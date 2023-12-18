Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Schoenmaker Hits Doha, Paris Qualifying 100 Breast At South African Trials

2023 SOUTH AFRICAN WORLD TRIALS

  • Thursday, December 14th – Monday, December 18th
  • Kings Park Pool, Durban South Africa
  • LCM (50m)
  • SwimSwam Preview
  • Day 1 Recap
  • Results – Meet Mobile: KZNA 2023 Championships Incorp SSA Trials

The 2023 South African World Championship Trials continued from Durban last night with Olympic medalists Tatjana Schoenmaker and Chad le Clos both back in the pool.

26-year-old Schoenmaker sealed gold in both the 50m breast and 100m breast, producing Doha-worthy times in each.

In the 50m sprint, the TUKS swimmer stopped the clock at 30.90 after hitting 30.62 in the prelims. Both outings cleared the World Aquatics selection standard of 31.02 needed for the 2024 World Championships.

Then in the 100m breast, Schoenmaker put up a time of 1:06.10 to top the podium once again. Splitting 31.35/34.75, Schoenmaker held a healthy advantage over teammate Kaylene Corbett who settled for silver in 1:09.19 while Simone Moll bagged bronze in 1:09.80.

Those same three were on the aforementioned 50m breast podium as well, with Moll logging 32.01 behind Schoenmaker for silver and Corbett putting up 32.09 as the bronze medalist.

Schoenmaker’s 100m breast dipped under both the 1:06.79 Olympic Qualification Time needed for Paris as well as the 1:07.35 standard required for Doha and now ranks her 4th in the world this season.

2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Breast

BenedettaITA
PILATO
10/21
1:05.75
2 Reona
AOKI		JPN1:05.9811/02
3Siobhan
HAUGHEY 		HKG1:05.0512/01
4 Lydia
JACOBY		USA1:06.2012/01
5Tes
SCHOUTEN 		NED1:06.2910/21
View Top 31»

As for le Clos, the 31-year-old produced a solid swim of 1:56.65 in essentially a one-man race in the 200m butterfly. Opening in 55.07 and closing in 1:01.58, the veteran scored the sole outing of the field under 2:03.

Although le Clos’ result fell short of the 1:55.78 Paris qualification time, it was enough to go under the 1:56.71 World Championships qualifying marker.

South African Qualifiers for 2024 World Championships Through Day 4

1
gitech
14 minutes ago

Will she think to go Doha or only Paris?

