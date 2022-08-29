3 Hungarian Olympic Swimmers Get Married in Two Weeks (PHOTOS)

It was a weekend of weddings across Europe. With the summer’s crowded competition schedule finally winding-down, a number of the continent’s top swimmers held their nuptials over the last two weeks, including three Hungarian Olympians across two ceremonies.

The Iron Lady Links Her Chain

Three-time Olympic gold medalist and current World Record holder in four events Katinka Hosszu married Máté Gelencsér in Szetendre, Hungary on August 22. The 33-year old Hosszu has not retired, but has said that she doesn’t plan on competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics because the couple are planning to have a baby.

Gelencsér is a model and lists himself as a co-owner of the Iron club in the ISL that features Hosszu as both the club’s namesake and figurehead. The pair also own a gluten-and-dairy free superfood restaurant called “koool” in Budapest.

The ceremony was held at Skanzen, a large open air ethnography museum.

The pair have been together since mid-2019.

Hosszu raced two weeks ago at the European Championships in Rome. She won a bronze medal as part of Hungary’s women’s 800 free relay. She also swam at June’s World Championships, where her high finish was 4th place in the 400 IM final.

Hungarian Super-Couple

Hosszu wasn’t the only recent wedding in Hungarian swimming. Olympians Boglarka Kapas, 29, and Adam Telegdy, 26, were married on Saturday at Le Til Kuria, a mansion and event venue in Biri, Hungary in the rural eastern part of the country. The venue is not far from Kapas’ birthplace in Debrecen.

Both swimmers were on the Hungarian team at both the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. In Tokyo, Kapas placed 4th in the 200 fly and Telegdy placed 5th in the 200 back.

Kapas was the 2019 World Champion in the 200 fly, in addition to 8 European Championships, two Youth Olympic Games gold medals, and a 2008 Olympic bronze medal in the 800 free.

Kapas did not swim at the recent European Championships, though Telegdy did. He finished 8th in prelims of the 200 back, but as Hungary’s third-best performer was eliminated from competition at that point.

Kapas finished 7th in the 200 fly at the World Championships in June, and Telegdy was 6th in the 200 back.

Another Champion swimmer also was married over the weekend in Venice: retired Italian World Record holder Federica Pellegrini.

More photos from Kapas and Telegdy: