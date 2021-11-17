Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Texas Men, Virginia Women Hold Down Top Spots In CSCAA Division I Polls

by SwimSwam 1

November 17th, 2021 College, News, Press Releases

Courtesy: CSCAA

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released its Division I Top 25 poll today. Due to the number of teams traveling with mid-season invitationals the CSCAA is publishing the rankings one day earlier than scheduled. The committee, comprised of Division I coaches and select media outlets, ranks the top 25 teams in the nation based on dual meet strength.  The University of Texas men and University of Virginia women, both preseason favorites, are number one again this month.

The Texas men keep their place at the top with 344 points, but share the first place votes with two other teams. North Carolina State University (337 points) tallied five first-place votes and move up to second. California (316) falls one position to third.  Michigan (312) earns the final number one vote and climbs up two spots to fourth. Florida (295) rounds out the top five.  Auburn, Purdue  and UNLV break into the Top 25 this month at 20th, 22nd and 23rd, respectively. They were not ranked in the preseason.  In all, thirty-one teams received votes.

The UVA women earned all fifteen first-place votes for 375 points. Texas jumps three spots from the preseason poll to second with 348 points.  NC State (345) and Michigan (328) hold their positions at third and fourth, respectively. California receives 320 points and moves up one spot to fifth.  Akron makes their season debuts in the Top 25 at 24th.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

The rankings are voted on by CSCAA-member coaches and select media. Each committee includes nine representatives from the Power Five leagues, five at-large programs, and two media members. The women and men committee chairs are Naya Higashijima (SMU) and Bill Roberts (Navy). The remaining polls are scheduled for release on December 16, January 20, and February 10 and March 10. These dates are subject to change.

Division I Men

Rk Prv Team Points
1 1 Texas 344
2 4 NC State 337
3 2 California 316
4 6 Michigan 312
5 3 Florida 295
6 5 Indiana 285
7 9 Virginia 245
8 8 Georgia 240
9 14 Missouri 229
10 7 Louisville 227
11 11 Ohio State 197
12 23 Southern California 194
13 12 Virginia Tech 168
13 17 Tennessee 168
15 13 Arizona State 148
16 10 Stanford 137
17 18 Wisconsin 115
18 16 Texas A&M 114
19 15 Florida State 94
20 NR Auburn 89
21 19 Georgia Tech 77
22 NR Purdue 64
23 NR UNLV 55
24 20 Alabama 28
25 21 North Carolina 26

Also Receiving Votes

Harvard (18), Texas Christian (18), Penn State (5), Louisiana Sate (2), Arizona (2), Notre Dame (1)

Division I Women

Rk Prv Team Points
1 1 Virginia 375
2 5 Texas 348
3 3 NC State 345
4 4 Michigan 328
5 6 California 320
6 2 Stanford 287
7 7 Tennessee 282
8 9 Florida 266
9 8 Georgia 263
10 10 Ohio State 249
11 13 Louisville 223
12 11 Indiana 214
13 12 Kentucky 183
14 17 Southern California 180
15 23 Auburn 165
16 14 Alabama 151
17 19 Wisconsin 122
18 15 North Carolina 108
19 20 Missouri 100
20 22 Arizona State 88
21 25 Notre Dame 58
22 24 Duke 49
23 16 Northwestern 45
24 NR Akron 41
25 21 Texas A&M 34

Also Receiving Votes

Arkansas (15), Virginia Tech (15), Princeton (14), South Carolina (4), Florida State (3)

Women’s Poll Committee

Jen Betz, Kansas; Niko Fantakis, Brown; Naya Higashijima, Southern Methodist (Chair); Andrew Hodgson, Northwestern; Lars Jorgensen, Kentucky; Nathan Lavery, Drexel; Ben Loorz, UNVL; Sergio Lopez, Virginia Tech; Jonathan Maccoll, Rutgers; Lea Maurer, Southern California; Jeana Kempe, South Carolina; Jos Smith, Utah; Mike Stephens, Boston College; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

Men’s Poll Committee

Steve Barnes, Penn State; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Jerry Champer, Georgia; Matt Crispino, Princeton; Daniel Dozier, West Virginia; John Hargis, Pittsburgh; Jessica Livsey, Old Dominion; Craig Nisgor, Seattle; Bill Roberts (Chair), Navy; Dan Schemmel, Stanford; Rachel Stratton Mills, Arizona State; Neal Studd, Florida State; Trevor Maida, Wisconsin; Braden Keith, SwimSwam; David Rieder, Swimming World.

About the CSCAA

Founded in 1922, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the first organization of college coaches in America -is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.

