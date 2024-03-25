Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Did Gretchen Walsh Just Swim The Best NCAA Performance in History?

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh just went 7-for-7 at the NCAA Swimming Championships, breaking NCAA records in all 3 of her individual events, swimming on 4 winning relays, and helping UVA to a team title. Is this the best swimming performance EVER at an NCAA Championships?

I pulled some of the other historically great performances from NCAAs (from the 2000s) to compare them to Gretchen’s meet.

***Key for Coleman shorthand***

Next Fastest = the next fastest all-time performer at the time

Next Competitor = the next fastest swimmer in the heat that the NCAA record was set

Gretchen Walsh (UVA 1st)
200 Md-R: 22.1 (1st) (fastest ever)
200 Fr-R: 20.23 (1st) (has fastest ever split)
400 Md-R: 48.2 (1st) (no one faster aside from herself)
400 Fr-R: 45.17 (1st) (fastest ever)
50 Free – 20.37 (next fastest 20.7) +0.4
100 fly – 47.42 (next fastest 48.4) +1.0
100 free – 44.84 (next fastest 45.6) +0.8
Leon Marchand 2023 (ASU 2nd)
800 Fr-R: 1:28.4 (2nd) (fastest ever)
400 Md-R: 49.2 (3rd) (fastest ever)
200 Md-R: 22.2 (2nd) (fastest ever)
400 Fr-R: 40.5 (3rd) (it’s up there)
200 IM – 1:36.3 (next competitor 1:38.1) +1.8
400 IM – 3:28.8 (next fastest 3:32.8) +4.0
200 Breast – 1:46.9 (next fastest 1:47.9) +1.0
Dressel 2018 (UF 5th)
200 Fr-R: 17:81 (1st) (fastest ever)
400 Md-R: 50.6 (5th) (2nd fastest of field)
200 Md-R: 17.3 (3rd) (fastest ever)
400 Fr-R: 40.2 (2nd) (fastest ever)
50 Free – 17.63 (next fastest 18.4) +0.8
100 fly – 42.8 (next fastest 43.7) +0.9
100 free – 39.9 (next competitor 41.0) +1.1
Coughlin 2002 (Cal 6th)

200 Fr-R: 21.5 (4th) (2nd fastest of field)
400 Md-R: 50.5 (2nd) (no one faster aside from herself)
200 Md-R: 23.4 (2nd) (+2 ahead of field lol fastest ever)
400 Fr-R: 47.47 (5th) (NCAA RECORD)
100 fly – 50.01 (next fastest 51.07) +1.0
100 back – 49.97 (next competitor 53.2) +3.3 <<<whatttttttt
200 back  – 1:49.5 (next competitor 1:54.1) +4.6

3
Drew
4 seconds ago

Would love to see her mix it up next year. How about 200 IM, 100 breast, 200 fly?

Expatswimmer
15 minutes ago

Dressel swimming his 3rd best stroke on that medley relay shouldn’t be held against him. But then again, Gretchen’s 3rd best stroke is probably backstroke at this point. So in that sense maybe it is a fair comparison.

Kelsey
42 minutes ago

With the relays yes of course without those wins maybe no. Coughlin’s gap to her competitors are boggling for her such a big gap!

