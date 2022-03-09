2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 1 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

From the opening whistle, six-time defending champions, Queens University of Charlotte, showed why it will be challenging to unseat them this year. The Royals placed three swimmers in finals of both the 200 IM and the 50 free, and they are expected to have three of the 16 scoring spots in the 1000 free. Queens outscored the psych sheet by 26.5 points on Day 1, more than any other team. Lindenwood had a good morning, picking up points in all three individual events for a 17-point surplus. Simon Fraser (+13) and Drury (+10) also performed well.

Nova Southeastern and Indianapolis also had successful prelims performances on Day 1 and are projected, along with Queens and Drury, to rank in the top-4 at the end of finals.

Day 1 Ups / Downs

Day 1 Individual Events – Up Day 1 Individual Events – Down Day 1 Relays – Up Day 1 Relays – Down Queens (NC) 4 5 2 0 Drury 3 2 2 0 Indianapolis 3 1 2 0 Nova Southeastern 3 3 2 0 Colorado Mesa 2 0 0 1 Tampa 1 2 0 0 MSU Mankato 1 0 2 0 Wingate 1 0 0 2 Lynn 1 0 0 1 Simon Fraser 1 0 0 1 West Florida 1 0 0 1 Augustana 1 0 0 0 CS Mines 1 0 0 0 Florida Tech 1 0 0 0 Lindenwood 0 4 2 0 Carson-Newman 0 2 0 2 Florida Southern 0 1 0 0 Henderson State 0 1 0 0 Indiana Univ of PA 0 1 0 0 Wayne State 0 1 0 2 West Chester 0 1 0 2 Delta State 0 0 2 0 McKendree 0 0 1 0 St. Cloud State 0 0 1 0 Northern Michigan 0 0 0 2 Missouri St. Louis 0 0 0 1 Bloomsburg 0 0 0 1

200 Medley Relay

Team Up Down Total Delta State 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 MSU Mankato 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 St. Cloud State 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Lynn 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1 Simon Fraser 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1 West Chester 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

1000 Free

Team Up Down Total Queens (NC) 1 2 3 Drury 1 1 2 Augustana 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 CS Mines 1 0 1 Florida Tech 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1 West Chester 0 1 1

200 IM

Team Up Down Total Nova Southeastern 2 2 4 Indianapolis 2 0 2 Queens (NC) 1 2 3 Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Simon Fraser 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Indiana Univ of PA 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1

50 Free

Team Up Down Total Queens (NC) 2 1 3 Drury 1 1 2 Indianapolis 1 1 2 Lynn 1 0 1 MSU Mankato 1 0 1 Tampa 1 0 1 West Florida 1 0 1 Lindenwood 0 2 2 Florida Southern 0 1 1 Henderson State 0 1 1 Nova Southeastern 0 1 1

200 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total Delta State 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 McKendree 1 0 1 MSU Mankato 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Bloomsburg 0 1 1 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Missouri St. Louis 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1 West Chester 0 1 1 West Florida 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

Projected Standings