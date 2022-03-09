Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 1 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

From the opening whistle, six-time defending champions, Queens University of Charlotte, showed why it will be challenging to unseat them this year. The Royals placed three swimmers in finals of both the 200 IM and the 50 free, and they are expected to have three of the 16 scoring spots in the 1000 free. Queens outscored the psych sheet by 26.5 points on Day 1, more than any other team. Lindenwood had a good morning, picking up points in all three individual events for a 17-point surplus. Simon Fraser (+13) and Drury (+10) also performed well.

Nova Southeastern and Indianapolis also had successful prelims performances on Day 1 and are projected, along with Queens and Drury, to rank in the top-4 at the end of finals.

Day 1 Ups / Downs

  Day 1 Individual Events – Up Day 1 Individual Events – Down Day 1 Relays – Up Day 1 Relays – Down
Queens (NC) 4 5 2 0
Drury 3 2 2 0
Indianapolis 3 1 2 0
Nova Southeastern 3 3 2 0
Colorado Mesa 2 0 0 1
Tampa 1 2 0 0
MSU Mankato 1 0 2 0
Wingate 1 0 0 2
Lynn 1 0 0 1
Simon Fraser 1 0 0 1
West Florida 1 0 0 1
Augustana 1 0 0 0
CS Mines 1 0 0 0
Florida Tech 1 0 0 0
Lindenwood 0 4 2 0
Carson-Newman 0 2 0 2
Florida Southern 0 1 0 0
Henderson State 0 1 0 0
Indiana Univ of PA 0 1 0 0
Wayne State 0 1 0 2
West Chester 0 1 0 2
Delta State 0 0 2 0
McKendree 0 0 1 0
St. Cloud State 0 0 1 0
Northern Michigan 0 0 0 2
Missouri St. Louis 0 0 0 1
Bloomsburg 0 0 0 1

200 Medley Relay

Team Up Down Total
Delta State 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Lindenwood 1 0 1
MSU Mankato 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
St. Cloud State 1 0 1
Carson-Newman 0 1 1
Colorado Mesa 0 1 1
Lynn 0 1 1
Northern Michigan 0 1 1
Simon Fraser 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1
West Chester 0 1 1
Wingate 0 1 1

1000 Free

Team Up Down Total
Queens (NC) 1 2 3
Drury 1 1 2
Augustana 1 0 1
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
CS Mines 1 0 1
Florida Tech 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Wingate 1 0 1
Carson-Newman 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
Tampa 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1
West Chester 0 1 1

200 IM

Team Up Down Total
Nova Southeastern 2 2 4
Indianapolis 2 0 2
Queens (NC) 1 2 3
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Simon Fraser 1 0 1
Carson-Newman 0 1 1
Indiana Univ of PA 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
Tampa 0 1 1

50 Free

Team Up Down Total
Queens (NC) 2 1 3
Drury 1 1 2
Indianapolis 1 1 2
Lynn 1 0 1
MSU Mankato 1 0 1
Tampa 1 0 1
West Florida 1 0 1
Lindenwood 0 2 2
Florida Southern 0 1 1
Henderson State 0 1 1
Nova Southeastern 0 1 1

200 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total
Delta State 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Lindenwood 1 0 1
McKendree 1 0 1
MSU Mankato 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Bloomsburg 0 1 1
Carson-Newman 0 1 1
Missouri St. Louis 0 1 1
Northern Michigan 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1
West Chester 0 1 1
West Florida 0 1 1
Wingate 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 1 Prelims Day 2 Psych Day 3 Psych Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Queens (NC) 164.5 106 128 138 536.5
Nova Southeastern 123 103.5 118 91 435.5
Drury 120 75 120 79 394
Indianapolis 119 126 81 126 452
Lindenwood 73 14 43 33 163
MSU Mankato 60 27 16 16 119
Delta State 50 25 14 6 95
Wingate 43 0 20 52 115
Colorado Mesa 36 99.5 88 96 319.5
West Chester 35 57 50 52 194
West Florida 31 28 9 44 112
Tampa 28 21 57 33 139
McKendree 26 11 0 35 72
Carson-Newman 25.5 33 17 25 100.5
St. Cloud State 22 15 5 17 59
Lynn 19 28 24 17 88
Simon Fraser 18 33 24 29 104
Northern Michigan 18 5 18 14 55
Florida Tech 15 5 1 0 21
Wayne State 12 17 17 44 90
Augustana 12 0 6 13 31
CS Mines 11 0 0 14 25
Indiana Univ of PA 7 10 17 2 36
Bloomsburg 6 0 0 0 6
Henderson State 4 12 0 11 27
Missouri St. Louis 4 0 13 0 17
Florida Southern 3 6 12 11 32
Grand Valley 0 9 6 43 58
Rollins 0 15 14 0 29
Azusa Pacific 0 13 0 10 23
Clarion 0 12 0 11 23
Saint Leo 0 9 0 8 17
Oklahoma Christian 0 7 6 0 13
Saginaw Valley 0 7 0 0 7
Cal State East Bay 0 0 0 6 6
University of Mary 0 0 0 6 6
Sioux Falls 0 0 0 3 3
Lenoir-Rhyne 0 1 0 0 1

 

