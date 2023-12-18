The Distance Revolution, AUS & China’s Big Swims, and Practice Times | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the distance revolution, Australia and China’s speed in the long course pool, and how we should be timing practice swims.
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:25 Katie Grimes, Luka Mijatovic, Claire Weinstein, and Luke Ellis spearhead the Distance Revolution
- 10:39 The Olympic Trials Tickets Situation
- 18:40 Big Swims in Australia & China
- 25:10 Analyzing Australia’s Roster for the 2024 Doha World Champs
SINK or SWIM
- 30:47 After Swimming 2:20.3 in the 200 Breast, will Tatjana Schoenmaker repeat as Olympic champ?
- 34:37 Should practice times be timed starting when an athlete’s feet leave the wall?
- 38:37 Which Rio 2016 Champ is most likely to reclaim gold in Paris: Kyle Chalmers, Ryan Murphy, or Greg Paltrinieri?
Nice of YanYan to jump on the pod just before she heads into to surgery