Danas Rapsys Collects 5 Golds At Lithuanian SC Championships

2023 LITHUANIAN OPEN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 14th – December 16th

Druskininkai, Lithuania

SCM (25m)

Results

The 2023 Lithuanian Short Course Championships took place earlier this week, giving age groupers a chance to go up against the likes of Olympians to the tune of Danas Rapsys.

28-year-old Rapsys demonstrated his versatility, taking on multiple ‘off’ events outside of his typical 200m/400m freestyle specialties.

The Olympian found himself atop the podium an impressive five times, reaping gold across the 100m freestyle (47.34), the 100m fly (51.74), 100m IM (52.92) and 200m IM (1:54.42). The 100m IM checked in as his fastest-ever, overtaking his previous personal best of 53.39 from 2017.

Rapsys was also a member of the national record-setting mixed 4x100m medley relay this week. The team Šiauliai Swimming Center “Delfinas” (SDELF) set a new Lithuanian Record of 3:52.51, with swimmers Emilija Pociūtė, Guoda Tručinskaitė, Ainis Želionis, and Rapsys comprising the squad.

Splits included the following:

Emilija, Pociūtė – 1:00.67

Guoda Tručinskaitė – 1:09.96

Ainis Želionis – 55.07

Danas Rapšys – 46.81

Rapsys is coming off a successful European Short Course Championships where he collected a trio of medals – bronze in the 200m free (1:41.16), silver in the 400m free (3:37.80) and bronze in the 200m IM. (1:53.49).

On the elite women’s front, Ugne Siautkulyte established a new senior national record en route to winning gold in the 1500m freestyle.

Siautkulyte stopped the clock at a time of 17:32.97 to crush the previous Lithuanian standard of 17:41.48 Erika Pasakinskaite put on the books last year.

12-year-old Vilius Keršys of Kaunas Swimming School (KPM) set records in multiple events to make his mark on these championships. He produced several Lithuanian Age Group Records as follows:

400m free – 4:16.38

800m free – 8:59.37

1500m free – 16:56.98

200m fly – 2:16.53

400m IM – 4:48.03

