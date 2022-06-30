Was The Secret to Thomas Ceccon’s World Record Skipping the Pool for Warmup?

Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon spoke with SwimSwam about his journey at the 2022 World Champions in Budapest where he took 2 golds (100 back and 400 IM relay), set a World Record in the 100 backstroke, and recorded two 4th places (50 back and 50 fly).

Ceccon first addressed the most important topic: “the mustache was only for show, just a bit of drama, but I think I look better without it.”

During the interview, Ceccon says that his World Record was driven by his 4th place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. After that race he came back home with some extra motivation.

Revealing some details about theWorld Championships, Ceccon confesses that 2 weeks before Budapest he raced at Mare Nostrum and due to a late bus he couldn’t do a proper warm-up and only did some dryland exercises. That race went really well and he decided to do the same for the whole week at the World Championships – with equal success.

Thomas also says that he is very much a fan of swimming. He spent a lot of time watching the 2000 and 2004 Olympics trying to understand some details from legendary swimmers.

Speaking about the World Record, he says that he was looking for that time, but not yet. He planned to do it in 2024, so this was what surprised him. About the USA and Russian swimmers, Ceccon says he is happy to be one of the greatest names in backstroke history among Murphy and Aaron Peirsol.

He says that he is looking forward to racing against Russians Kliment Kolesnikov and Evgeny Rylov, who won silver and gold, respectively, at the Olympic Games last summer. The pair are currently banned from international swimming because of their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Thomas Ceccon is also the first swimmer ever to receive an NFT as a prize. The NFT was a digital artwork created by local Budapest-based artist Krizbo, and minted by FINA. Ceccon says that he loves this idea, and also how the artwork looks. He is also interested in cryptocurrency and is humbled to be the first among this new program.