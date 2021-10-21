Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Olympian Brooks Curry of LSU Swims 18.7 50 Free (Best Time) in Practice

At the end of practice Tuesday night, LSU swimmers Brooks Curry and Jack Jannasch threw down fast swims in the 50 freestyle. 

Curry, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as a member of Team USA’s 4×100 freestyle relay, clocked an impressive time between 18.6 and 18.7 by head coach Rick Bishop’s watch.

 For Curry, the time unofficially marks a new personal best, taking down his best time of 18.97 from the 2021 SEC Championships. In addition, the time unofficially undercuts the NCAA A-cut of 18.96. By our hand-timing of the video, we got closer to an 18.9, but regardless, even suited, for a practice swim the result was very fast.

LSU’s most recent meet against Grand Canyon University, Curry posted an un-suited time of 19.51, which currently stands as the fastest in the NCAA this season. 

Jannasch also posted an unofficial personal best with his swim as his time of 19.40 was well under his personal best of 19.90. At the same GCU dual meet, Jannasch threw down a time of 20.25 to take third overall, a time within .3 of his personal best. 

Race Video:

Both swims came during a time of intense training, as both Curry and Jannasch had already swum a full workout and lifted prior to their swims. Both of the swimmers, however, did suit up for their performances. 

LSU is currently scheduled to attend the Art Adamson Invitational for their mid-season taper meet, which will most likely be Curry and Janasch’s first attempt to officially solidify their times. 

Big mac #1
1 hour ago

Curry sub 18?

Coleman Hodges
Admin
Reply to  Big mac #1
1 hour ago

That is the energy we need this season🦍

James Beam
Reply to  Coleman Hodges
1 hour ago

He made that look too easy….17.96 at NC’s…..

Insano-mode
1 hour ago

Absolutely stupid fast

thezwimmer
55 minutes ago

Also got 18.9, but still impressive nonetheless.

Wanna Sprite?
31 minutes ago

I feel like he started the watch late but my coach does the same thing at my practices lol

