Daily Swim Coach Workout #637

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

warm-up

1×600 swim

2x

2×150 EN1 free @2:00

2×25 choice – no free – build kicking drill @35

2×25 1-no free / 1-free build sprint

6x

1×100 EN2 free – FAST @1:00

1×75 EN2 free – FAST @45

1×25 EN2 free – FAST @15

1×100 easy @2:20

1×100 easy

4x

1×200 EN1 FRIM @3:00

1×200 EN1 back @3:00

1×150 kick FAST choice @3:00

6×75 EN1 back-work under water / BR-2 pullouts / free-FAST kick @1:15

2x

3×100 free FAST EN2 @1:00/1:05

1×100 easy @2:20

1×200 easy