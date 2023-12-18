South Africa’s Gallagher Adds 50 Fly Qualification To Doha Lineup

2023 SOUTH AFRICAN WORLD TRIALS

Thursday, December 14th – Monday, December 18th

Kings Park Pool, Durban South Africa

LCM (50m)

The 2023 South African World Trials wrapped up tonight from Durban with Erin Gallagher representing the sole swimmer to add another event to her lineup for 2024 Doha.

24-year-old Gallagher of TUKS turned in a time of 26.08 to win the women’s 50m fly final by over a second. Her result dipped under the 26.32 qualification time needed for next year’s World Championshps. Gallagher already qualified in the 100m fly earlier in the competition.

Falling short of qualification was Olympian Chad Le Clos with a time of 23.94 in the 50m fly sitting outside the 23.53 QT needed for Doha. Le Clos already qualified in the 100m and 200m fly and may have this event added to his repertoire regardless.

Additional winners on the final day included Gallagher also taking the women’s 100m free in 55.01 while Clayton Jimmie nabbed the men’s victory in 49.60.

South African Qualifiers for 2024 World Championships at 2023 South African World Trials