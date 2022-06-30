CSCAA Names 2022 Scholar All-America Teams

The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) recently unveiled its Scholar All-America honors awarding individuals for the 2021-22 season and teams for the 2022 spring semester.

The CSCAA’s lists include 1,206 individual swimmers and divers as well as 731 teams from 441 institutions. The highest team GPAs this past spring semester came from Division III programs as the Caltech men and Pacific Lutheran women both achieved a 3.85 team GPA. At the Division I level, the Stanford women and Harvard men led the way with GPAs of 3.83 and 3.78, respectively. Last fall, the Caltech women led all schools with a 3.97 GPA.

Fairmont State’s women (3.84) and Roberts Wesleyan’s men (3.66) topped all Division II teams while SCAD-Savannah had the highest GPA among NAIA schools for both the women (3.80) and men (3.56). NJCAA schools were led by the Southwestern Oregon women (3.54) and men (3.27). The full list is available to view here.

Additionally, 1,206 swimmers and divers were selected to the Scholar All-American Team, reserved for students who earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher while also receiving an invite to compete at their respective national championship. This year’s number is way up from the 789 who met the criteria last year. The detailed criteria can be found here.

Nine of the honorees were named swimmers or divers of the year: Leon Marchand (Arizona State), Kate Douglass (Virginia), Tarrin Gilliland (Indiana), Elizabeth Cron (Chicago), Madison Brinkman (St. Cloud State), Alex Kunert and Danielle Melilli (Queens University of Charlotte), and Crile Hart and Bryan Fitzgerald (Kenyon).

First Team Scholar All-Americans participated in their national championship while Second Teamers achieved a “B” time standard for the national championship or participated at a diving zone qualification meet. The Stanford women boasted the most First Team selections of any program with 17. On the women’s side, Chicago (16), NYU (14), and Queens (14) trailed Stanford in First Team honorees. Johns Hopkins had the most men recognized on the First Team with 16, followed by Emory (15), Texas (13), and Williams (13). You can check out the full list of individual honorees here.

More than a third (35%) of all Scholar All-Americans are pursuing a major in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) field. Business majors were the second-common among recipients, accounting for 23% of them. Social sciences majors made up 13% of the group. The most popular majors were biology, exercise science, psychology, business administration, mechanical engineering, and finance.