DATA VISUAL: Scoring the 2022 Division I Women’s NCAA Championships Psych Sheet

2022 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 16 – Saturday, March 19, 2021

Where: McAuley Aquatics Center / Georgia Tech / Atlanta, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Virginia (1x) – Meet Results

Psych Sheets

The 2022 Division 1 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship begins on Wednesday. Virginia is projected to defend their NCAA title with another dominant performance. Let’s take a closer look.

Note: psych sheet scores do not factor in diving.

Despite the competition this year becoming much deeper, based on the psych sheet, it looks like this should be a slam dunk for the Cavaliers. Last year, Virginia led the meet from beginning to end, and it’s projected to happen again. In 2021, Virginia won by 137 points over NC State. This year, without the diving factored in, the Cavaliers are expected to top Stanford by 123.5 points, which should be enough for Virginia to secure a fresh set of hats and t-shirts.

Stanford has made a huge jump in the seeded scoring compared to last year when the Cardinal finished 9th. A reloaded team with Olympians has them back in the NCAA title conversation after winning three consecutive team championships in 2019, 2018, and 2017.

From the psych sheet, it appears that there will be a close battle for 3rd between NC State and Tennessee. The Vol’s are projected to be in 2nd place during days 2 and 3, until falling to 4th during the last session of the meet. Based on previous years, Tennessee is usually seeded high at the NCAA Championships, but often adds time and falls in the rankings at the NCAA Championships.

NC State is projected to bring in enough points during the 200 breaststroke and 100 freestyle to pass Tennessee for 3rd.

Despite Texas being projected to finish 7th, the Longhorns will be in the conversation for 3rd because of their diving program. Also, their distance group should have big drops waiting for them in Atlanta.

Projected Final Team Scores:

1. Virginia 479 2. Stanford 355.5 3. NC State 304 4. Tennessee 288.5 5. Alabama 256 6. Texas 232.5 7. Ohio St 226.5 8. Michigan 198 9. California 184 10. Southern Cali 137 11. Kentucky 132 12. Louisville 127.5 13. Wisconsin 89 14. Georgia 79 15. Northwestern 73.5 16. UNC 62 17. Arizona St 52 18. Penn 47 19. Indiana 45 20. Minnesota 40 21. Virginia Tech 37 22. Missouri 31 23. Duke 22 34. Texas A&M 22 25. Florida 16 26. Florida St 12 27. Auburn 7 28. Arkansas 6 29. Arizona 4

Projected Cumulative Team Scores:

200 Medley Relay 800 Freestyle Relay 500 Freestyle 200 IM 50 Freestyle 200 Freestyle Relay 400 IM 100 Butterfly 200 Freestyle 100 Breaststroke 100 Backstroke 400 Medley Relay 1650 Freestyle 200 Backstroke 100 Freestyle 200 Breaststroke 200 Butterfly 400 Freestyle Relay Virginia 40 74 88 114 152 192 238 254 262 279 309 349 351 364 384 421 439 479 Stanford 24 64 84 101 101 131 151 171 171 171 202 234 237 279.5 295.5 295.5 321.5 355.5 NC State 34 48 48 58 80 112 119 133 133 164 181 215 215 229 246 269 274 304 Tennessee 26 58 85 101 117.5 135.5 157.5 179.5 204.5 218.5 218.5 242.5 263.5 263.5 263.5 266.5 266.5 288.5 Alabama 30 30 42 42 61 95 95 104 106 121 136 162 174 193.5 216 230 230 256 Texas 28 58 61 64 64 67 67 92 97 112 127.5 157.5 172.5 172.5 172.5 188.5 224.5 232.5 Ohio St 32 56 57 70 80 102 111 116 127 141 143.5 171.5 175.5 175.5 198.5 198.5 198.5 226.5 Michigan 22 40 40 40 56 84 84 107 107 113 113 135 135 135 150 150 166 198 California 18 46 46 70 70 82 96 96 113 113 125 137 137 154 163 163 172 184 Southern Cali 12 12 12 16 16 22 22 22 37 53 53 71 85 85 99 123 123 137 Kentucky 6 32 32 32 32 32 57 57 71 71 77 87 87 102 102 115 132 132 Louisville 0 10 19 24 31 57 57 71 71 71 71 73 90 96 101.5 101.5 103.5 127.5 Wisconsin 0 12 25 25 25 25 25 25 29 29 36 42 57 71 71 71 71 89 Georgia 0 6 10 24 24 24 24 24 24 33 33 41 52 52 52 64 79 79 Northwestern 14 14 20 20 26 26 26 29.5 29.5 41.5 41.5 55.5 68.5 68.5 73.5 73.5 73.5 73.5 UNC 8 8 8 8 23 47 47 47 47 47 52 56 56 59 60 60 60 62 Arizona St 0 2 26 26 26 26 26 26 32 32 32 32 48 48 48 48 52 52 Penn 0 0 20 20 20 20 20 20 40 40 40 40 40 40 47 47 47 47 Indiana 2 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 32 32 32 32 39 39 39 45 45 45 Minnesota 0 0 0 11 11 21 33 33 33 33 33 33 33 33 33 33 40 40 Virginia Tech 0 8 8 8 8 16 16 16 17 17 17 17 22 33 33 33 33 37 Missouri 0 0 0 0 3.5 17.5 17.5 21 21 21 31 31 31 31 31 31 31 31 Duke 0 0 0 12 12 12 12 12 15 15 15 15 15 15 15 22 22 22 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 16 16 16 16 16 16 16 16 22 Florida 0 4 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 16 Florida St 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 Auburn 4 4 4 4 4 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 7 Arkansas 0 0 0 0 2 2 2 2 2 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 6 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 4 4 4 4 4 4 4

Projected Event by Event Scores: