Do You Love Swimming? See 3,873 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Sailfish Aquatics, Part Time Coach

Sailfish Aquatics, a 591(c)3 non-profit organization, Bronze Medal and Level 2 club, is searching for aspiring Age Group and/or Senior level coaches at our Concord, NC location. We are looking for a coach/coaches who can support our club’s mission of building excellence in youth and community through competitive swimming. These positions require candidates to have excellent communication, teaching and people skills.

Swim coach

We are a local swim team which has multiple locations in DMV area. We have both swim school and swim team now want to hire some coaches to help us growing up more. Anyone who has experience in swimming or coaching, and has passion to be with kids, feel free to contact us.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach, Seattle University

Seattle University is a highly selective, independent, Catholic, Jesuit institution adjacent to downtown Seattle, and is seeking a dynamic and proven athletics department professional to serve as its Assistant Coach, Men’s & Women’s Swimming.

Head Age Group Coach

The JCC Bridgewater Tide (BWTD), located in Bridgewater, NJ, is seeking a Head Age Group Coach to grow and develop the base of our program so these swimmers develop into successful athletes once they reach the senior level. In coordination with the Head Coach, the Head Age Group Coach will take BWTD to new levels of success. The Head Age Group Coach will work Sundays through Thursdays.

Academy at the Lakes Prep School in Search of Swim Coach

Academy at the Lakes, a college preparatory school in Land O’ Lakes, FL is in search of a head swim coach. Potential coach would be responsible for coaching our High School swim team (Grades 6-12).

NYU Assistant Swim Coach & Natatorium Manager

Assist with day-to-day management of the brand new 181 Mercer Athletic Facility and or the Palladium Natatorium operations, including scheduling, maintenance, event management and pool safety procedures. Hire, train and supervise administrative/professional staff as well as casual and student lifeguard and natatorium management staff; supervise service employees. Serve as assistant coach for the University’s swim team.

Pool Manager Needed In Seward Alaska, Home of Olympic Champion Lydia Jacoby!

See Job Description: https://www.applitrack.com/ kpbsd/onlineapp/1BrowseFile. aspx?id=94700

Corporate Controller

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and a leading U.S. ecommerce retailer. Spiraledge operates through two primary online stores SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga.com. Headquarters are located in Campbell, California with offices in Massachusetts, Ohio and Vietnam. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

Head Swimming and Diving Coach

The Head Swimming and Diving coach is responsible for all aspects of the University of Mary’s NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving program, including strategic planning, budgeting, recruitment, personnel management, and campus and community relations.

ASSISTANT HEAD COACH- VIRGINIA GATORS IN BEAUTIFUL ROANOKE, VA

The Virginia Gators, located in Roanoke, VA, is seeking inspiring, energetic applicants for an Assistant Head Coach position. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke boasts affordable living in a cultured Metro-Mountain community. You’ll love our vibrant downtown and the exciting opportunities for outdoor recreation- hiking/biking trails on the Blue Ridge Parking, boating on Smith Mountain Lake, and much more.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

The Ridgewood YMCA is seeking to hire a head coach for its competitive swimming program. The Ridgewood YMCA Breakers have a tradition of excellence competing at the local, regional and national level within both the YMCA dual meet league organizations and USA Swimming.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR

ReadyGoSwim is currently seeking a part time Swim Instructor position to teach swim lessons at our location in Round Rock. This is a great opportunity for an individual seeking a flexible schedule in a growing company and community.

HEAD COACH: WALNUT COUNTRY SWIM TEAM

The Walnut Country Swim Team (Stingrays) is currently seeking to hire a new Head Coach for the 2023 Summer Recreational Swim Season and preseason. All interested applicants should apply via email to [email protected] and [email protected]. Please include an up-to-date resume and a brief biography about you and your experience in the swim world. See below for further information. Thank you for your interest and Go Stingrays.

SWIM STREAMLINE (SSAN) SEEKS FULL TIME LEAD SENIOR & AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Swim Streamline (SSAN) located in Spring, Texas, is looking for an energetic FULL TIME LEAD SENIOR & AGE GROUP with benefits. SSAN is currently a Top 100 VCC USA Swimming Team, Safe Sport Recognized, Bronze medal club 2020 & 2021 and a USA Swimming Level 4 Club Recognized Program. More information on SSAN can be found on our team website, www.swimstreamline.com

SENIOR COACH

The senior performance group coach will serve as a lead to a senior performance group as well as a lead/assistant group coach within the age group program. As a senior performance coach they will be integral in seasonal planning and execution of the training program in coordination with the Head Coach and senior coaching staff including workout design, goal setting, dryland, and mental skills training

FULL TIME COACH

Aiken-Augusta Swim League is seeking qualified candidates for a full-time assistant coach position, working with our Senior and Junior squads. ASL is looking for coaches who enjoy helping young athletes find their love for swimming, fostering a TEAM environment and working with the larger swim community as a whole. For the second straight fall, we have over 100 new athletes to the program, and are looking to grow the staff along with the athletes!

RALEIGH SWIMMING ASSOCIATION SEEKING PART-TIME COACH AT SUNSET BLUFFS LOCATION

Raleigh Swimming Association (RSA) is searching for a coach to work with our Age Group athletes at our Sunset Bluffs location in Fuquay-Varina/Holly Springs. This is a unique opportunity to develop a new site along with the Site Lead Coach.

HEAD COACH OF THE MCLEAN MARLINS

McLean Swim and Tennis Association (MSTA) is seeking a high-energy, kid-friendly, established and experienced Head Coach for its McLean Marlins summer swim team! With almost 300 swimmers of all capabilities, the Marlins recently went 5-0 and won Division II (including the relay carnival) in the Northern Virginia Swim League (NVSL).

ASPIRING SWIM COACH – FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME

The South Carolina Swim Club (SCSC), a 501(c)3 charitable organization, is searching for aspiring swim coaches to support our club’s philosophy and create an environment that uses the sport of swimming to mold great people. The program of 300+ swimmers operates out of 3 pools in the greater Charleston, SC area; 1x 50-meter pool and 2x 25-yards pools.

UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

The Assistant Coach – Swimming teaches and instructs student-athletes how to perform in their sport, including sport-related fundamentals, skills, team concepts, and safety practices.

WESTSIDE AQUATICS FULL-TIME HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

This position is based in Pacific Palisades, CA, and reports to the Head Coach. You will be the day-to-day coach for selected groups and will assist as needed for other groups. You will be expected to attend meets as they occur for your groups, which is typically once a month in the Greater Los Angeles area. You will also be the primary liaison for parents of your swimmers.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

Parkway Swim Club is searching for a Head Developmental Coach. Candidates should be highly energetic with a passion for the sport. Parkway Swim Club is located in St. Louis, MO. This position has full benefits, including retirement.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – VERNON HILLS SWIM TEAM

Work with young swimmers of different abilities on the weekly basis to teach strong technical and training skills. Ages are primarily between the age of 8 and 13 with group sizes ranging from 15-20 dependent on position. As the first coach many of the developmental athletes the applicant must be enthusiastic, patient, focused on technique and making the sport fun.

RACE AQUATICS HEAD SWIM COACH

RACE Aquatics is seeking a qualified applicants for a full-time salaried Head Coach for USA Swimming Club Team and High School programs. RACE is a USA Swim Club founded in 2007 and is part of Kentucky Swimming LSC.

PERFORMANCE SWIM COACH

Asheville School seeks a dynamic, experienced coach for its USA Swimming and NC Independent High School teams. With responsibility for training the top tier swimmers on a growing team, this position offers the opportunity to grow the club and high school programs. Reporting to the Athletic Director, this position oversees 1-2 coaches and manages a six-lane 25 yard pool.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Primary responsibilities are to assist in the administration and coaching of the men’s and women’s swimming programs, which encompasses approximately 70 male and female student athletes. Duties include coaching at both practice and meet competition, recruitment of prospective student athletes on and off the Boston College campus, supervision of strength and conditioning program, and general administrative tasks such as expense reports, recruiting database, NCAA Compliance logs and forms.

ASSISTANT NATIONAL SQUAD COACH

Jersey Wahoos is looking for a coach to assist coaching our National Squad swimmers..

Assistant Age Group Coach

Salary is commensurate with experience. Our benefits package includes Health Insurance including Dental coverage. We also offer continuing education benefits.

Age Group Coach

POSITION: (AAAA-AH) is located in San Antonio, Texas. Seeking qualified applicants for the position of PART-TIME age group swim coach. This position reports directly to both the AAAA-AH Head Age Group and AAAA-AH Head Coach.

12/under Associate Director of Competitive Aquatics

Greater Somerset County YMCA (GSCY) is a local nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. At GSCY, we focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, we ensure that we all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.

Associate Director of Competitive Aquatics (13 and Over)

Greater Somerset County YMCA (GSCY) is a local nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting all people to their potential, purpose and each other. At GSCY, we focus on empowering young people, improving health and well-being, and inspiring action in and across communities. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, we ensure that we all have access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.

Full Time Age Group Coach – Alto Swim Club

Alto Swim Club is the premier USA swimming team in the Palo Alto and Stanford area; our mission is to be the best developmental and high performance swim team in the United States. We offer a comprehensive swim program for all athletes, from the beginner swimmer to the Olympian.

Davenport University – Assistant Swim Coach

This position has responsibilities that include assistant coaching, practice planning and recruitment. These responsibilities are performed in an ethical manner consistent with the University’s mission, and values which include diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Head Swim Coach

The Head Swim coach is responsible for the operation of the swim team including recruiting, budgeting, communicating with parents, and coaching swimmers to be their personal best. The Head Swim Coach will also help guide, mentor and train assistant coaches in these areas.

Sandpipers of Nevada – Full Time Senior Coach

The Sandpipers of Nevada is seeking an energized coach who is willing to learn the Sandpiper training & planning methodology to coach a Senior Level training group. We are looking for a Coach who works well with others, is passionate about swimming and a career in coaching, with strong communication and customer service skills, and who is dedicated to developing each athlete into successful swimmers.

Full Time Lead Age Group Coach

The Burlingame Aquatic Club (http://www.burlingameaquatics.com), located in Burlingame, is a non-profit, public benefit organization that provides high quality aquatic programs for people of all ages. We operate out of the Burlingame Aquatic Center on the campus of Burlingame HS, and we work in conjunction with the City of Burlingame and its Parks & Recreation Department.

Assistant Swim Coach Circle C Select Swim Team

Circle C Select Swim Team located at the Circle C Ranch community in South Austin, is searching for an age-group coach to assist with our age group programs. The position is part time, 6 days a week and approximately 3 hours per day. Meet coaching opportunities are also available. The anticipated start date is September 25, 2021.

Assistant Age Group Coach

Friends Select Aquatics is a USA swimming club that has about 90-95 swimmers and is currently looking for multiple coaches who would be interested in assisting or leading age groups ranging from 8 and under to 13-14 year old age groups. Ideal candidates have a passion for coaching and are looking to grow within the world of competitive swimming. These would be part time positions with weekday evening hours. Candidates must have the availability to attend 1 weekend meet per month. Specific hours will depend on groups and coach availability.

HEAD SITE COACH

Lake Country Swim Team is seeking a Head Coach for our Hartford Satellite Program. Our Hartford program currently has 60-70 swimmers from novice to sectional level. Ideal candidate is enthusiastic, engaging, a strong communicator and team player. Candidates must possess or be able to acquire USA Coaching Certification and Lifeguard Certification.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Lawrence Township is home to over 16,000 students in the greater Lawrence and Indianapolis areas. Lawrence Township partners with Lawrence Swim Team (LST) to provide all levels of aquatics to its community. Lawrence Township is in the process of building two 10 lane 50 meters facilities one at Lawrence North Highschool which is scheduled to be completed Spring of 2023, and one at Lawrence Central Highschool scheduled to be completed spring of 2024.

ARIZONA SEALS SWIMMING ACADEMY – CLUB HEAD COACH

Arizona Seals Swimming Academy is seeking an engaging, motivated and experienced Head Coach to bring a positive, energetic, and forward-thinking presence to the team. Arizona Seals Swim club is a year-round competitive swim program located in Maricopa, Arizona serving youth in Pinal County. The team consists of approximately 80 swimmers, trains over four different group levels, and utilizes one outdoor 25-yard, eight-lane pool year-round.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Lead Age Group Coach (LAGC) is directly responsible for the developmental training of all age group swimmers within the program and the recruiting of new individuals to further grow the program.

HEAD DIVING COACH

The Assistant Swimming Coach and Head Diving Coach assists the Head Coaches in the planning and operation of the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams. This position is responsible for the training and recruitment of men and women divers, and assists in all aspects of the team as assigned by the head coach. Responsibilities include identifying, recruiting and yielding student-athletes in accordance with Cornell, Ivy League and the NCAA guidelines.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP & SENIOR COACH – FULL TIME

Dynamo Swim Club located in Atlanta, GA is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Coach. We are looking for a passionate and energetic coach that will fill a full-time coaching position at our Chamblee location. The ideal candidate will assist both age group and senior training groups, with the opportunity for future upward growth within the program. This position reports directly to the Head Coach.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH/TRIATHLON COACH

Emmanuel College, located in northeast Georgia, is accepting applications for a full-time Assistant Coach to assist with the Men’s and Women’s Swimming/Triathlon program.

HEAD DIVING COACH

Serves as an assistant to the Athletics Department staff with programs and related activities.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Serves as a varsity assistant coach within the Department of Athletics and Recreation. Assumes additional secondary duties as assigned by the Senior Director of Athletics and Athletic Advancement or his/her designee.

SWIM COACH

This position is located in the Department of Parks and Recreation, Recreation Services Administration, Aquatics Facilities. The incumbent of this position serves as a Recreation Specialist (Swim Coach).

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT

Virginia Tech is looking for a Volunteer Assistant Swimming & Diving Coach –@HokiesSwimDive

TEAM EUGENE AQUATICS-HEAD SENIOR COACH

TEAM Eugene Aquatics has had incredible growth in the last 3 years. We have grown to just over 600 swimmers which includes a development program and masters swim club and made some massive jumps in our virtual club ranking.

ASSISTANT COACH- SWIMMING

The Assistant Coach – Swimming teaches and instructs student-athletes how to perform in their sport, including sport-related fundamentals, skills, team concepts, and safety practices.

