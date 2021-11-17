Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Practice + Pancakes: Badger Swim Club Takes on 24x50s Best Average in 50yd Pool

I took a trip up to Larchmont, New York, where John Collins runs Badger Swim Club out of the 50yd pool in his backyard. They are only able to use the outdoor pool in the New York weather until Mid-November, but today was a crisp fall afternoon prime for getting some work in. John’s son, Jack Collins (Former Texas swimmer, Brother of Texas Associate Head coach Wyatt Collins) was running today’s main set, 3 rounds of 3×100 at 1:20 followed by 8×50 best average.

