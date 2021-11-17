Curry, Johansson Put Up NCAA-Leading Times To Open Art Adamson Invite

2021 Art Adamson Invitational

November 17-19, 2021

Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX.

SCY (25y)

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “Art Adamson Invitational”

Live Stream (Finals)

The opening session of the 2021 Art Adamson Invitational got underway this morning at Texas A&M, with a pair of nation-leading performances coming in the men’s events from Brooks Curry and Victor Johansson.

Curry, a junior with the LSU Tigers, dropped a time of 19.14 in the men’s 50 free prelims, leapfrogging Grand Canyon’s Jack Armstrong (19.47) for the fastest time in the NCAA while improving his previous season-best of 19.51.

Curry, who owns an official best time of 18.97, had an unofficial 18.7 clocking in practice earlier this season.

USC’s Nikola Miljenic (19.49), Artem Selin (19.55) and Max Saunders (19.82) qualified second, third and fourth for the ‘A’ final in what was a very strong morning for the Trojans.

Also showing out for the Trojans was Johansson, a junior, who recorded the fastest time in the nation this season with a 4:16.08 in the 500 free.

Johansson overtakes the 4:16.95 done by Jake Magahey of Georgia in their dual against Florida at the end of October. Johansson had previously been 4:19.38 this season at the USC Invite, and owns a lifetime best of 4:13.30 from the 2019 Pac-12s.

USC freshman Daniel Matheson qualified second for the ‘A’ final in 4:21.13, more than five seconds back of Johansson. TCU’s Geremia Freri, who has been 4:17.71 this year, qualified fourth in 4:22.62, while USC’s Alexei Sancov lurks back in fifth in 4:22.99.

The Trojans also picked up the top times of the morning in two of the women’s events, with fifth-year Calypso Sheridan pacing the 200 IM in 1:57.45 and Kaitlyn Dobler qualifying first in the 50 free (22.26).

Sheridan currently ranks first in the country this season with her 1:55.76 from the USC Invite, while teammate Isabelle Odgers qualified second in 1:58.20, holding the NCAA’s #2 time at 1:57.04.

In the 50 free it was a 1-2-3-4 finish for USC in the heats, with Dobler leading Anicka Delgado (22.35), Laticia-Leigh Transom (22.41) and Marta Ciesla (22.67). Dobler chops two-tenths off her previous season-best of 22.45.

Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek, who also advanced in fifth in the 50 free, had the fastest time of the session in the women’s 500 free in 4:46.24. USC’s Marlene Kahler, who has been 4:43.94 this year, sits second in 4:48.17.

In the men’s 200 IM it was the Aggie duo of Koko Bratanov (1:45.09) and Anze Fers Erzen (1:45.19) qualifying 1-2, with Bratanov moving into fourth in the NCAA for the season (following Mizzou’s Danny Kovac and Ben Patton hitting 1:44s at their invite this morning).

Swimming unattached, former Texas A&M swimmer Shaine Casas (who is still training in College Station for the time being) raced to times of 1:42.96 in the 200 IM and 19.51 in the 50 free swimming exhibition.