Schoenmaker On Fastest 200 Breast Since Tokyo “I’m Feeling Good”

2023 SOUTH AFRICAN WORLD TRIALS

Thursday, December 14th – Monday, December 18th

Kings Park Pool, Durban South Africa

LCM (50m)

The 2023 South African World Championship Trials wrapped up earlier this week from Durban but not before a handful of swimmers added their names to the consideration roster for Doha.

Among them was 26-year-old Tatjana Schoenmaker, with the Olympic multi-medalist impressively sweeping the breaststroke discipline.

Schoenmaker produced times of 30.90 in the 50m (30.62 in prelims), 1:06.10 in the 100m and 2:20.30 in the 200m, the latter of which represented the national record holder’s fastest outing since the 2020 Olympic Games.

Reflecting on her performances, Schoenmaker told Swimming South Africa, “I’m very happy. I swam my fastest time since the Olympics so that was very unexpected.

“But I’m feeling good. Sometimes you feel good and the results aren’t the same so I’m just glad that the results and the way I feel are matching.”

31-year-old Chad le Clos also did damage in his events, ultimately reaping Doha qualification in both the 100m and 200m butterfly races.

Frankfurt, Germany-based le Clos notched outings of 51.56 and 1:56.65, respectively, to handily beat the field and pursue hardware in February.

“I’m very happy. It’s great to be back in Durban, that’s what I’ve been saying all week. There’s a great crowd here and it’s really nice to be back home,” le Clos told Swimming South Africa.

“This is where I grew up racing so it’s a very special place for me to be – at King’s Park… I’m happy to be back racing and back on top and it’s good for the kids to see all the top guys coming out so. It’s really amazing so I’m very happy.”

The nation’s roster for Doha is expected to be announced next month.

South African Qualifiers for 2024 World Championships at 2023 South African World Trials