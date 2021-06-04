Colorado State Adds Morgan Rosas as Graduate Transfer for 2021-22

Englewood, Colorado’s Morgan Rosas will return to her home state after four years at the University of Houston to swim for Colorado State University as a graduate transfer in the 2021-22 school year. She will be seeking a second bachelor’s degree.

Rosas graduated from Cherry Creek High School in 2017 and joined the Houston Cougars that fall. She was a three-time AAC A-finalist in the 400 IM and contributed a leg to the conference champion 800 free relay. In her final season for the Cougars, Rosas placed 5th in the 400 IM, 5th in the 200 back, and 7th in the 200 fly at the AAC Championships.

“We are so excited to welcome Morgan back to Colorado and to the Rams,” head coach Christopher Woodard said. “Morgan is a proven elite-level swimmer whose skill set covers nearly every discipline. Her recent success in the IM, backstroke and butterfly puts her in contention with the top eight within the Mountain West. Her experience, and more importantly her enthusiasm, will provide an immediate boost to our program for the 2021-2022 season.”

Rosas has one year of eligibility remaining. Her top SCY times include:

200 back – 1:59.88

200 fly – 2:00.84

200 IM – 2:01.86

400 IM – 4:19.57

Rosas would have been the Rams’ top IMer in 2020-21. Her best times would have scored in the A finals of the 200 IM, 400 IM (with junior Abbey Owenby), 200 back (with sophomore Liza Lunina), and 200 fly (with sophomore Hannah Sykes) at 2021 Mountain West Conference Championships.