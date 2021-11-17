Launching An Aquatic Business In The Middle of the Pandemic

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Malmsten, INC. CEO Mikael “Mike” Orn is a 1984 Olympic Medalist from Sweden, and Vice President Simon Percy is a 1992 Olympian from New Zealand. Both are proud alums of ASU, a DI college program they helped to endow with the famous coach Bob Bowman at the helm. With strong roots in the sport of swimming and an established brand behind them, they are launching Malmsten, INC., delivering the Malmsten brand of lane lines and water polo gear to the North American market.

Lanuching a business during the pandemic is a tall order, even with a big brand behind them. Malmsten INC. is a subsidiary of Malmsten AB, the global leader in racing lane lines–the standard bearer for racing lane lines for over 30 years. The pandemic has been devastating to the global economy, and yet it has also offered opportunities to companies with a plan and a vision for the future. I’ve wanted to have this conversation for some time now, and I’m thankful Mike and Simon made the time to give us all their insights. I hope you enjoy it.

