Texas Men, Virginia Women Hold Down Top Spots In CSCAA Division I Polls

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division I Top 25 poll today. Due to the number of teams traveling with mid-season invitationals the CSCAA is publishing the rankings one day earlier than scheduled. The committee, comprised of Division I coaches and select media outlets, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength. The University of Texas men and University of Virginia women, both preseason favorites, are number one again this month.

The Texas men keep their place at the top with 344 points, but share the first place votes with two other teams. North Carolina State University (337 points) tallied five first-place votes and move up to second. California (316) falls one position to third. Michigan (312) earns the final number one vote and climbs up two spots to fourth. Florida (295) rounds out the top five. Auburn, Purdue and UNLV break into the Top 25 this month at 20th, 22nd and 23rd, respectively. They were not ranked in the preseason. In all, thirty-one teams received votes.

The UVA women earned all fifteen first-place votes for 375 points. Texas jumps three spots from the preseason poll to second with 348 points. NC State (345) and Michigan (328) hold their positions at third and fourth, respectively. California receives 320 points and moves up one spot to fifth. Akron makes their season debuts in the Top 25 at 24th.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. Each committee includes nine representatives from the Power Five leagues, five at-large programs, and two media members. The women and men committee chairs are Naya Higashijima (SMU) and Bill Roberts (Navy). The remaining polls are scheduled for release on December 16, January 20, and February 10 and March 10. These dates are subject to change.