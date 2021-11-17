Sarah Thompson Blasts 21.9 50 Free At Day 1 Prelims of Mizzou Invite

2021 Mizzou Invite

The Tigers torched the opening session of their home invitational, with Mizzou claiming four of the top-six seeds for finals, including sweeping the top seven spots in the men’s 200 IM and the top five in the women’s 50 free.

The swim of the morning came from Mizzou fifth-year Sarah Thompson, who became the fourth woman to crack the 22-second barrier in the 50 freestyle in a time of 21.95.

Thompson, who had previously been 22.05 this season at the SMU Classic, set a personal best of 21.42 at last season’s NCAAs where she finished third.

The Tigers took the top five spots in the event, with junior Amy Feddersen qualifying second in 22.38.

Missouri’s Danny Kovac (1:44.55) and Ben Patton (1:44.79) led the 1-2-3-4-5-6-7 showing from the Tigers in the men’s 200 IM, putting up the second and third-fastest times in the country this season (also faster than Texas A&M’s Koko Bratanov, who led the Art Adamson Invite prelims in 1:45.09).

Kovac was seventh at NCAAs last season, and hit a 1:41.35 best time in taking second at the 2021 SECs.

The two non-Mizzou swimmers to earn top seeds on the session were Nebraska’s Autumn Haebig in the women’s 500 free and CBU’s Rémi Fabiani in the men’s 50 free.

Haebig, who owns a PB of 4:41.83 from the 2020 Big Tens, clocked 4:45.35 to lead Mizzou’s Allison Bloebaum (4:47.09).

Fabiani, a Luxembourg native who is in his freshman year, broke 20 seconds for the first time in the men’s 50 free in 19.57, just .04 off the Cal Baptist school record of 19.53 set by Jerome Heidrich in 2019.

Missouri’s Jack Dahlgren (19.70) and Kevin Hammer (19.73) sit second and third.

Also holding top seeds heading into finals are Mizzou’s Jack Dubois in the men’s 500 free (4:18.97) and fellow Tiger Katrina Brathwaite in the women’s 200 IM (2:00.72).