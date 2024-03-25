Did Gretchen Walsh Just Swim The Best NCAA Performance in History?

Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh just went 7-for-7 at the NCAA Swimming Championships, breaking NCAA records in all 3 of her individual events, swimming on 4 winning relays, and helping UVA to a team title. Is this the best swimming performance EVER at an NCAA Championships?
I pulled some of the other historically great performances from NCAAs (from the 2000s) to compare them to Gretchen’s meet.
***Key for Coleman shorthand***
Next Fastest = the next fastest all-time performer at the time
Next Competitor = the next fastest swimmer in the heat that the NCAA record was set
Would love to see her mix it up next year. How about 200 IM, 100 breast, 200 fly?
Dressel swimming his 3rd best stroke on that medley relay shouldn’t be held against him. But then again, Gretchen’s 3rd best stroke is probably backstroke at this point. So in that sense maybe it is a fair comparison.
With the relays yes of course without those wins maybe no. Coughlin’s gap to her competitors are boggling for her such a big gap!