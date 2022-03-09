Daily Swim Coach Workout #637

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
warm-up
1×600 swim
2x
2×150 EN1 free @2:00
2×25 choice – no free – build kicking drill @35
2×25 1-no free / 1-free build sprint
6x
1×100 EN2 free – FAST @1:00
1×75 EN2 free – FAST @45
1×25 EN2 free – FAST @15
1×100 easy @2:20
1×100 easy
4x
1×200 EN1 FRIM @3:00
1×200 EN1 back @3:00
1×150 kick FAST choice @3:00
6×75 EN1 back-work under water / BR-2 pullouts / free-FAST kick @1:15
2x
3×100 free FAST EN2 @1:00/1:05
1×100 easy @2:20
1×200 easy
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.