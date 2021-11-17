Swimmers With The Most Wins In ISL History

After 11 matches during the regular season, the 2021 International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs kicked off last Thursday in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

In the first two playoffs matches, we saw some very fast performances, as well as many multiple winners. In fact, seven swimmers won four events each – Beata Nelson, Lilly King, Sarah Sjostrom, Siobhan Haughey, Emma McKeon, Ilya Shymanovich and Kyle Chalmers.

And some of them are among the top winners in the history of the ISL since the first edition in 2021. Swimming Stats’ Instagram page has published the top 10 list after the playoffs’ matches 1 and 2.

Caeleb Dressel, the reigning ISL Season MVP and the top scorer (points-per-match) in the 2021 regular season, has won 61 events since 2019. His most prolific season was 2020 when we won 29 events.

In 2021, he missed one match during the regular season and also the first playoffs match. It gave some swimmers the opportunity to come close to him.

In fact, after winning four events in Eindhoven, Lilly King and Sarah Sjostrom completed 60 wins each, and now they are just one win behind Dressel. Sjostrom is the top winner of the 2021 season with 19 wins. She is followed by King, Kelsi Dahlia and Ilya Shymanovich with 18.

Having touched first in 18 races during this season, Dahlia has won 54.5% of all her ISL career wins only in 2021, the highest percentage among the top 10 winners.

Interestingly, Dressel, King and Sjostrom were the top 3 winners in 2019 and in 2020.

Speaking of individual events only, we also have the same swimmers in the top 3. Dressel has won 49 races, and he is followed by King (45) and Sjostrom (39).

Beryl Gastaldello comes next with 28 wins, which means she has won only 4 relay races — she has 87.5% of all her ISL career wins in individual events, the highest percentage among the top 10 winners.