD ASSISTANT

Grad Assistant – Preferably female to help coach this emerging DII team. This GA position at Oklahoma Christian University Swim Team will have lots of opportunity to write sets, plan season, travel and help the team prepare for Conference and NCAA’s.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

As the Head Age Group Coach, you will play a crucial role in leading and developing our age group swimmers, with a particular focus on skill development, technique refinement, and instilling a love for the sport. You will work closely with swimmers between the ages of 5 and 12, providing them with expert guidance, mentoring, and creating a positive and motivating training environment.

LIBERTY UNIVERSITY ASSISTANT COACH

The Assistant Coach of Men’s Swimming is responsible for supporting the head coach in the management and operations of the Men’s Swimming team. Exercising good judgment and discretion, this position reports directly to the Men’s Swimming Head Coach.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Coach for the Cortland Adapted Swim Team, Assistant Coach for the varsity Swimming and Diving teams

DURANGO SWIM CLUB – HEAD COACH

The Durango Swim Club (DSC) is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time, salaried Head Coach for its USA Swimming Club Team. DSC is a USA Swim Club and operates as a 501c3 non-profit organization overseen by a volunteer Board of Directors.

HEAD SWIM COACH – AGE GROUP (CLUB)

Mavericks Swim Team is seeking an enthusiastic full time or part head coach to unify and lead our youth and junior club swim team. Mavericks is a community club team that develops swimmers at all levels up to 18 years of age.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Kenyon College invites applications for the position of Assistant Swimming Coach working with both the Men’s and Women’s teams. The position is a full-time 10-month appointment with flexibility to set work hours appropriate to the needs of the program. The position also includes a generous benefits package.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING & DIVING AND AQUATICS COORDINATOR

Wittenberg University is seeking applications for an Assistant Coach for Swimming & Diving and Aquatics Coordinator. This individual will assist the head coach in leading all aspects of an NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving program, as well as lead the operational aspects of the aquatics operations.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FULL TIME (W/ BENEFITS) – TOPEKA SWIMMING ASSOCIATION

The Topeka Swim Club is looking for an enthusiastic and energetic coach who is eager to play an intricate role in continuing progress and development of our age group athletes. This coach should be excited to learn from the Head Coach while taking ownership and collaborating to create plans that develop their groups technique and training progression

ASSISTANT COACH- ANNAPOLIS SWIM CLUB

Annapolis Swim Club (ASC) is seeking coaches for the upcoming summer and 2023-2024 Season! We are looking for both lead group coaches and assistant group coaches to help expand the leadership of our growing team. Currently, we are seeking age group level coaches (athletes primarily ages 9-13) as well as senior group level coaches (athletes primarily ages 14-18). Positions are currently set as part time-hourly positions but could become full-time with the correct candidate.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

Huntsville Swim Association (HSA), a USA Swimming Bronze Medal Club with over 40 years of excellence in swimming in Huntsville, Alabama, is looking to fill the position of Age Group Coach.

HEAD WOMEN’S AND MEN’S SWIM AND DIVE COACH

University of the Incarnate Word is a Catholic institution that welcomes to its community persons of diverse backgrounds, in the belief that their respectful interaction advances the discovery of truth, mutual understanding, self-realization, and the common good.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Assistant Swimming Coach reports to the Director of Swimming and Diving and assists with the coaching and training of the Swimming and Diving Team.

WATERFRONT DIRECTOR

Mass Audubon is the largest nature-based conservation organization in New England. Founded in 1896 by two women who fought for the protection of birds, Mass Audubon carries on their legacy by focusing on the greatest challenges facing the environment today: the loss of biodiversity, inequitable access to nature, and climate change.

HEAD BOYS & GIRLS SWIM COACH-MICHIGAN CITY HIGH SCHOOL (IN)

Michigan City (IN) High School is now accepting applications for the available position of Head Boys & Girls Swim Coach. This is a part-time position with teaching positions and other full-time opportunities also available. More detail is attached below.

HEAD MEN’S & WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

This is a full-time, 12-month position responsible for all phases of the swimming program in a manner compatible with department and University philosophies.

TRITONWEAR SEEKS ACCOUNT MANAGER

At TritonWear, we are the #1 swimming analytics platform helping coaches coach better, and swimmers swim faster. Our patented devices and AI-based auto-coaching tools guide teams on precisely what they need to do to improve. Using swimming as our $16B beachhead into the market, our products are being used by thousands of athletes globally in over 60 countries ranging from grassroots beginners up to Olympic Gold Medalists – including 30+ National Olympic Federations heading into the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

DIRECTOR OF ROADRUNNER AQUATICS / SENIOR COACH

Position – Director of Roadrunner Aquatics / Head Senior Coach. Roadrunner Aquatic is owned and operated by CSUB Director of Swimming and Diving Coach, Chris Hansen

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH (DIVING)

his position will report to the Director of Men’s and Women’s Swimming/Diving and Aquatic facility. The position includes, but is not limited to, duties assigned by the head coach, administrating all phases of a NCAA Div. I swimming and diving program, including recruitment of student-athletes, monitoring academic progress, administration duties, on deck-coaching and meet preparations. In addition, must comply with all NCAA, institutional and MPSF rules and regulations.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FULL TIME (W/ BENEFITS) – BELLINGHAM BAY SWIM TEAM

We are seeking a Head Age Group Coach to help lead our competitive swim team into the bright future. BBST is a USA Swimming team with a 25-year+ history. We currently have 160 swimmers in thirteen progressive training groups: Blackfish, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Junior, & Senior that train year-round with a staff of 9 certified coaches.

SWIMSWAM SEEKS GRAPHIC DESIGNER/VIDEO EDITOR/SOCIAL MEDIA COORDINATOR

SwimSwam is adding a part-time graphic designer and video editor to their staff! The candidate must be a social media user. Ideally, the candidate has an understanding of swimming and sports culture, but high level skill and impressive examples of work matter more.

HURRICANE PENGUINS ASSISTANT COACHES

Our Swim Club is a year-round USA Swimming, Michigan Swimming, competitive swim club offering high quality Professional Coaching and Technique Instruction for all ages and abilities. Our coaches’ mission to provide quality stroke instruction along with teaching sportsmanship, teamwork, a strong work ethic, and the love of competition. We are also a non-profit organization run by a volunteer Board of Directors.

KATY AQUATICS – KATY, TEXAS – LEAD AGE GROUP SWIMMING COACH/LEAD SITE COACH

Katy Aquatics is currently accepting applications for a full-time age group coach to serve as a Lead age group coach. Katy Aquatics is located west of Houston, TX. Katy Aquatics is a fast-growing program with over 600 competitive swimmers and a SwimAmerica program that teaches over 2000 lessons per month.

SWIM PIER DIRECTOR

The Swim Director will plan, direct, and implement activities in Camp Cody’s swimming Program. Overseeing all health and safety, risk assessments, and maintenance of the swimming equipment and area, while delivering lessons and coordinating swimming into the entire camp program.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH/ASST. SENIOR COACH

The Greater Pensacola Aquatic Club (GPAC), a member of USA and Southeastern Swimming, is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Head Age Group Coach/Assistant senior coach.

DIVING COACH – FLORIDA GULF COST UNIVERSITY – FORT MYERS, FL

Located in Southwest Florida between the Florida Everglades and the Gulf of Mexico, we offer an exceptional environment for learning. Half of our 800 acres is preserved or restored nature. Our campus and region serve as a living laboratory where life-enhancing discoveries are made.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH (CONTRACT POSITION)

The Assistant Swim Coach assists the Head Swimming & Diving Coach in the planning and operation of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams. This position is responsible for the training and recruitment of men and women swimmers and assists in all aspects of the team as assigned by the head coach. As well as identifying, recruiting, and yielding student-athletes in accordance with Auburn University and the NCAA guidelines.

SWIM COACH JOBS/INTERNSHIPS

, a sports camp in Maine, has job/internship openings for swim coaches/instructors this summer. Skylemar is a 6-week sports-oriented program for boys that brings together college students, coaches, and teachers who hope to positively impact the next generation.

FULL-TIME DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS/HEAD COACH

We are seeking an enthusiastic and experienced individual to join our team as the Director of Operations/Head Coach, with high school coaching opportunities available packaged at a competitive salary. The ideal candidate will possess strong leadership, organizational, and communication skills, along with a proven record of success in coaching competitive swimmers.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH- ALPHA AQUATICS

Alpha Aquatics is a nationally competitive swim team of 200+ athletes located in west Los Angeles in the El Segundo and Westchester areas. The team focuses on creating a fun, energized, race paced training environment for all levels from beginner to Jr National and Sr National levels.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH

Assist Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach with the daily operation of the swim program and the recruitment of student-athletes. Perform additional coaching or administrative assignment and teach for the department as requested.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Kansas Swimming & Diving Assistant Coach will be responsible for helping to strengthen a program that competes successfully at the Big 12 and national level. Primary responsibilities are to coach an assigned training group, recruit highly competitive prospective student-athletes, and support the goals of the program as set by the Head Coach.

HEAD SWIMMING COACH

Dordt University has a full-time opening for a Head Swimming Coach who will provide leadership in the planning, organizing, and coaching of the inaugural Dordt University swimming team.

HEAD SWIMMING COACH

Directs and supervises program activities to meet the needs of the community and fulfill METS objectives. Develops and maintains collaborative relationships with other Ozark teams and community organizations.

