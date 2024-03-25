Did Gretchen Walsh Just Swim The Best NCAA Performance in History?

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia junior Gretchen Walsh just went 7-for-7 at the NCAA Swimming Championships, breaking NCAA records in all 3 of her individual events, swimming on 4 winning relays, and helping UVA to a team title. Is this the best swimming performance EVER at an NCAA Championships?

I pulled some of the other historically great performances from NCAAs (from the 2000s) to compare them to Gretchen’s meet.

***Key for Coleman shorthand***

Next Fastest = the next fastest all-time performer at the time

Next Competitor = the next fastest swimmer in the heat that the NCAA record was set

200 Md-R: 22.1 (1st) (fastest ever)

200 Fr-R: 20.23 (1st) (has fastest ever split)

400 Md-R: 48.2 (1st) (no one faster aside from herself)

400 Fr-R: 45.17 (1st) (fastest ever)

50 Free – 20.37 (next fastest 20.7) +0.4

100 fly – 47.42 (next fastest 48.4) +1.0

100 free – 44.84 (next fastest 45.6) +0.8

Leon Marchand 2023 (ASU 2nd) 800 Fr-R: 1:28.4 (2nd) (fastest ever) 400 Md-R: 49.2 (3rd) (fastest ever) 200 Md-R: 22.2 (2nd) (fastest ever) 400 Fr-R: 40.5 (3rd) (it’s up there) 200 IM – 1:36.3 (next competitor 1:38.1) +1.8 400 IM – 3:28.8 (next fastest 3:32.8) +4.0 200 Breast – 1:46.9 (next fastest 1:47.9) +1.0

Dressel 2018 (UF 5th) 200 Fr-R: 17:81 (1st) (fastest ever) 400 Md-R: 50.6 (5th) (2nd fastest of field) 200 Md-R: 17.3 (3rd) (fastest ever) 400 Fr-R: 40.2 (2nd) (fastest ever) 50 Free – 17.63 (next fastest 18.4) +0.8 100 fly – 42.8 (next fastest 43.7) +0.9 100 free – 39.9 (next competitor 41.0) +1.1